Mirai Nagasu will skip nationals, reveals past surgery

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The first American woman to land a triple Axel at the Olympics, Mirai Nagasu, revealed she underwent surgery to repair an injury caused by learning the jump in the lead-up to the Winter Olympics in 2018.

In a statement that appears to have been drafted nearly a month ago, Nagasu explained why she is opening up about the procedure:

I knew that making the Olympic team wasn’t going to be a trip of cotton candy and sprinkles but on some days, the pain and pressure were excruciatingly overwhelming. It also wasn’t something that I could easily share with anyone outside of my team because I saw this injury as a weakness. More importantly, I didn’t want the media to use it as an excuse to why I didn’t compete well that day or a reason to leave me off the team again.

Nagasu added that being left off the 2014 Olympic team, after finishing fourth in Vancouver, left her “devastated and heartbroken.”

The two-time Olympian also admitted on Twitter on Saturday that she would not be competing at nationals later in January.

“Suffice to say, I won’t be at the @USFigureSkating Championships as a competitor, but I’ll be cheering everyone on from the other side of the wall!” the 2018 Olympic team event bronze medalist posted.

Nagasu finished 10th at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, her most recent competition. She skipped March’s world championships and this fall’s Grand Prix Series.

Suffice to say, I won’t be at the @USFigureSkating Championships as a competitor, but I’ll be cheering everyone on from the other side of the wall! pic.twitter.com/axmVG6ObRm — Mirai Nagasu (@mirai_nagasu) January 5, 2019

MORE: Karen Chen will miss nationals

As a reminder, you can watch the U.S. Championships live and on-demand with the ‘Figure Skating Pass’ on NBC Sports Gold. Go to NBCsports.com/gold/figure-skating to sign up for access to every ISU Grand Prix and championship event, as well as domestic U.S. Figure Skating events throughout the season. NBC Sports Gold gives subscribers an unprecedented level of access on more platforms and devices than ever before.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!