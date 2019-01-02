Adam Rippon tells TODAY anchors his New Year’s resolution

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Adam Rippon guest-anchored part of the 9 a.m. hour of NBC’s TODAY to kick off 2019 alongside Sheinelle Jones, Dylan Dryer and Al Roker on Wednesday morning.

“I feel like this is a really great way to start the year,” Rippon told the anchors.

He caught everyone up on his holiday plans while joking about something Rippon and Roker have in common: appearances on “Will & Grace.”

Rippon also said that he recently “bought a place in Vegas,” and like any new homeowner, broke things almost immediately. But in order to leave the negativity of 2018 behind, Rippon quipped, he didn’t spend New Year’s Eve there.

Plus, the ultra-relatable Rippon admitted his New Year’s resolution: Get to the gym more, now that he’s retired from competition.

Check out the clip below:

