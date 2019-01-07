TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020
Getty Images

USA Cycling hires New Balance boss DeMartini as its CEO

Associated PressJan 7, 2019, 4:16 PM EST
Leave a comment

Rob DeMartini prepared for the job in the offices and board rooms of Proctor & Gamble.

That is exactly why USA Cycling’s board of directors picked the longtime marketing executive to take over the sport’s national governing body, a move announced on Monday. Derek Bouchard-Hall and Steve Johnson had their successes during tenures as president and chief executive, yet there remained a disconnect between USA Cycling and the business world that was hindering its ability to accomplish its goals.

Without enough sponsorship support, USA Cycling struggled to build its membership and find the resources to support athletes preparing for major events such as the Olympics.

DeMartini spent 20 years working with such brands as Gillette, then spent time with Tyson Foods before taking over New Balance about 12 years ago. He built the running and athletic apparel company into a market leader, increasing revenue from $1.5 billion in 2007 to $4.4 billion last year.

As for cycling? Well, he hasn’t raced on the pavements of Europe or the pine surface of a velodrome, but DeMartini is an avid amateur cyclist.

“His passion and ambition for both the future of USA Cycling and our sport is inspiring,” USA Cycling chairman Bob Stapleton said. “He also brings the proven leadership, commercial success and the resources to elevate USA Cycling and to do more for our members, partners and athletes.”

Part of that involves preparing for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

USA Cycling has scratched for funding for years, and rivals such as Great Britain – with support from its national lottery – have used their resources to lap the Americans.

Bouchard-Hall, who resigned at year’s end to take over Swiss apparel company ASSOS, began to lay the foundation for the future by restructuring USA Cycling. He hired Scott Schnitzspahn as vice president of elite athletics and Chuck Hodge as chief of racing and events. The organization revamped its coaching staff at just about every level and in nearly every discipline.

“I look forward to working closely with Chuck in support of our members, event directors and race officials as well as Scott to prepare our riders for the Tokyo 2020 Games,” DeMartini said. “I’m excited to join this capable team and very optimistic that we can better meet members’ needs, grow the leadership role USA Cycling plays in our industry and make all disciplines of cycling stronger.”

Along with his focus on elite athletics, DeMartini will be asked to rebuild a membership base that has been dwindling for years. The organization is considered an afterthought in the grassroots cycling world, where races, group rides and other events are often held without its oversight.

In some ways, DeMartini will be attempting to replicate what he did at New Balance, when he helped the shoe company became an integral part of the running community.

“Rob was a great partner while leading New Balance,” said Michael Capiraso, the president and CEO of New York Road Runners, which puts on the New York City Marathon and other events. “Rob has a great feel for the power of partnership and community, a skill that will surely benefit USA Cycling and the sport of cycling in the future.”

Lindsey Vonn to make season debut this weekend

Getty Images
By Alex AzziJan 7, 2019, 12:28 PM EST
1 Comment

More: Olympics

Johnny Weir, more Olympians among Google’s trending athletes of 2018 Lindsey Vonn Lindsey Vonn’s favorite course named after her Lindsey Vonn delays retirement after training crash

U.S. Ski & Snowboard announced this morning that Lindsey Vonn will be making her 2018-19 season debut at this weekend’s World Cup stop in St. Anton, Austria. A women’s downhill is scheduled for Saturday at 5:45am EST and a super-G is slated for Sunday at 5:30am EST. Both races will air on NBC Sports Gold.

Vonn delayed the start of her season after injuring her knee in a training crash on November 19. The three-time Olympic medalist originally announced in October that the 2018-19 World Cup season would be her last, but after her November injury, she revised that plan, saying that she would race through next season’s World Cup stop in Lake Louise, Alberta.

Vonn already owns the women’s record for most World Cup victories, but she is four wins shy of tying the all-time wins record (86), held by Sweden’s Ingemar Stenmark.

Vonn followed up the U.S. Ski & Snowboard announcement by posting a video on Instagram documenting her most recent recovery.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Slalom ‘King’ Marcel Hirscher gets World Cup win

Getty Images
By Nate ClarkJan 6, 2019, 10:59 AM EST
Leave a comment

Marcel Hirscher was back on top of a slalom World Cup podium, winning the Snow King crown in Zagreb, Croatia. The last time the two-time Olympic gold medalist from PyeongChang raced slalom, he made some uncharacteristic miscues. Hirscher straddled gates and left the door open for Switzerland’s Daniel Yule to win his first ever World Cup event back in December.

In Zagreb, Hirscher faced two familiar challengers, his own countrymen, Marco Schwarz and Manuel Feller. After taking the lead with his first run by .33 hundredths of a second, Hirscher was passed by Schwarz who laid down a first run which was .37 hundredths of a second better than Hirscher’s.

Feller landed in the third position behind Hirscher and Schwarz at the end of his first run, and the table was set for an Austria vs. Austria vs. Austria second-run showdown.

Feller slid into second place after posting a second run just .02 hundredths of a second behind then current leader, France’s Alexis Pinturault.

Hirscher skied next, and showed why he has won 11 of the past 13 World Cup slalom events. He cruised down the course and crossed the finish line .60 hundredths of a second ahead of Pinturault.

Hirscher’s win was official after Schwarz straddled a gate early in his second run, disqualifying the Austrian contender. Pinturault held on to second place, while Feller finished in third. Full results are here.

Hirscher currently leads the overall World Cup standings, as well as the slalom and giant slalom leaderboards, by a commanding margin.

The men’s World Cup tour resumes on January 12-13 in Adelboden, Switzerland with giant slalom and slalom events being held. Watch the action on Olympic Channel or stream it live with NBC Sports Gold.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!