What to watch this week in winter sports

Planning to make her much-anticipated season debut this weekend, Lindsey Vonn will have to wait another week after scheduled races in St. Anton, Austria, were cancelled due to weather. Vonn, who sat out the start of the season with a knee injury, is now expected to make her season debut in Cortina, Italy, the following weekend. Downhill is scheduled for Saturday, January 19, with super-G on Sunday, January 20. Both races will air live on Olympic Channel.

Alpine action this weekend is headlined by two-time Olympic gold medalist Ted Ligety, who is expected to lead a deep U.S. contingent in giant slalom, airing live Saturday on Olympic Channel.

A trio of Olympic medalists – Sochi Olympic champion Joss Christensen, two-time Olympic medalist Nick Goepper, and Sochi silver medalist Devin Logan headline the U.S. contingent in slopestyle as the freestyle skiing World Cup continues in Font Romeu, France.

PyeongChang Olympic gold medalist Jessie Diggins is expected to compete in two sprint events as the cross-country skiing World Cup moves to Dresden, Germany.

ALPINE SKIING WORLD CUP — Flachau, Austria and Adelboden, Switzerland

*Same-day delay

BIATHLON WORLD CUP — Ruhpolding, Germany

*Same-day delay

BOBSLED AND SKELETON WORLD CUP — Koenigssee, Germany

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING WORLD CUP — Dresden, Germany

*Same-day delay

FREESTYLE SKIING WORLD CUP — Font Romeu, France and Calgary, Canada

*Same-day delay

LUGE WORLD CUP — Sigulda, Latvia

NORDIC COMBINED WORLD CUP — Val di Fiemme, Italy

SKI JUMPING WORLD CUP — Val di Fiemme, Italy and Sapporo, Japan

*Same-day delay

EUROPEAN SHORT TRACK CHAMPIONSHIPS — Dordrecht, Netherlands

Day Time (ET) Event TV Stream Saturday 9:30 a.m.* Day 1 NBC Sports Gold Sunday 5:05 a.m.* Day 2 NBC Sports Gold

*Same-day delay

EUROPEAN SPEED SKATING CHAMPIONSHIPS — Collalbo, Italy

*Same-day delay

SNOWBOARDING WORLD CUP — Bad Gastein and Kreischberg, Austria

Day Time (ET) Event TV Stream Wednesday 7:00 a.m.* Team Parallel Slalom NBC Sports Gold Saturday 6:30 a.m.* Slopestyle NBC Sports Gold

*Same-day delay