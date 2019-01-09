TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020
Gracie Gold withdraws from nationals

By Rachel LutzJan 9, 2019, 5:48 PM EST
Two-time U.S. champion Gracie Gold announced Wednesday that she will not be participating in the 2019 nationals later this month in Detroit.

The 2014 Sochi Olympic team bronze medalist competed just once this season on the Grand Prix circuit in Russia. She withdrew after the short program at Rostelecom Cup.

Gold told her followers that she’s “trusted the process” since returning to competitive skating, but is choosing instead to look at the long-term goals for her career. She wrote:

Since my return to competitive skating, I’ve had one mantra: Trust the Process. While difficult at times, coming back to skating has been the best decision I could have made. A large part of trusting the process has me looking more at the big picture of my career. My goal is the 2022 Olympics in Beijing. With that being said, I have decided it is in my best interest to withdraw from the 2019 championships. This was an incredibly difficult decision, but ultimately the right one. 

I have already begun preparations for next year. This is a great opportunity for me to get a jump start on the season. I want to thank everyone for their support this past season, as the feedback I have received has been quite tremendous. I thank you from the bottom of my heart. 

I wish everyone the best of luck at the Championships. See you all soon. 😘

Earlier this week, her new coach took to Instagram to write how proud he was of his pupil. He said:

Gracie ,
As you know it takes time for me to trust someone but recently you showed me that I can trust you 🙂 I wanted to say publicly how proud I’m of you because I know what you went through the last 2 years and to see you building your way back is inspirational, since Russia you are a totally different athlete and that shows me that next season you will be back ! Keep pushing like you have been doing in the last few weeks and you will get what you want the most . You have my full support and I’m so exited to be part of this journey . @graciegold95 #thequeenwillbeback #iceworks #usfs #cantwaittoseeyousuceed #letsdoit

Russia says ‘understanding’ reached on doping data for WADA

AP
Associated PressJan 9, 2019, 6:45 PM EST
MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin says there is “understanding” on how crucial data on drug use by Russian athletes will be handed over to the World Anti-Doping Agency, whose representatives arrived in Moscow on Wednesday.

WADA officials are making their third visit seeking the Moscow laboratory data, which could help the agency file doping charges against numerous Russian athletes it believes doped in previous years.

Russia missed a deadline to hand over the data by Dec. 31, meaning its anti-doping agency could face sanctions from WADA.

“There were some working disagreements which arose last time related to which storage devices (the data) will be transferred onto and how, and so on. I would say these are not so much substantial matters as issues of logistics,” Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said Wednesday.

“As far as we know via our sports authorities, there are intensive contacts under way and now understanding has been reached with the WADA representatives regarding how the work will continue.”

WADA spokesman James Fitzgerald said the three-person team had arrived in the Russian capital.

“They look forward to starting their work tomorrow,” Fitzgerald told The Associated Press by e-mail. WADA estimates the team will stay three days, Fitzgerald said, but “it could be longer, could be shorter.”

Despite protests from many Western athletes and anti-doping figures, WADA lifted a suspension on Russia’s anti-doping agency, known as RUSADA, in September on condition the country handed over the data by Dec. 31. A WADA group which visited last month left empty-handed when Russian officials claimed their equipment wasn’t certified under Russian law.

Even after the deadline was missed, WADA has said it could still accept Russian cooperation before a committee meeting rules on RUSADA next week. Russia must also make stored lab samples available for analysis by June 30.

Former national champion pairs skater under ‘interim restriction’ by SafeSport

By Rachel LutzJan 9, 2019, 6:13 PM EST
Two-time national figure skating pairs champion John Coughlin‘s name appeared on the U.S. Center for SafeSport list on Dec. 17. The news was first reported by USA Today.

The website shows Coughlin listed as “Interim Measure – Restriction.” SafeSport, an independent non-profit program focused on ending abuse in sports, defines that in their glossary as:

The eligibility of the Covered Individual (Responding Party) to participate has been restricted pending final resolution of the matter.

U.S. Figure Skating made the following statement on Wednesday:

The U.S. Center for SafeSport has published an undisclosed “interim measure – restriction” in a matter involving John Coughlin. The Center has not prohibited or limited Coughlin from taking part in any activity under the Center’s jurisdiction. As the undisclosed matter remains under the Center’s jurisdiction, all inquiries should be directed to the U.S. Center for SafeSport.

Coughlin, who also coaches, commentates, is chair of the International Skating Union’s Athlete Commission and a part of various U.S. Figure Skating committees, has resigned as a brand manager from John Wilson Blades in the time since the report surfaced. He won pairs titles in 2011 and 2012.

Coughlin told USA Today on Monday he unable to speak freely about the allegations, but noted that “the SafeSport notice of allegation itself stated that an allegation in no way constitutes a finding by SafeSport or that there is any merit to the allegation.”

SafeSport can investigate allegations before making a ruling, but does not usually give details of the finding until the conclusion of the case, the USA Today report pointed out.

A SafeSport spokesman told USA Today that interim measures can be used for several reasons, but often are implemented before a matter is finalized.

 