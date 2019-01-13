TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020
Marcel Hirscher owns Adelboden, wins snowy slalom

By Nate ClarkJan 13, 2019, 8:50 AM EST
After winning the giant slalom on Saturday by going all-out in his second run, Austria’s Marcel Hirscher returned to the Swiss slopes to see if he could go 2-for-2 in 2019 in Adelboden.

With wet snow falling, Hirscher was able to once again lay down an aggressive second run, this time in the slalom, to pick up his 67th career World Cup victory.

After his first run, Hirscher was positioned in third behind Norway’s Henrik Kristoffersen and his own countryman, Marco Schwarz.

Wearing bib #12, Schwarz produced a surge of speed at the bottom of his first run and overtook the lead by .34 hundredths of a second, good enough for the top spot heading into the break.

Despite unfavorable conditions, Hirscher turned in a masterful second run, crossing the finish line with a .50 hundredths of a second lead.

Kristoffersen was unable to match Hirscher’s pace in his second run. The Norwegian struggled to find a rhythm, and looked off balance at times, even putting his hands down on the snow to help him recover after scraping past a gate.

Schwarz also faltered in his second run, losing control and pulling up as the grandstand at the bottom of the course came into view.

Joining Hirscher on the podium was France’s Clement Noel in second, with his first podium finish of the season, and Kristoffersen who’s rough ride was good enough for third. Full results are here.

The men’s World Cup tour remains in the Swiss Alps this week as they travel to Wengen. On Friday, January 18 competition resumes with the Alpine combined, with the downhill scheduled for Saturday and the slalom for Sunday.

On the women’s tour, Lindsey Vonn is expected to make her return to the slopes for the U.S. as she attempts to close the gap between herself and all-time World Cup win list leader — for a man or woman — Sweden’s Ingemar Stenmark. Stenmark holds the record with 86 career victories, with Vonn right behind him at 82. Look for Vonn to compete in the women’s downhill on Friday, January 18 in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.

Watch World Cup Alpine skiing on Olympic Channel or stream it live on NBC Sports Gold.

Katie Ledecky is untouchable in 1500m freestyle in Knoxville

By Nate ClarkJan 12, 2019, 7:35 PM EST
Katie Ledecky was in the pool in the first race of the night in Knoxville at the 2019 TYR Pro Swim Series. Ledecky never looked back in the women’s 1500m freestyle, winning easily with a time of 15 minutes 49.59 seconds. It was the kind of opening act no one wants to follow.

With 1000m completed, the five-time Olympic gold medalist had built a comfortable 25m lead over the eventual second place swimmer, Ashley Twichell, who finished her race with a time of 16:13.03. Erica Sullivan was third posting a time of 16:29.23.

Ledecky is the reigning world champion and world record holder in the event. The seven fastest times in the event after the world record, yeah, those are times also held by Ledecky.

Ledecky picked up four wins in all in Knoxville. On Thursday she got to the wall ahead of Simone Manuel to win the 200m freestyle in the first event of the evening session. Later that night, she faced her biggest challenge of the meet in the 400m IM when Hali Flickinger hung with her all the way to the finish. Ledecky was able to pick up the win, edging Flinkinger by just .41 hundredths of a second. On Friday evening Ledecky posted win #3 in the 400m freestyle. Flickinger was again her closest challenger, finishing roughly 7 seconds behind Ledecky.

U.S. Freeski Slopestylers stomp onto World Cup podiums

By Nate ClarkJan 12, 2019, 11:27 AM EST
Today was a good day for the U.S. Freeski team in Font Romeu, France.

Alex Hall picked up his second freeski slopestyle win of his young World Cup career with a second run score of 92.11, besting Philippe Langevin of Canada (90.27) and Andri Ragettli of Switzerland (89.06) for the top prize. Full results are here.

In the women’s event, 15-year-old U.S. rookie Eileen Gu threw down her own jaw-dropping second run to put her on the first World Cup podium of her career. Gu nearly landed in the top spot with a score of 78.03, instead it sandwiched her between a pair of Swiss athletes for second place. Sarah Hoefflin finished in first (78.52) while Giulia Tanno rounded out the podium in third (74.54). Full results are here.