Slalom ‘King’ Marcel Hirscher gets World Cup win

Marcel Hirscher was back on top of a slalom World Cup podium, winning the Snow King crown in Zagreb, Croatia. The last time the two-time Olympic gold medalist from PyeongChang raced slalom, he made some uncharacteristic miscues. Hirscher straddled gates and left the door open for Switzerland’s Daniel Yule to win his first ever World Cup event back in December.

In Zagreb, Hirscher faced two familiar challengers, his own countrymen, Marco Schwarz and Manuel Feller. After taking the lead with his first run by .33 hundredths of a second, Hirscher was passed by Schwarz who laid down a first run which was .37 hundredths of a second better than Hirscher’s.

Feller landed in the third position behind Hirscher and Schwarz at the end of his first run, and the table was set for an Austria vs. Austria vs. Austria second-run showdown.

Feller slid into second place after posting a second run just .02 hundredths of a second behind then current leader, France’s Alexis Pinturault.

Hirscher skied next, and showed why he has won 11 of the past 13 World Cup slalom events. He cruised down the course and crossed the finish line .60 hundredths of a second ahead of Pinturault.

Hirscher’s win was official after Schwarz straddled a gate early in his second run, disqualifying the Austrian contender. Pinturault held on to second place, while Feller finished in third. Full results are here.

Hirscher currently leads the overall World Cup standings, as well as the slalom and giant slalom leaderboards, by a commanding margin.

The men’s World Cup tour resumes on January 12-13 in Adelboden, Switzerland with giant slalom and slalom events being held. Watch the action on Olympic Channel or stream it live with NBC Sports Gold.

