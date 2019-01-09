Former national champion pairs skater under ‘interim restriction’ by SafeSport

Two-time national figure skating pairs champion John Coughlin‘s name appeared on the U.S. Center for SafeSport list on Dec. 17. The news was first reported by USA Today.
The website shows Coughlin listed as “Interim Measure – Restriction.” SafeSport, an independent non-profit program focused on ending abuse in sports, defines that in their glossary as:
The eligibility of the Covered Individual (Responding Party) to participate has been restricted pending final resolution of the matter.
U.S. Figure Skating made the following statement on Wednesday:
The U.S. Center for SafeSport has published an undisclosed “interim measure – restriction” in a matter involving John Coughlin. The Center has not prohibited or limited Coughlin from taking part in any activity under the Center’s jurisdiction. As the undisclosed matter remains under the Center’s jurisdiction, all inquiries should be directed to the U.S. Center for SafeSport.
Coughlin, who also coaches, commentates, is chair of the International Skating Union’s Athlete Commission and a part of various U.S. Figure Skating committees, has resigned as a brand manager from John Wilson Blades in the time since the report surfaced. He won pairs titles in 2011 and 2012.
Coughlin told USA Today on Monday he unable to speak freely about the allegations, but noted that “the SafeSport notice of allegation itself stated that an allegation in no way constitutes a finding by SafeSport or that there is any merit to the allegation.”
SafeSport can investigate allegations before making a ruling, but does not usually give details of the finding until the conclusion of the case, the USA Today report pointed out.
A SafeSport spokesman told USA Today that interim measures can be used for several reasons, but often are implemented before a matter is finalized.