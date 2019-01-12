TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020
U.S.’ Sophie Caldwell fifth in World Cup cross-country sprint final

By Nate ClarkJan 12, 2019, 10:24 AM EST
After finishing on the sprint podium once already this season, U.S. cross-country skier Sophie Caldwell looked well-positioned to notch another top three finish in Dresden, Germany.

After qualifying with the second-best time, Caldwell was surrounded by Swedes on the leaderboard. Caldwell sat just .49 hundredths of a second behind the leader, Sweden’s Hanna Falk, and .80 hundredths ahead of Falk’s countrywoman, Stina Nilsson. Behind Nilsson in fourth was Sweden’s Evelina Settlin.

In a stacked quarterfinal heat, Caldwell, Falk and Settlin were forced to battle it out to advance to the semifinals. Caldwell claimed her spot, finishing second in the heat, but Settlin and Falk, with third and fourth place finishes respectively, were forced to sweat it out. But what may have been a strategy to save their legs for the final, Falk and Settlin did eventually earn the two lucky loser spots to advance to the semis.

Racing in the first semifinal heat, Caldwell finished her first lap by bringing up the rear. But what a difference one more trip around the course can make. Caldwell stuck to her race plan, ultimately finishing second behind Nilsson.

In the second lap of the final, Caldwell attempted to make her move on the outside, but was passed on the turn for home on the inside. Unable to catch the lead pack, and running out of snow before the finish, Caldwell crossed the line in fifth. A trio of Swedes, Nilsson, Maja Dahlqvist and Jonna Sundling raced to the top three spots in the final. Full results are here.

Caldwell’s sprint podium finish this year came during the Tour de Ski, when she raced into the two spot at Val Muestair. The U.S.’ Jessie Diggins joined Caldwell on that same podium in third. Diggins, who finished sixth overall in Tour de Ski last week did not race in the sprint in Dresden.

Katie Ledecky is untouchable in 1500m freestyle in Knoxville

By Nate ClarkJan 12, 2019, 7:35 PM EST
Katie Ledecky was in the pool in the first race of the night in Knoxville at the 2019 TYR Pro Swim Series. Ledecky never looked back in the women’s 1500m freestyle, winning easily with a time of 15 minutes 49.59 seconds. It was the kind of opening act no one wants to follow.

With 1000m completed, the five-time Olympic gold medalist had built a comfortable 25m lead over the eventual second place swimmer, Ashley Twichell, who finished her race with a time of 16:13.03. Erica Sullivan was third posting a time of 16:29.23.

Ledecky is the reigning world champion and world record holder in the event. The seven fastest times in the event after the world record, yeah, those are times also held by Ledecky.

Ledecky picked up four wins in all in Knoxville. On Thursday she got to the wall ahead of Simone Manuel to win the 200m freestyle in the first event of the evening session. Later that night, she faced her biggest challenge of the meet in the 400m IM when Hali Flickinger hung with her all the way to the finish. Ledecky was able to pick up the win, edging Flinkinger by just .41 hundredths of a second. On Friday evening Ledecky posted win #3 in the 400m freestyle. Flickinger was again her closest challenger, finishing roughly 7 seconds behind Ledecky.

U.S. Freeski Slopestylers stomp onto World Cup podiums

By Nate ClarkJan 12, 2019, 11:27 AM EST
Today was a good day for the U.S. Freeski team in Font Romeu, France.

Alex Hall picked up his second freeski slopestyle win of his young World Cup career with a second run score of 92.11, besting Philippe Langevin of Canada (90.27) and Andri Ragettli of Switzerland (89.06) for the top prize. Full results are here.

In the women’s event, 15-year-old U.S. rookie Eileen Gu threw down her own jaw-dropping second run to put her on the first World Cup podium of her career. Gu nearly landed in the top spot with a score of 78.03, instead it sandwiched her between a pair of Swiss athletes for second place. Sarah Hoefflin finished in first (78.52) while Giulia Tanno rounded out the podium in third (74.54). Full results are here.