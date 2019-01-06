TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020
Getty Images

Slalom ‘King’ Marcel Hirscher gets World Cup win

By Nate ClarkJan 6, 2019, 10:59 AM EST
Marcel Hirscher was back on top of a slalom World Cup podium, winning the Snow King crown in Zagreb, Croatia. The last time the two-time Olympic gold medalist from PyeongChang raced slalom, he made some uncharacteristic miscues. Hirscher straddled gates and left the door open for Switzerland’s Daniel Yule to win his first ever World Cup event back in December.

In Zagreb, Hirscher faced two familiar challengers, his own countrymen, Marco Schwarz and Manuel Feller. After taking the lead with his first run by .33 hundredths of a second, Hirscher was passed by Schwarz who laid down a first run which was .37 hundredths of a second better than Hirscher’s.

Feller landed in the third position behind Hirscher and Schwarz at the end of his first run, and the table was set for an Austria vs. Austria vs. Austria second-run showdown.

Feller slid into second place after posting a second run just .02 hundredths of a second behind then current leader, France’s Alexis Pinturault.

Hirscher skied next, and showed why he has won 11 of the past 13 World Cup slalom events. He cruised down the course and crossed the finish line .60 hundredths of a second ahead of Pinturault.

Hirscher’s win was official after Schwarz straddled a gate early in his second run, disqualifying the Austrian contender. Pinturault held on to second place, while Feller finished in third. Full results are here.

Hirscher currently leads the overall World Cup standings, as well as the slalom and giant slalom leaderboards, by a commanding margin.

The men’s World Cup tour resumes on January 12-13 in Adelboden, Switzerland with giant slalom and slalom events being held. Watch the action on Olympic Channel or stream it live with NBC Sports Gold.

Norway’s Oestberg wins first Tour de Ski, U.S.’ Diggins finishes off podium

Getty Images
By Nate ClarkJan 6, 2019, 8:38 AM EST
Watching the cross-country athletes compete in the seventh and final stage of the 2018-19 Tour de Ski, dubbed the Final Climb, is a bit like watching the film “Titanic.” Everyone knows the misery which awaits each skier before they cross the finish line.

The grueling race which culminates in a 3.5km uphill climb, punishes skiers by putting their fitness to the ultimate test.

Entering the final race, Norway’s Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg held a commanding lead over the rest of the field, but could she perform on Alpe Cermis, a hill which has beaten her up in the past?

“It’s maybe the toughest race of the year,” Oestberg said before the start of the race.  “It’s tough to prepare [for this race] because it’s about preparing for pain and how to deal with the pain.”

However, Oestberg was prepared for the pain, and she cemented her victory with a time of 35 minutes, 15 seconds in the Final Climb to win her first Tour de Ski of her career.

Russia’s Natalia Nepryaeva finished second overall for the fourth-consecutive season, while Finland’s Krista Parmakoski rounded out the podium in third. Parmakoski was able to make the final podium despite never having finished better than fourth in any of the first six stages of the Tour de Ski. Parmakoski finished third in the Final Climb. Full results are here.

Last season, Jessie Diggins became the first U.S. skier to make a final Tour de Ski podium when she finished third overall. Her attempt to make a return appearance on this year’s podium fell short, despite three third place finishes over the course of the seven-race event.

Diggins finished sixth in the Final Climb and sixth overall in the final Tour de Ski standings.

On the men’s side, three-time 2018 Olympic champion, 22-year-old Norwegian Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, became the youngest athlete to win the Tour de Ski. Klaebo finished the men’s Final Climb in first with a time of 32 minutes, 51.3 seconds. Klaebo’s time was good enough to hold off two Russians for the top prize. Alexander Bolshunov and Sergey Ustiugov finished second and third in the final Tour de Ski standings.

Mirai Nagasu will skip nationals, reveals past surgery

Getty Images
By Rachel LutzJan 5, 2019, 2:43 PM EST
The first American woman to land a triple Axel at the Olympics, Mirai Nagasu, revealed she underwent surgery to repair an injury caused by learning the jump in the lead-up to the Winter Olympics in 2018.

In a statement that appears to have been drafted nearly a month ago, Nagasu explained why she is opening up about the procedure:

I knew that making the Olympic team wasn’t going to be a trip of cotton candy and sprinkles but on some days, the pain and pressure were excruciatingly overwhelming. It also wasn’t something that I could easily share with anyone outside of my team because I saw this injury as a weakness. More importantly, I didn’t want the media to use it as an excuse to why I didn’t compete well that day or a reason to leave me off the team again. 

Nagasu added that being left off the 2014 Olympic team, after finishing fourth in Vancouver, left her “devastated and heartbroken.”

The two-time Olympian also admitted on Twitter on Saturday that she would not be competing at nationals later in January.

“Suffice to say, I won’t be at the @USFigureSkating Championships as a competitor, but I’ll be cheering everyone on from the other side of the wall!” the 2018 Olympic team event bronze medalist posted.

Nagasu finished 10th at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics and was also 10th at March’s world championships.

Correction: An earlier version of this post incorrectly stated Nagasu skipped the 2018 World Championships.

MORE: Karen Chen will miss nationals

