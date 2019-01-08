How to watch Lindsey Vonn in her first race of the season

Lindsey Vonn makes her much-anticipated season debut this weekend in Austria after sitting out the start of the season with a knee injury. The three-time Olympic medalist and most decorated woman on the World Cup circuit has said this will be her final full competitive season, though she hopes to race at her favorite tour stop, Lake Louise, in December. Vonn, 34, is still eyeing a major milestone: she’s four victories shy of tying the all-time World Cup wins record of 86, set by legendary Swedish skier Ingemar Stenmark.
Also headlining this week’s alpine action is two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrrin, who will try to extend her slalom streak on Tuesday. Even Shiffrin may be losing track of the records she’s set this season: already the most decorated female slalom skier on the circuit, the youngest skier to reach 50 World Cup wins, and the skier with the most World Cup wins in a calendar year (15 in 2018), Shiffrin is one victory away from tying the women’s record of eight straight World Cup slalom wins.
Both Vonn’s and Shiffrin’s races this week can be streamed on NBC Sports Gold.
A trio of Olympic medalists – Sochi Olympic champion Joss Christensen, two-time Olympic medalist Nick Goepper, and Sochi silver medalist Devin Logan headline the U.S. contingent in slopestyle as the freestyle skiing World Cup continues in Font Romeu, France, airing Saturday on Olympic Channel.
PyeongChang Olympic gold medalist Jessie Diggins is expected to lead the U.S. in two sprint events as the cross-country skiing World Cup moves to Dresden, Germany.
ALPINE SKIING WORLD CUP — Flachau, Austria, Adelboden, Switzerland and St. Anton, Austria
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Event
|TV
|Stream
|Tuesday
|12:00 p.m.
|Women’s Slalom (Run 1)
|NBC Sports Gold
|2:45 p.m.
|Women’s Slalom (Run 2)
|NBC Sports Gold
|Saturday
|4:15 a.m.
|Men’s Giant Slalom (Run 1)
|NBC Sports Gold
|5:45 a.m.
|Women’s Downhill
|NBC Sports Gold
|7:30 a.m.
|Men’s Giant Slalom (Run 2)
|Olympic Channel
|NBC Sports Gold
|Sunday
|4:15 a.m.
|Men’s Slalom (Run 1)
|NBC Sports Gold
|5:30 a.m.
|Women’s Super-G
|NBC Sports Gold
|7:30 a.m.
|Men’s Slalom (Run 2)
|Olympic Channel
|NBC Sports Gold
CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING WORLD CUP — Dresden, Germany
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Event
|TV
|Stream
|Saturday
|1:00 p.m.*
|Men’s & Women’s Sprint
|Olympic Channel
|NBC Sports Gold
|Sunday
|1:00 p.m.*
|Men’s & Women’s Team Sprint
|Olympic Channel
|NBC Sports Gold
|Monday
|12:00 a.m.*
|Men’s & Women’s Team Sprint (re-air)
|NBCSN
*Same-day delay Races stream live on NBC Sports Gold for “Snow Pass” subscribers and will have a replay of the event. Click here for more info.
FREESTYLE SKIING WORLD CUP — Font Romeu, France and Calgary, Canada
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Event
|TV
|Stream
|Saturday
|2:00 p.m.*
|Slopestyle
|Olympic Channel
|NBC Sports Gold
|3:30 p.m.
|Moguls
|Olympic Channel
|NBC Sports Gold
*Same-day delay All events stream live on NBC Sports Gold for “Snow Pass” subscribers and will have a replay of the event. Click here for more info.
NORDIC COMBINED WORLD CUP — Val di Fiemme, Italy
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Event
|TV
|Stream
|Friday
|3:55 a.m.
|Men’s HS135
|NBC Sports Gold
|7:25 a.m.
|Men’s 10km
|NBC Sports Gold
|Saturday
|3:55 a.m.
|Men’s HS135
|NBC Sports Gold
|8:05 a.m.
|Men’s Team Sprint 7.5km
|NBC Sports Gold
|Sunday
|3:55 a.m.
|Men’s HS135
|NBC Sports Gold
|8:25 a.m.
|Men’s 10km
|NBC Sports Gold
SKI JUMPING WORLD CUP — Val di Fiemme, Italy and Sapporo, Japan
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Event
|TV
|Stream
|Friday
|11:55 a.m.
|Men’s Individual (Qual.)
|NBC Sports Gold
|Saturday
|10:30 a.m.*
|Women’s Individual
|Olympic Channel
|NBC Sports Gold
|5:00 p.m.*
|Men’s Individual
|Olympic Channel
|NBC Sports Gold
|Sunday
|10:30 a.m.*
|Women’s Individual
|Olympic Channel
|NBC Sports Gold
|5:00 p.m.*
|Men’s Individual
|Olympic Channel
|NBC Sports Gold
*Same-day delay All events stream live on NBC Sports Gold for “Snow Pass” subscribers and will have a replay of the event. Click here for more info.
SNOWBOARDING WORLD CUP — Bad Gastein and Kreischberg, Austria
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Event
|TV
|Stream
|Tuesday
|12:45 p.m.
|Parallel Slalom
|NBC Sports Gold
|Wednesday
|7:00 a.m.
|Team Parallel Slalom
|NBC Sports Gold
|Saturday
|6:30 a.m.
|Slopestyle
|NBC Sports Gold