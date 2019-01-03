Jessie Diggins Reaches Third Podium in Five Races at Tour de Ski

When the multi-stage Tour de Ski cross-country skiing competition got underway last week, Olympic gold medalist Jessie Diggins had yet to stand on a World Cup podium during the 2018-19 season. Six days and five races later, the Minnesota native has now notched three podium finishes and is third in the women’s Tour de Ski standings.
Diggins finished third in the opening race of the Tour de Ski (a freestyle sprint in Toblach, Italy) and then secured another podium finish at the third stop, placing third behind American teammate Sophie Caldwell in a freestyle sprint in Val Muestair, Switzerland. The U.S. team dealt with wax problems and icing skis during yesterday’s 10km classic in Oberstdorf, Germany, with Diggins finishing 11th. She rebounded in today’s 10km freestyle pursuit in Oberstdorf, edging out Russia’s Yulia Belorukova by one-tenth of a second for the third and final spot on the podium.
Norway’s Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg won today’s race for her second victory in as many days. The three-time Olympic medalist now leads both the Tour de Ski standings and the overall World Cup rankings. Full results from today’s race are here.
Competitors have a rest day tomorrow before the Tour de Ski concludes with two final races in Val di Fiemme, Italy, on Saturday and Sunday. In addition to earning World Cup points at each stop, the overall winner of the Tour de Ski will also gain an additional 400 World Cup points.
A number of top international athletes are not participating in the grueling multi-stage competition this year, including Norway’s Therese Johaug, who was leading the women’s overall World Cup standings until yesterday. Several other competitors, including Sweden’s Stina Nilsson, only competed in the first few stages of the Tour de Ski in order to focus on the remainder of the World Cup season, as well as the World Championships, which begin on February 20 in Austria.
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!
Adam Rippon guest-anchored part of the 9 a.m. hour of NBC’s TODAY to kick off 2019 alongside Sheinelle Jones, Dylan Dryer and Al Roker on Wednesday morning.
“I feel like this is a really great way to start the year,” Rippon told the anchors.
He caught everyone up on his holiday plans while joking about something Rippon and Roker have in common: appearances on “Will & Grace.”
Rippon also said that he recently “bought a place in Vegas,” and like any new homeowner, broke things almost immediately. But in order to leave the negativity of 2018 behind, Rippon quipped, he didn’t spend New Year’s Eve there.
Plus, the ultra-relatable Rippon admitted his New Year’s resolution: Get to the gym more, now that he’s retired from competition.
Check out the clip below:
VIDEO: What Adam Rippon loves, hates about the holidays
As a reminder, you can watch the U.S. Championships live and on-demand with the ‘Figure Skating Pass’ on NBC Sports Gold. Go to NBCsports.com/gold/figure-skating to sign up for access to every ISU Grand Prix and championship event, as well as domestic U.S. Figure Skating events throughout the season. NBC Sports Gold gives subscribers an unprecedented level of access on more platforms and devices than ever before.
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!
PERTH, Australia — Roger Federer won the bragging rights over fellow tennis great Serena Williams as they faced each other on court for the first time on Tuesday, with Federer spearheading Switzerland’s 4-2, 4-3 (3) victory in a mixed doubles decider at the Hopman Cup.
“I was nervous returning. People talk about her serve so much and I see why it is such a wonderful serve because you just can’t read it,” Federer said.
Federer and playing partner Belinda Bencic overcame Williams and Frances Tiafoe in the Fast4 format in front of a 14,000 capacity crowd.
“It was so fun. This is super cool that we get to do it at such a pinnacle point of our careers,” Williams said.
Federer and Williams have won 43 Grand Slam singles titles between them.
Defending champion Switzerland will qualify for Saturday’s final if it beats Greece on Thursday. The United States, which lost to Greece on Monday, can’t now advance.
The much-hyped contest lived up to the billing immediately with Federer almost running down Williams’ smash into the open court. Williams and Federer both served well against each other, but Federer’s sublime touch at the net proved decisive.
Williams grabbed at her right shoulder on several occasions late in the second set but played the match out.
Earlier, Federer beat Tiafoe 6-4, 6-1 in the men’s singles before Williams leveled the tie with a comeback 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Bencic.