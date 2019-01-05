Diggins drops out of top three as Tour de Ski heads to last test

Racing in the penultimate Tour de Ski event, U.S. skier Jessie Diggins finished 7th, complicating her attempt to finish on the podium after tomorrow’s final 9km slog, dubbed the Final Climb in Val di Fiemme.

For much of the first part of the women’s 10km Mass Start, Diggins positioned herself just behind the top ten skiers. Diggins worked her way into seventh place at the halfway mark, but was unable to do better as she neared the finish line.

This 10km Mass Start was raced using the classical cross-country racing technique. It is a style of skiing Diggins has shown rapid improvement, but today she struggled to match the times of the best in the world, including Tour de Ski overall leader, Norway’s Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg. Full results are here.

Oestberg takes a 53-second lead into the Final Climb event tomorrow, one in which she has struggled with in the past. The last 3km stretch of the Final Climb is a punishing 30% grade uphill fight to the finish. Every second will count for the Norwegian as she attempts to win her first Tour de Ski title. She finished second in the seven-stage event in 2016 and 2018.

Watch the conclusion of the Tour de Ski with the men's and women's Final Climb tomorrow beginning at 7 a.m. ET

