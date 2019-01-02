Adam Rippon tells TODAY anchors his New Year’s resolution

Adam Rippon guest-anchored part of the 9 a.m. hour of NBC’s TODAY to kick off 2019 alongside Sheinelle Jones, Dylan Dryer and Al Roker on Wednesday morning.
“I feel like this is a really great way to start the year,” Rippon told the anchors.
He caught everyone up on his holiday plans while joking about something Rippon and Roker have in common: appearances on “Will & Grace.”
Rippon also said that he recently “bought a place in Vegas,” and like any new homeowner, broke things almost immediately. But in order to leave the negativity of 2018 behind, Rippon quipped, he didn’t spend New Year’s Eve there.
Plus, the ultra-relatable Rippon admitted his New Year’s resolution: Get to the gym more, now that he’s retired from competition.
Check out the clip below:
VIDEO: What Adam Rippon loves, hates about the holidays
PERTH, Australia (AP) Roger Federer won the bragging rights over fellow tennis great Serena Williams as they faced each other on court for the first time on Tuesday, with Federer spearheading Switzerland’s 4-2, 4-3 (3) victory in a mixed doubles decider at the Hopman Cup.
“I was nervous returning. People talk about her serve so much and I see why it is such a wonderful serve because you just can’t read it,” Federer said.
Federer and playing partner Belinda Bencic overcame Williams and Frances Tiafoe in the Fast4 format in front of a 14,000 capacity crowd.
“It was so fun. This is super cool that we get to do it at such a pinnacle point of our careers,” Williams said.
Federer and Williams have won 43 Grand Slam singles titles between them.
Defending champion Switzerland will qualify for Saturday’s final if it beats Greece on Thursday. The United States, which lost to Greece on Monday, can’t now advance.
The much-hyped contest lived up to the billing immediately with Federer almost running down Williams’ smash into the open court. Williams and Federer both served well against each other, but Federer’s sublime touch at the net proved decisive.
Williams grabbed at her right shoulder on several occasions late in the second set but played the match out.
Earlier, Federer beat Tiafoe 6-4, 6-1 in the men’s singles before Williams leveled the tie with a comeback 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Bencic.
After notching her 36th slalom win this past weekend to become the most successful female slalom skier in World Cup history, Mikaela Shiffrin looks to continue her streak in Zagreb, Croatia. Shiffrin, 23, has had a stellar start to the season: on December 22, she became the youngest skier to reach 50 World Cup wins. She also set the record for most World Cup wins in a calendar year (15) with her victory in Semmering, Austria, on December 29. The three-time Olympic medalist finished second in her most recent World Cup race, a city event in Oslo on New Year’s Day.
PyeongChang gold medalist Jessie Diggins headlines the U.S. women at the Tour de Ski, a multi-stage cross-country skiing World Cup competition modeled after cycling’s Tour de France. After finishing third in the sprint on Tuesday, Diggins moved into first place in competition standings. Last season, she became the first American to finish on the overall podium at the event, placing third.
The ski jumping World Cup continues with the Four Hills Tournament, which is held annually at the turn of each year and includes four competitions in Germany and Austria. PyeongChang Olympians Kevin Bickner and Nita Englund headline the U.S. competitors.
ALPINE SKIING WORLD CUP — Oslo, Norway and Zagreb, Croatia
CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING WORLD CUP — Val Muestair, Switzerland, Oberstdorf, Germany and Val di Femme, Italy
NORDIC COMBINED WORLD CUP — Otepaa, Estonia
SKI JUMPING WORLD CUP — Four Hills Tournament, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, Innsbruck and Bischofshofen, Austria
