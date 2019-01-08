TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020
Getty Images

Osterman, Abbott headline 2019 USA Softball roster

By Rachel ThompsonJan 8, 2019, 4:46 PM EST
Leave a comment

Olympics

Lindsey Vonn to make season debut this weekend Jessie Diggins reaches third podium in five races at Tour de Ski How to watch Mikaela Shiffrin in her signature event this weekend

Cat Osterman has two Olympic medals and one of the most impressive resumes in her sport. That didn’t stop her from crying when she learned she’d made the 2019 USA Softball roster.

“I am not even too proud to say I bawled like a baby,” Osterman told ESPN. “I just cried.”

On Monday, USA Softball announced the 18 players who will compete in tournaments and events in the next few months before the roster is trimmed to 15 for the Pan American Games this summer.

Osterman, the youngest member of the gold medal-winning U.S. Olympic team in 2004, and Monica Abbott, Osterman’s teammate four years later in Beijing (and the youngest member of that team), are the only two with Olympic experience. The roster includes 13 members of the team that won the WSBC World Championship last summer (including Abbott), qualifying the U.S. for the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Osterman and Abbott are two of the most accomplished women in softball: Abbott, 33, pitched a perfect game in an 8-0 victory over the Netherlands at the 2008 Beijing Games, where the U.S. finished with a silver medal. In 2016, the Salinas, California native signed the first $1 million contract in the National Pro Fastpitch League with the Scrap Yard Dawgs (the Texas-based team is now called Scrap Yard Fast Pitch and competes independently).

Osterman, 35, retired in 2015. But in October 2018, she announced her return to the sport, hoping to vie for a spot on the 2020 Olympic team. Currently a pitching coach at Texas State, she had her doubts about coming back to high-level competition: “I struggled in some parts [of the tryout] and felt like I was back to my old self in parts,” she told ESPN. “When you haven’t seen a hitter in a game situation in more than 1200 days, it’s going to take some getting used to.” But Osterman, who pitched in the 3-1 loss to Japan in the 2008 Beijing final, felt she couldn’t pass up the opportunity to compete for another Olympic spot. “Plain and simple, there’s unfinished business,” she posted on social media when announcing her comeback.

Selection to the 2019 roster does not guarantee players a spot on the Olympic team. USA Softball will conduct separate selection trials in the fall.

The sport will return to the Olympics for the first time since 2008. U.S. women won three straight gold medals from 1996 to 2004 before losing to Japan at the Beijing Games.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

How to watch Lindsey Vonn in her first race of the season

Getty Images
By Rachel ThompsonJan 8, 2019, 10:46 AM EST
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Lindsey Vonn to make season debut this weekend Johnny Weir, more Olympians among Google’s trending athletes of 2018 Lindsey Vonn Lindsey Vonn’s favorite course named after her

Lindsey Vonn makes her much-anticipated season debut this weekend in Austria after sitting out the start of the season with a knee injury. The three-time Olympic medalist and most decorated woman on the World Cup circuit has said this will be her final full competitive season, though she hopes to race at her favorite tour stop, Lake Louise, in December. Vonn, 34, is still eyeing a major milestone: she’s four victories shy of tying the all-time World Cup wins record of 86, set by legendary Swedish skier Ingemar Stenmark.

Also headlining this week’s alpine action is two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrrin, who will try to extend her slalom streak on Tuesday. Even Shiffrin may be losing track of the records she’s set this season: already the most decorated female slalom skier on the circuit, the youngest skier to reach 50 World Cup wins, and the skier with the most World Cup wins in a calendar year (15 in 2018), Shiffrin is one victory away from tying the women’s record of eight straight World Cup slalom wins.

Both Vonn’s and Shiffrin’s races this week can be streamed on NBC Sports Gold.

A trio of Olympic medalists – Sochi Olympic champion Joss Christensen, two-time Olympic medalist Nick Goepper, and Sochi silver medalist Devin Logan headline the U.S. contingent in slopestyle as the freestyle skiing World Cup continues in Font Romeu, France, airing Saturday on Olympic Channel.

PyeongChang Olympic gold medalist Jessie Diggins is expected to lead the U.S. in two sprint events as the cross-country skiing World Cup moves to Dresden, Germany.

ALPINE SKIING WORLD CUP — Flachau, Austria, Adelboden, Switzerland and St. Anton, Austria

Day Time (ET) Event TV Stream
Tuesday 12:00 p.m. Women’s Slalom (Run 1) NBC Sports Gold
2:45 p.m. Women’s Slalom (Run 2) NBC Sports Gold
Saturday 4:15 a.m. Men’s Giant Slalom (Run 1) NBC Sports Gold
5:45 a.m. Women’s Downhill NBC Sports Gold
7:30 a.m. Men’s Giant Slalom (Run 2) Olympic Channel NBC Sports Gold
 Sunday 4:15 a.m. Men’s Slalom (Run 1) NBC Sports Gold
5:30 a.m. Women’s Super-G NBC Sports Gold
7:30 a.m. Men’s Slalom (Run 2) Olympic Channel NBC Sports Gold

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING WORLD CUP — Dresden, Germany

Day Time (ET) Event TV Stream
Saturday 1:00 p.m.* Men’s & Women’s Sprint Olympic Channel NBC Sports Gold
Sunday 1:00 p.m.* Men’s & Women’s Team Sprint Olympic Channel NBC Sports Gold
Monday 12:00 a.m.* Men’s & Women’s Team Sprint (re-air) NBCSN

*Same-day delay Races stream live on NBC Sports Gold for “Snow Pass” subscribers and will have a replay of the event. Click here for more info.

FREESTYLE SKIING WORLD CUP — Font Romeu, France and Calgary, Canada

Day Time (ET) Event TV Stream
Saturday 2:00 p.m.* Slopestyle Olympic Channel NBC Sports Gold
3:30 p.m. Moguls Olympic Channel NBC Sports Gold

*Same-day delay All events stream live on NBC Sports Gold for “Snow Pass” subscribers and will have a replay of the event. Click here for more info.

NORDIC COMBINED WORLD CUP — Val di Fiemme, Italy

Day Time (ET) Event TV Stream
Friday 3:55 a.m. Men’s HS135 NBC Sports Gold
7:25 a.m. Men’s 10km NBC Sports Gold
Saturday 3:55 a.m. Men’s HS135 NBC Sports Gold
8:05 a.m. Men’s Team Sprint 7.5km NBC Sports Gold
Sunday 3:55 a.m. Men’s HS135 NBC Sports Gold
8:25 a.m. Men’s 10km NBC Sports Gold

SKI JUMPING WORLD CUP — Val di Fiemme, Italy and Sapporo, Japan

Day Time (ET) Event TV Stream
Friday 11:55 a.m. Men’s Individual (Qual.) NBC Sports Gold
Saturday 10:30 a.m.* Women’s Individual Olympic Channel NBC Sports Gold
5:00 p.m.* Men’s Individual Olympic Channel NBC Sports Gold
Sunday 10:30 a.m.* Women’s Individual Olympic Channel NBC Sports Gold
5:00 p.m.* Men’s Individual Olympic Channel NBC Sports Gold

*Same-day delay All events stream live on NBC Sports Gold for “Snow Pass” subscribers and will have a replay of the event. Click here for more info.

SNOWBOARDING WORLD CUP — Bad Gastein and Kreischberg, Austria

Day Time (ET) Event TV Stream
Tuesday 12:45 p.m. Parallel Slalom NBC Sports Gold
Wednesday 7:00 a.m. Team Parallel Slalom NBC Sports Gold
Saturday 6:30 a.m. Slopestyle NBC Sports Gold

WADA to return to Moscow lab in search of elusive data

AP
Associated PressJan 7, 2019, 5:22 PM EST
1 Comment

MOSCOW (AP) — The World Anti-Doping Agency is returning to the Moscow anti-doping lab this week in hopes of obtaining data it did not receive before a Dec. 31 deadline.

The Russians were supposed to turn over the data as part of an agreement to reinstate Russia’s anti-doping agency. But WADA officials were turned away last month when Russia raised a late objection that the equipment they brought was not certified according to Russian law.

A WADA committee is scheduled to consider reimposing the ban next week, but that could be forestalled if WADA’s experts obtain the data during their visit on Wednesday. Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov told state news agencies on Monday “all the technical issues have been straightened out.”

The committee chairman, Jonathan Taylor, says declaring the Russians noncompliant is “a last resort” that is to be pursued only after “every opportunity to comply” has been presented.

Dozens of athletes and athlete groups called for RUSADA’s immediate suspension following the missed deadline.

U.S. Anti-Doping Agency CEO Travis Tygart said the latest news “appears to be the sequel to the cat-and-mouse game between WADA and Russia we have unfortunately come to expect.”

“We are all holding our breath as to how this one will end come Jan. 9 and whether WADA will be finally given the data on the roughly 9,000 presumptive positive tests results on over 4,000 Russian athletes that hopefully have not been destroyed,” Tygart said.

WADA says the data could be crucial to building doping cases against Russian athletes who doped in past years. Russia has also agreed to turn over stored drug-test samples to be analyzed before a June 30 deadline.

Reinstating the ban could allow WADA to impose tougher penalties on Russia under new rules that could bar the country from hosting major international competitions. RUSADA chief executive Yuri Ganus said Russian sport was “standing on the edge of the abyss” in a letter last month to President Vladimir Putin pleading for the Russian state to cooperate more with WADA.