Jessie Diggins Reaches Third Podium in Five Races at Tour de Ski

When the multi-stage Tour de Ski cross-country skiing competition got underway last week, Olympic gold medalist Jessie Diggins had yet to stand on a World Cup podium during the 2018-19 season. Six days and five races later, the Minnesota native has now notched three podium finishes and is third in the women’s Tour de Ski standings.

Diggins finished third in the opening race of the Tour de Ski (a freestyle sprint in Toblach, Italy) and then secured another podium finish at the third stop, placing third behind American teammate Sophie Caldwell in a freestyle sprint in Val Muestair, Switzerland. The U.S. team dealt with wax problems and icing skis during yesterday’s 10km classic in Oberstdorf, Germany, with Diggins finishing 11th. She rebounded in today’s 10km freestyle pursuit in Oberstdorf, edging out Russia’s Yulia Belorukova by one-tenth of a second for the third and final spot on the podium.

Norway’s Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg won today’s race for her second victory in as many days. The three-time Olympic medalist now leads both the Tour de Ski standings and the overall World Cup rankings. Full results from today’s race are here.

Competitors have a rest day tomorrow before the Tour de Ski concludes with two final races in Val di Fiemme, Italy, on Saturday and Sunday. In addition to earning World Cup points at each stop, the overall winner of the Tour de Ski will also gain an additional 400 World Cup points.

A number of top international athletes are not participating in the grueling multi-stage competition this year, including Norway’s Therese Johaug, who was leading the women’s overall World Cup standings until yesterday. Several other competitors, including Sweden’s Stina Nilsson, only competed in the first few stages of the Tour de Ski in order to focus on the remainder of the World Cup season, as well as the World Championships, which begin on February 20 in Austria.

