Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman breaks elbow in fall on stairs

BOSTON — Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman says she is recovering from a broken elbow suffered in a fall on the stairs.
Raisman in a Twitter post says “I survived two Olympic Games and 19 years of gymnastics without ever breaking a bone … the stairs got me … I fell and broke my elbow.”
She also posted a picture of herself on a couch, her right arm in a cast, snuggling with a dog. Raisman is native of the Boston suburb of Needham.
Raisman, captain for both the gold medal-winning 2012 and 2016 U.S. women’s Olympic gymnastics teams, is also a best-selling author and a survivor of sexual abuse. She’s been an outspoken advocate for women who were abused or victimized, and a harsh critic of USA Gymnastics, the sport’s governing body.
The 2019 TYR Pro Swim Series gets underway this week in Knoxville, Tennessee. It marks the first of five stops of the season. A deep field of swimmers is competing in Knoxville, including five-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky, four-time Olympic medalist Simone Manuel, and three-time Olympic champion Ryan Murphy. At TYR Pro Swim Series meets, athletes earn prize money for top-three finishes ($1,500 for first place, $1,000 for second, and $500 for third).
Ledecky is entered in most of her usually dominant events, including the 200m free, 400m free, and 1500m free, as well as an event she has competed in less frequently: the 400 IM.
Manuel could compete in as many as seven events, though her most anticipated race is the 100m free, where she is expected to face Canadian Penny Oleksiak. The two athletes tied for gold in the event at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
Here is the tune-in schedule for this week’s competition from Knoxville:
Boylston Street will see a few familiar faces when the 123rd edition of the Boston Marathon takes place on April 15.
The Boston Athletic Association and sponsor John Hancock announced the elite field on Thursday, which includes both defending champions – American Desiree Linden and Japan’s Yuki Kawauchi. In total, nine Boston Marathon open champions and seven wheelchair champions will compete in the elite field.
Linden ended a 33-year drought for American women when she won last year’s race after powering through rampant rain. Other headliners in this year’s field include 2017 winner Edna Kiplagat of Kenya and 2016 Olympic marathon bronze medalist Mare Dibaba of Ethiopia. American Sarah Sellers, who surprised with a second-place finish in Boston last year, will also compete, as will Olympic 10,000-meter silver medalist Sally Kipyego of Kenya.
The men’s elite entrants include 2017 winner and world marathon champion Geoffrey Kirui of Kenya and 2018 New York City Marathon winner Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia. Shadrack Biwott, who finished third in Boston last year, and Olympians Dathan Ritzenhein, Abdi Abdirahman and Jared Ward headline the U.S. contingent.
American Tatyana McFadden and Switzerland’s Marcel Hug are among the frontrunners in the elite wheelchair divisions. McFadden, a 17-time Paralympic medalist, is a five-time Boston winner and the defending champion. She’ll face Manuela Schar of Switzerland, who clocked in at 1:28.17 in 2017, becoming the first woman to finish under 1:30. Hug, an eight-time Paralympic medalist, will race for his fifth wheelchair title in a men’s field that also includes South African Ernst van Dyk, a 10-time Boston winner.