Michigan ends relationship with former USA gym exec Faehn

Associated PressJan 14, 2019, 1:47 PM EST
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) The University of Michigan ended its relationship with former USA gymnastics executive Rhonda Faehn on Sunday, three days after she agreed to work as a coaching consultant for the women’s team.

“I have come to the conclusion that it is not in the best interest of the University of Michigan and our athletic program to continue the consulting contract with Rhonda Faehn,” athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement. “It was the wrong decision, and I apologize. Our student-athletes are our highest priority and I want to do everything in my power to support them fully and put the focus back on their athletic performance.”

USA Gymnastics parted ways with Faehn as senior vice president in May after she was criticized by victims of Larry Nassar, the former national team doctor serving decades in prison for abusing athletes.

Faehn was with the Wolverines for a meet at Alabama on Friday.

On Saturday, Manuel said he supported the hiring recommendation made by gymnastics coach Bev Plocki after reviewing her role with USA Gymnastics and her coaching career.

USA Gymnastics hired Faehn in 2015 and she oversaw the women’s elite program, drawing on her experience as a U.S. national team member in the 1980s and a three-time national championship coach at Florida.

Faehn was alerted to potential abuse concerns about Nassar. She passed along the concerns to then-USA Gymnastics president Steve Penny, who was later arrested on charges he ordered files pertaining to Nassar removed from the team’s training center at the Karolyi Ranch in Texas.

Aly Raisman, a six-time Olympic medalist, raised concerns recently about Faehn’s role in the matter. Raisman said she wasn’t sure why Faehn did not go to authorities herself.

The organization conducted an internal investigation before removing Nassar and going to federal authorities. USA Gymnastics did not alert Michigan State, where Nassar was a faculty member, or a club in Michigan affiliated with Nassar. He pleaded guilty to molesting women and girls under the guise of treatment and was caught with child pornography. He is serving three prison sentences and will likely be locked up for life.

Michigan State reached a $500 million settlement with hundreds of Nassar’s victims. While USA Gymnastics has been hit with multiple lawsuits from victims, Faehn has not been personally named in any of them unlike Penny and longtime national team coordinator Martha Karolyi.

Marcel Hirscher owns Adelboden, wins snowy slalom

By Nate ClarkJan 13, 2019, 8:50 AM EST
After winning the giant slalom on Saturday by going all-out in his second run, Austria’s Marcel Hirscher returned to the Swiss slopes to see if he could go 2-for-2 in 2019 in Adelboden.

With wet snow falling, Hirscher was able to once again lay down an aggressive second run, this time in the slalom, to pick up his 67th career World Cup victory.

After his first run, Hirscher was positioned in third behind Norway’s Henrik Kristoffersen and his own countryman, Marco Schwarz.

Wearing bib #12, Schwarz produced a surge of speed at the bottom of his first run and overtook the lead by .34 hundredths of a second, good enough for the top spot heading into the break.

Despite unfavorable conditions, Hirscher turned in a masterful second run, crossing the finish line with a .50 hundredths of a second lead.

Kristoffersen was unable to match Hirscher’s pace in his second run. The Norwegian struggled to find a rhythm, and looked off balance at times, even putting his hands down on the snow to help him recover after scraping past a gate.

Schwarz also faltered in his second run, losing control and pulling up as the grandstand at the bottom of the course came into view.

Joining Hirscher on the podium was France’s Clement Noel in second, with his first podium finish of the season, and Kristoffersen who’s rough ride was good enough for third. Full results are here.

The men’s World Cup tour remains in the Swiss Alps this week as they travel to Wengen. On Friday, January 18 competition resumes with the Alpine combined, with the downhill scheduled for Saturday and the slalom for Sunday.

On the women’s tour, Lindsey Vonn is expected to make her return to the slopes for the U.S. as she attempts to close the gap between herself and all-time World Cup win list leader — for a man or woman — Sweden’s Ingemar Stenmark. Stenmark holds the record with 86 career victories, with Vonn right behind him at 82. Look for Vonn to compete in the women’s downhill on Friday, January 18 in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.

Watch World Cup Alpine skiing on Olympic Channel or stream it live on NBC Sports Gold.

Katie Ledecky is untouchable in 1500m freestyle in Knoxville

By Nate ClarkJan 12, 2019, 7:35 PM EST
Katie Ledecky was in the pool in the first race of the night in Knoxville at the 2019 TYR Pro Swim Series. Ledecky never looked back in the women’s 1500m freestyle, winning easily with a time of 15 minutes 49.59 seconds. It was the kind of opening act no one wants to follow.

With 1000m completed, the five-time Olympic gold medalist had built a comfortable 25m lead over the eventual second place swimmer, Ashley Twichell, who finished her race with a time of 16:13.03. Erica Sullivan was third posting a time of 16:29.23.

Ledecky is the reigning world champion and world record holder in the event. The seven fastest times in the event after the world record, yeah, those are times also held by Ledecky.

Ledecky picked up four wins in all in Knoxville. On Thursday she got to the wall ahead of Simone Manuel to win the 200m freestyle in the first event of the evening session. Later that night, she faced her biggest challenge of the meet in the 400m IM when Hali Flickinger hung with her all the way to the finish. Ledecky was able to pick up the win, edging Flinkinger by just .41 hundredths of a second. On Friday evening Ledecky posted win #3 in the 400m freestyle. Flickinger was again her closest challenger, finishing roughly 7 seconds behind Ledecky.

