Sochi Olympic team bronze medalist Marissa Castelli ‘moves on’ from figure skating

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Marissa Castelli is choosing to move on from skating, without calling it a “retirement.”

“I absolutely hate the word ‘retirement’… it makes me feel like an old lady!” Castelli told U.S. Figure Skating’s Fan Zone.

Castelli and former partner Simon Shnapir won two national titles and competed at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, helping Team USA to a bronze medal in the inaugural team competition. They also finished ninth in the pairs’ competition.

When Castelli and Shnapir split, she teamed up with Mervin Tran and landed on two more national championship podiums.

“Just because I’m retiring, doesn’t mean that I’m moving on from sport. Yes, I’m moving on from competitive skating, but I’m not gone completely,” Castelli said, adding that she is still coaching the next generation of skaters and choreographing shows.

Away from the ice, she is taking college classes, has gotten a dog with her new fiancé, and running half-marathons.

MORE: Ashley Wagner discusses competitive future

As a reminder, you can watch the U.S. Championships live and on-demand with the ‘Figure Skating Pass’ on NBC Sports Gold. Go to NBCsports.com/gold/figure-skating to sign up for access to every ISU Grand Prix and championship event, as well as domestic U.S. Figure Skating events throughout the season. NBC Sports Gold gives subscribers an unprecedented level of access on more platforms and devices than ever before.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!