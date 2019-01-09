Sochi Olympic team bronze medalist Marissa Castelli ‘moves on’ from figure skating

Marissa Castelli is choosing to move on from skating, without calling it a “retirement.”
“I absolutely hate the word ‘retirement’… it makes me feel like an old lady!” Castelli told U.S. Figure Skating’s Fan Zone.
Castelli and former partner Simon Shnapir won two national titles and competed at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, helping Team USA to a bronze medal in the inaugural team competition. They also finished ninth in the pairs’ competition.
When Castelli and Shnapir split, she teamed up with Mervin Tran and landed on two more national championship podiums.
“Just because I’m retiring, doesn’t mean that I’m moving on from sport. Yes, I’m moving on from competitive skating, but I’m not gone completely,” Castelli said, adding that she is still coaching the next generation of skaters and choreographing shows.
Away from the ice, she is taking college classes, has gotten a dog with her new fiancé, and running half-marathons.
Japanese wrestler Saori Yoshida announced her retirement via Twitter on Tuesday. The three-time Olympic gold medalist and 13-time world champion retires as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.
Yoshida made her senior debut in 2002 and went on to win her first 119 international matches (a win streak that lasted until January 2008). She made her Olympic debut at the 2004 Athens Olympics, the first Games at which women’s wrestling was contested, and claimed one of the inaugural women’s gold medals in the sport. After losing her first international match in January 2008, Yoshida rebounded by successfully defending her Olympic title at the 2008 Beijing Games.
Yoshida was selected as Japan’s flag bearer for the Opening Ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics and she went on to win a third-straight Olympic gold medal at those Games. A few weeks later at the 2012 World Championships, she broke the record for most consecutive world or Olympic titles by claiming her 13th-straight (the previous record of 12 had been held by Russian legend Aleksandr Karelin). With three more world titles in 2013, 2014, and 2015, she entered the 2016 Rio Olympics having won 16-straight world or Olympic titles.
But in Rio, Yoshida was denied a fourth Olympic title by American Helen Maroulis, who defeated the Japanese great to become the first-ever American to win an Olympic gold medal in women’s wrestling. It marked Yoshida’s third loss in international competition — and first at a major event.
Yoshida started wrestling at the age of three under the guidance of her father, Eikatsu, a former Japanese national champion who built a dojo in the family’s home to introduce Yoshida and her two older brothers to the sport. Eikatsu went on to become Yoshida’s longtime personal coach, in addition to serving as a coach for the Japanese national women’s team. Eikastu died in 2014 after suffering a brain hemorrhage. Less than a week later, Yoshida helped the Japanese team win gold at the World Cup.
Yoshida has not competed since claiming silver at the 2016 Rio Games. The 36-year-old says she plans to pursue a career as an actor/TV personality.
DENVER (AP) — An arbitration panel has ruled in favor of taekwondo coach Jean Lopez, meaning his name has been removed from the U.S. Center for SafeSport’s sanctioned list and he is free to resume coaching without restriction.
Lopez was declared permanently ineligible in April for sexual misconduct involving three women. The ban was lifted and replaced by a temporary sanction in August pending the arbitration hearing, which was held Dec. 27.
Lopez’s attorney, Howard Jacobs, said Tuesday that arbitrators ruled unanimously in favor of Lopez. His name was removed from the list later in the day.
The decision is the third to be overturned in the 22-month history of the SafeSport Center. It comes four weeks after Lopez’s brother, Olympic champion Steven Lopez, had his sanction lifted after winning arbitration.