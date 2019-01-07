TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020
Getty Images

Lindsey Vonn to Make Season Debut This Weekend

By Alex AzziJan 7, 2019, 12:28 PM EST
1 Comment

More: Olympics

Johnny Weir, more Olympians among Google’s trending athletes of 2018 Lindsey Vonn Lindsey Vonn’s favorite course named after her Lindsey Vonn delays retirement after training crash

U.S. Ski & Snowboard announced this morning that Lindsey Vonn will be making her 2018-19 season debut at this weekend’s World Cup stop in St. Anton, Austria. A women’s downhill is scheduled for Saturday at 5:45am EST and a super-G is slated for Sunday at 5:30am EST. Both races will air on NBC Sports Gold.

Vonn delayed the start of her season after injuring her knee in a training crash on November 19. The three-time Olympic medalist originally announced in October that the 2018-19 World Cup season would be her last, but after her November injury, she revised that plan, saying that she would race through next season’s World Cup stop in Lake Louise, Alberta.

Vonn already owns the women’s record for most World Cup victories, but she is four wins shy of tying the all-time wins record (86), held by Sweden’s Ingemar Stenmark.

Vonn followed up the U.S. Ski & Snowboard announcement by posting a video on Instagram documenting her most recent recovery.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Slalom ‘King’ Marcel Hirscher gets World Cup win

Getty Images
By Nate ClarkJan 6, 2019, 10:59 AM EST
Leave a comment

Marcel Hirscher was back on top of a slalom World Cup podium, winning the Snow King crown in Zagreb, Croatia. The last time the two-time Olympic gold medalist from PyeongChang raced slalom, he made some uncharacteristic miscues. Hirscher straddled gates and left the door open for Switzerland’s Daniel Yule to win his first ever World Cup event back in December.

In Zagreb, Hirscher faced two familiar challengers, his own countrymen, Marco Schwarz and Manuel Feller. After taking the lead with his first run by .33 hundredths of a second, Hirscher was passed by Schwarz who laid down a first run which was .37 hundredths of a second better than Hirscher’s.

Feller landed in the third position behind Hirscher and Schwarz at the end of his first run, and the table was set for an Austria vs. Austria vs. Austria second-run showdown.

Feller slid into second place after posting a second run just .02 hundredths of a second behind then current leader, France’s Alexis Pinturault.

Hirscher skied next, and showed why he has won 11 of the past 13 World Cup slalom events. He cruised down the course and crossed the finish line .60 hundredths of a second ahead of Pinturault.

Hirscher’s win was official after Schwarz straddled a gate early in his second run, disqualifying the Austrian contender. Pinturault held on to second place, while Feller finished in third. Full results are here.

Hirscher currently leads the overall World Cup standings, as well as the slalom and giant slalom leaderboards, by a commanding margin.

The men’s World Cup tour resumes on January 12-13 in Adelboden, Switzerland with giant slalom and slalom events being held. Watch the action on Olympic Channel or stream it live with NBC Sports Gold.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Norway’s Oestberg wins first Tour de Ski; U.S.’ Diggins finishes off podium

Getty Images
By Nate ClarkJan 6, 2019, 8:38 AM EST
1 Comment

Watching the cross-country athletes compete in the seventh and final stage of the 2018-19 Tour de Ski, dubbed the Final Climb, is a bit like watching the film “Titanic.” Everyone knows the misery which awaits each skier before they cross the finish line.

The grueling race which culminates in a 3.5km uphill climb, punishes skiers by putting their fitness to the ultimate test.

Entering the final race, Norway’s Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg held a commanding lead over the rest of the field, but could she perform on Alpe Cermis, a hill which has beaten her up in the past?

“It’s maybe the toughest race of the year,” Oestberg said before the start of the race.  “It’s tough to prepare [for this race] because it’s about preparing for pain and how to deal with the pain.”

However, Oestberg was prepared for the pain, and she cemented her victory with a time of 35 minutes, 15 seconds in the Final Climb to win her first Tour de Ski of her career.

Russia’s Natalia Nepryaeva finished second overall for the fourth-consecutive season, while Finland’s Krista Parmakoski rounded out the podium in third. Parmakoski was able to make the final podium despite never having finished better than fourth in any of the first six stages of the Tour de Ski. Parmakoski finished third in the Final Climb. Full results are here.

Last season, Jessie Diggins became the first U.S. skier to make a final Tour de Ski podium when she finished third overall. Her attempt to make a return appearance on this year’s podium fell short, despite three third place finishes over the course of the seven-race event.

Diggins finished sixth in the Final Climb and sixth overall in the final Tour de Ski standings.

On the men’s side, three-time 2018 Olympic champion, 22-year-old Norwegian Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, became the youngest athlete to win the Tour de Ski. Klaebo finished the men’s Final Climb in first with a time of 32 minutes, 51.3 seconds. Klaebo’s time was good enough to hold off two Russians for the top prize. Alexander Bolshunov and Sergey Ustiugov finished second and third in the final Tour de Ski standings.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!