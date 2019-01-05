TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020

Shiffrin crowned “Snow Queen” with World Cup slalom win

By Nate ClarkJan 5, 2019, 11:11 AM EST
Mikaela Shiffrin remained undefeated in slalom on the World Cup this season by winning her fifth slalom race in Croatia’s capital of Zagreb. For the win, Shiffrin was awarded the Snow Queen Trophy for the fourth time in her career.

Rounding out the podium with Shiffrin was Petra Vlhova of Slovakia in second and Switzerland’s Wendy Holdener in third. Full results are here.

Shiffrin pumped her fists in excitement after crossing the finish line to take the lead after her first of two slalom runs. The last time Shiffrin crossed a slalom finish line she broke two World Cup Alpine records, and yet, in Zagreb, her post-run reactions were slightly more effusive.

A self-deprecating Shiffrin joked about her lack of emotion at the finish line in a call with the media after her multiple record-setting day in Austria, saying the fact is she experiences too many emotions all at once at the finish.

Multiple thoughts of varying importance flood Shiffrin’s mind, everything from the significant, “Did I make all the gates?” to the somewhat mundane, “Where is the scoreboard?”

“I think a lot of people think that I’m mad or emotionless, or i just don’t care when I come through the finish,” Shiffrin said. “And that’s not it at all.

“It’s certainly not emotionless, it’s emotion-full.”

In both her first and second run in Zagreb, Shiffrin relentlessly accelerated down the course, mining speed as she attacked the gates. Where other racers struggled, Shiffrin was able to capitalize on the many icy, hockey rink-like transitions en route to the finish.

“The surface was perfect so it was easy to be aggressive,” Shiffrin said after the win.

The first place finish also helped Shiffrin hold on to the top position on the leaderboard for slalom and overall World Cup points.

The women’s World Cup tour returns to Austria on January 8 for another slalom event in Flachau, before heading to St. Anton for downhill and Super-G racing on January 12 and 13. Stream all the events on NBC Sports Gold.

Diggins drops out of top three as Tour de Ski heads to last test

By Nate ClarkJan 5, 2019, 9:41 AM EST
Racing in the penultimate Tour de Ski event, U.S. skier Jessie Diggins finished 7th, complicating her attempt to finish on the podium after tomorrow’s final 9km slog, dubbed the Final Climb in Val di Fiemme.

For much of the first part of the women’s 10km Mass Start, Diggins positioned herself just behind the top ten skiers. Diggins worked her way into seventh place at the halfway mark, but was unable to do better as she neared the finish line. 

This 10km Mass Start was raced using the classical cross-country racing technique. It is a style of skiing Diggins has shown rapid improvement, but today she struggled to match the times of the best in the world, including Tour de Ski overall leader, Norway’s Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg. Full results are here.

Oestberg takes a 53-second lead into the Final Climb event tomorrow, one in which she has struggled with in the past. The last 3km stretch of the Final Climb is a punishing 30% grade uphill fight to the finish. Every second will count for the Norwegian as she attempts to win her first Tour de Ski title. She finished second in the seven-stage event in 2016 and 2018.

Watch the conclusion of the Tour de Ski with the men’s and women’s Final Climb tomorrow beginning at 7 a.m. ET on Olympic Channel or stream on NBC Sports Gold.

Dick Button’s Olympic memorabilia up for auction

Dick Button and Tenley Albright at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in 2014. Getty Images
By Rachel LutzJan 4, 2019, 6:46 PM EST
Nearly 100 items from Dick Button‘s personal collection will go up for auction on Jan. 25-26 via Brunk Auctions. Button won back-to-back Olympic gold medals in 1948 and 1952 before kicking off a broadcasting career that lasted half a century.

Button told International Figure Skating he is planning on selling his New York City apartment, but has to part with some of his belongings first.

“I went to Stockholm for the world championships and Cecile von Mendelsohn-Bartholdy, the wife of [three-time Olympic gold medalist] Gillis Grafström, offered me her entire collection,” Button said, according to the report. “My father said he would buy it for me if I would like it but I said, ‘what would I do with all those things?’ So she gave me one Dutch tile from the 18th century – I now have 31 of them. She also gave me a print and I was so fond of it I started collecting.”

Last year, Button celebrated the 70th anniversary of his first gold medal and live-tweeted his own Olympic commentary during PyeongChang.

Much of the artwork in the collection centers on winter scenes and figure skating, including paintings, figurines, and rugs. But the auction will also include pairs of ice skates and costumes that Button wore and the Olympic Torch he carried in 2002.

“The collection is both highly personal and comprehensive and tells the story of both figure skating and its most important personality,” the Brunk website explained.

