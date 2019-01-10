TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020
Lindsey Vonn set to make season debut next Friday

By Rachel ThompsonJan 10, 2019, 11:33 AM EST
Perhaps no one is antsier to race at this point in the season than Lindsey Vonn. Planning to make her competitive debut this weekend in St. Anton, Austria after sitting out the first part of the season with a knee injury, Vonn’s plans were pushed back due to weather-related cancellations.

She’s now expected to compete in her first event of the season on Friday, January 18, in a downhill race in Italy, which was added to the schedule to replace the cancelled one in St. Anton. Vonn, 34, is planning to compete in another downhill on Saturday, January 19, and the super-G on Sunday.

A three-time Olympic medalist and the most decorated woman on the World Cup circuit, Vonn is still eyeing Swedish skier Ingemar Stenmark‘s record 86 World Cup wins (she currently has 82), though she has said this will be her final full competitive season, whether she surpasses Stenmark or not.

“Unfortunately, my body can’t take it anymore. I had too many surgeries,” Vonn told the AP. “It’s pretty painful to ski every day.

“I want to be able to ski with my kids one day, and I want to be able to be active and not be in pain all the time. I am in the last 50 meters of my marathon career and I am fighting my way until the end and I am not giving up. But at the same time, I know where the finish line is, and that is Lake Louise next year.”

Vonn missed the World Cup at Lake Louise, her favorite venue, earlier this season after injuring her knee in November. The Alberta ski resort named its downhill run Lake Lindsey Way in honor of Vonn, who has had more victories at Lake Louise than anywhere else (18 of her 82 World Cup wins). The women’s speed races in Lake Louise next season are scheduled for early December.

 

 

Russia says ‘understanding’ reached on doping data for WADA

Associated PressJan 9, 2019, 6:45 PM EST
MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin says there is “understanding” on how crucial data on drug use by Russian athletes will be handed over to the World Anti-Doping Agency, whose representatives arrived in Moscow on Wednesday.

WADA officials are making their third visit seeking the Moscow laboratory data, which could help the agency file doping charges against numerous Russian athletes it believes doped in previous years.

Russia missed a deadline to hand over the data by Dec. 31, meaning its anti-doping agency could face sanctions from WADA.

“There were some working disagreements which arose last time related to which storage devices (the data) will be transferred onto and how, and so on. I would say these are not so much substantial matters as issues of logistics,” Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said Wednesday.

“As far as we know via our sports authorities, there are intensive contacts under way and now understanding has been reached with the WADA representatives regarding how the work will continue.”

WADA spokesman James Fitzgerald said the three-person team had arrived in the Russian capital.

“They look forward to starting their work tomorrow,” Fitzgerald told The Associated Press by e-mail. WADA estimates the team will stay three days, Fitzgerald said, but “it could be longer, could be shorter.”

Despite protests from many Western athletes and anti-doping figures, WADA lifted a suspension on Russia’s anti-doping agency, known as RUSADA, in September on condition the country handed over the data by Dec. 31. A WADA group which visited last month left empty-handed when Russian officials claimed their equipment wasn’t certified under Russian law.

Even after the deadline was missed, WADA has said it could still accept Russian cooperation before a committee meeting rules on RUSADA next week. Russia must also make stored lab samples available for analysis by June 30.

Former national champion pairs skater under ‘interim restriction’ by SafeSport

By Rachel LutzJan 9, 2019, 6:13 PM EST
Two-time national figure skating pairs champion John Coughlin‘s name appeared on the U.S. Center for SafeSport list on Dec. 17. The news was first reported by USA Today.

The website shows Coughlin listed as “Interim Measure – Restriction.” SafeSport, an independent non-profit program focused on ending abuse in sports, defines that in their glossary as:

The eligibility of the Covered Individual (Responding Party) to participate has been restricted pending final resolution of the matter.

U.S. Figure Skating made the following statement on Wednesday:

The U.S. Center for SafeSport has published an undisclosed “interim measure – restriction” in a matter involving John Coughlin. The Center has not prohibited or limited Coughlin from taking part in any activity under the Center’s jurisdiction. As the undisclosed matter remains under the Center’s jurisdiction, all inquiries should be directed to the U.S. Center for SafeSport.

Coughlin, who also coaches, commentates, is chair of the International Skating Union’s Athlete Commission and a part of various U.S. Figure Skating committees, has resigned as a brand manager from John Wilson Blades in the time since the report surfaced. He won pairs titles in 2011 and 2012.

Coughlin told USA Today on Monday he unable to speak freely about the allegations, but noted that “the SafeSport notice of allegation itself stated that an allegation in no way constitutes a finding by SafeSport or that there is any merit to the allegation.”

SafeSport can investigate allegations before making a ruling, but does not usually give details of the finding until the conclusion of the case, the USA Today report pointed out.

A SafeSport spokesman told USA Today that interim measures can be used for several reasons, but often are implemented before a matter is finalized.

 