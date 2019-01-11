Sweden makes bid for 2026 Winter Olympics

Sweden’s Olympic Committee says it has filed a bid to host the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics with the luge competitions to be held in Latvia across the Baltic Sea.
Richard Brisius, spokesman for the Swedish bid, says the Alpine disciplines will be in Are, the ski jump in Falun, the luge competitions in the Latvian town of Sigulda, and the remaining events in Stockholm.
On Thursday, three county governors in Sweden expressed “strong support” for staging the 2026 Games in their regions.
The other candidate for the 2026 Olympics is a combined Italian bid from Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo.
A vote of IOC members is scheduled for June.
Katie Ledecky won the women’s 400m free by seven seconds on Friday evening at the TYR Pro Swim Series stop in Knoxville, Tennessee. It marked Ledecky’s third win of the meet; the five-time Olympic gold medalist won the 200m free and 400m IM yesterday. She’ll conclude her program in Knoxville by competing in the 1500m tomorrow.
Other American stalwarts have also had strong showings in Knoxville. Three-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy won tonight’s 100m back final by more than a second, while four-time Olympic medalist Simone Manuel has also seen her share of success, winning the 50m free tonight and finishing second to Ledecky in yesterday’s 200m free.
One of the breakthrough performers of the meet has been Michigan native Annie Lazor, who won the 200m breaststroke tonight in a personal best of 2:23.51, just one day after winning the 100m breaststroke (also in a personal best). Lazor competed at the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials, but after not making the cut for Rio, opted to take a break from the sport. Lazor took a year away from competition before making the choice to return to the pool. The 24-year-old has recently been training at Indiana University, where she swims alongside fellow breaststroke specialists Lilly King and Cody Miller. Last month, Lazor won the 200m breaststroke at the Short Course World Championships, marking the first major international victory of her career.
MOSCOW — The Russian curler stripped of a bronze medal for doping at last year’s Winter Olympics, Alexander Krushelnitsky, has dropped plans to appeal against his four-year ban.
Krushelnitsky’s agent, Andrei Mitkov, said on Friday in a statement that “yesterday (Krushelnitsky) decided to abandon the appeal to (the Court of Arbitration for Sport). Perhaps one day he will explain why.”
Mitkov had been appealing for donations to fund the appeal, though the Russian Curling Federation told Russian media the appeal would almost certainly fail.
Krushelnitsky won bronze with his wife Anastasia Bryzgalova in the mixed doubles event — Russia’s first medal under the “Olympic Athletes from Russia” name imposed as punishment for earlier doping scandals — but they lost the medal when he tested positive for meldonium. Krushelnitsky argued he was spiked with meldonium by an unknown person, but didn’t identify any suspects.
CAS banned him for four years last month, saying his “arguments were not supported by reliable or credible evidence.” That rules him out of the 2022 Winter Olympics in China.
Russian athletes were not allowed to compete under their own flag in Pyeongchang as punishment for past doping offenses. They had to pass extra vetting before the games and competed in neutral uniforms.
Krushelnitsky’s doping case and another involving a bobsledder helped delay the lifting of the sanction until after the closing ceremony. The bobsledder, Nadezhda Sergeeva, accepted an eight-month ban in October after claiming her failed test was down to a contaminated supplement.
Only two other countries recorded a single doping case each in Pyeongchang, one involving a Japanese speedskater, the other a Slovenian hockey player.