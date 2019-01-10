Olympic medalists headline TYR Pro Swim Series in Knoxville

The 2019 TYR Pro Swim Series gets underway this week in Knoxville, Tennessee. It marks the first of five stops of the season. A deep field of swimmers is competing in Knoxville, including five-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky, four-time Olympic medalist Simone Manuel, and three-time Olympic champion Ryan Murphy. At TYR Pro Swim Series meets, athletes earn prize money for top-three finishes ($1,500 for first place, $1,000 for second, and $500 for third).
Ledecky is entered in most of her usually dominant events, including the 200m free, 400m free, and 1500m free, as well as an event she has competed in less frequently: the 400 IM.
Manuel could compete in as many as seven events, though her most anticipated race is the 100m free, where she is expected to face Canadian Penny Oleksiak. The two athletes tied for gold in the event at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
Here is the tune-in schedule for this week’s competition from Knoxville:
Boylston Street will see a few familiar faces when the 123rd edition of the Boston Marathon takes place on April 15.
The Boston Athletic Association and sponsor John Hancock announced the elite field on Thursday, which includes both defending champions – American Desiree Linden and Japan’s Yuki Kawauchi. In total, nine Boston Marathon open champions and seven wheelchair champions will compete in the elite field.
Linden ended a 33-year drought for American women when she won last year’s race after powering through rampant rain. Other headliners in this year’s field include 2017 winner Edna Kiplagat of Kenya and 2016 Olympic marathon bronze medalist Mare Dibaba of Ethiopia. American Sarah Sellers, who surprised with a second-place finish in Boston last year, will also compete, as will Olympic 10,000-meter silver medalist Sally Kipyego of Kenya.
The men’s elite entrants include 2017 winner and world marathon champion Geoffrey Kirui of Kenya and 2018 New York City Marathon winner Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia. Shadrack Biwott, who finished third in Boston last year, and Olympians Dathan Ritzenhein, Abdi Abdirahman and Jared Ward headline the U.S. contingent.
American Tatyana McFadden and Switzerland’s Marcel Hug are among the frontrunners in the elite wheelchair divisions. McFadden, a 17-time Paralympic medalist, is a five-time Boston winner and the defending champion. She’ll face Manuela Schar of Switzerland, who clocked in at 1:28.17 in 2017, becoming the first woman to finish under 1:30. Hug, an eight-time Paralympic medalist, will race for his fifth wheelchair title in a men’s field that also includes South African Ernst van Dyk, a 10-time Boston winner.
Perhaps no one is antsier to race at this point in the season than Lindsey Vonn. Planning to make her competitive debut this weekend in St. Anton, Austria after sitting out the first part of the season with a knee injury, Vonn’s plans were pushed back due to weather-related cancellations.
She’s now expected to compete in her first event of the season on Friday, January 18, in a downhill race in Italy, which was added to the schedule to replace the cancelled one in St. Anton. Vonn, 34, is planning to compete in another downhill on Saturday, January 19, and the super-G on Sunday.
A three-time Olympic medalist and the most decorated woman on the World Cup circuit, Vonn is still eyeing Swedish skier Ingemar Stenmark‘s record 86 World Cup wins (she currently has 82), though she has said this will be her final full competitive season, whether she surpasses Stenmark or not.
“Unfortunately, my body can’t take it anymore. I had too many surgeries,” Vonn told the AP. “It’s pretty painful to ski every day.
“I want to be able to ski with my kids one day, and I want to be able to be active and not be in pain all the time. I am in the last 50 meters of my marathon career and I am fighting my way until the end and I am not giving up. But at the same time, I know where the finish line is, and that is Lake Louise next year.”
Vonn missed the World Cup at Lake Louise, her favorite venue, earlier this season after injuring her knee in November. The Alberta ski resort named its downhill run Lake Lindsey Way in honor of Vonn, who has had more victories at Lake Louise than anywhere else (18 of her 82 World Cup wins). The women’s speed races in Lake Louise next season are scheduled for early December.