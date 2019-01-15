TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020

Mikaela Shiffrin wins Kronplatz giant slalom for her 10th win of the season

By Alex AzziJan 15, 2019, 11:43 AM EST
Mikaela Shiffrin won the women’s giant slalom at the World Cup stop in Kronplatz, Italy, on Tuesday, marking her 10th victory of the 2018-19 season and 53rd World Cup win of her career. Shiffrin, the 2018 Olympic giant slalom gold medalist, led France’s Tessa Worley by 1.39 seconds after the first run. Although Worley outpaced Shiffrin in the second run, Shiffrin’s massive first-run margin allowed her to win the two-run event by 1.21 seconds. Italy’s Marta Bassino placed third. Full results are here. 

Shiffrin entered Kronplatz ranked third in the World Cup giant slalom standings, but moves into first place with the win. The 23-year-old also leads the overall World Cup leader board, as well as the slalom and super-G discipline standings. Shiffrin has won seven World Cup globes in her career (two overall, five slalom).

Shiffrin has already broken multiple records this season, including becoming the youngest skier to win 50 World Cup races, and there are still more records within striking distance. Shiffrin could break the record for most World Cup wins in a single seasons; the current record (14) was set by Switzerland’s Vreni Schneider in 1988-89.

The next stop for the women’s World Cup is this weekend in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, with two downhills scheduled for Friday and Saturday, and a super-G slated for Sunday. Shiffrin plans to skip the downhills, but enter the super-G. Lindsey Vonn, who missed the start of the season with a knee injury, is expected to make her return to competition in Friday’s downhill.

Getty Images
By Rachel ThompsonJan 15, 2019, 10:32 AM EST
Lindsey Vonn‘s return to the World Cup circuit headlines a busy week in winter sports. Vonn, a three-time Olympic medalist and the winningest female skier in World Cup history, is expected to make her season debut in Italy on Friday and set to compete in all three speed races in Cortina. The 34-year-old was sidelined in the first part of the season with a knee injury. With 82 World Cup wins to her name, she’s four shy of the all-time record held by Swedish legend Ingemar Stenmark. Vonn’s first race on Friday can be streamed live on NBC Sports Gold and will air later on NBCSN.

PyeongChang Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim will compete in a halfpipe World Cup in Laax, Switzerland, on Saturday, which will air live on Olympic Channel. Arielle Gold, who shared the Olympic podium with Kim in 2018, is also expected to compete.

And in Estonia, 2018 Olympic gold medalist Jessie Diggins will compete at a cross-country skiing World Cup, along with two-time Olympians Sophie Caldwell and Sadie Bjornsen, both of whom have made World Cup podiums this season.

ALPINE SKIING WORLD CUP — Kronplatz & Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy; Wengen, Switzerland

Day Time (ET) Event TV/Streaming NBC Sports Gold Streaming
Tuesday 4:00 a.m. Women’s Giant Slalom (Run 1) OlympicChannel.com NBC Sports Gold
7:00 a.m. Women’s Giant Slalom (Run 2) Olympic Channel NBC Sports Gold
11:30 p.m. Women’s Giant Slalom (Run 2)* NBCSN
Friday 4:30 a.m. Men’s Combined (Run 1) OlympicChannel.com NBC Sports Gold
6:00 a.m. Women’s Downhill NBC Sports Gold
8:00 a.m. Men’s Combined (Run 2) Olympic Channel NBC Sports Gold
7:00 p.m. Women’s Downhill* NBCSN
Saturday 4:30 a.m. Women’s Downhill Olympic Channel NBC Sports Gold
6:30 a.m. Men’s Downhill Olympic Channel NBC Sports Gold
Sunday 4:15 a.m. Men’s Slalom (Run 1) OlympicChannel.com NBC Sports Gold
5:00 a.m. Women’s Super-G Olympic Channel NBC Sports Gold
7:00 a.m. Men’s Slalom (Run 2) Olympic Channel NBC Sports Gold
7:00 p.m. Men’s Downhill* NBCSN
8:00 p.m. Women’s Downhill* NBCSN
9:00 p.m. Women’s Super-G* NBCSN

*Same-day delay All races stream live on NBC Sports Gold for “Snow Pass” subscribers and will have a replay of the event. Click here for more info.

BIATHLON WORLD CUP — Ruhpolding, Germany

Day Time (ET) Event TV/Streaming NBC Sports Gold Streaming
Wednesday 8:30 a.m. Men’s 10km Sprint OlympicChannel.com NBC Sports Gold
Noon Men’s 10km Sprint* Olympic Channel
Thursday 8:30 a.m. Women’s 7.5km Sprint OlympicChannel.com NBC Sports Gold
Noon Women’s 7.5km Sprint* Olympic Channel
Friday 8:30 a.m. Men’s 4×7.5km Relay OlympicChannel.com NBC Sports Gold
4 p.m. Men’s 4×7.5km Relay* Olympic Channel
6 p.m. Men’s 4×7.5km Relay* NBCSN
Saturday 8:30 a.m. Women’s 4x6km Relay OlympicChannel.com NBC Sports Gold
5:30 p.m. Women’s 4x6km Relay* Olympic Channel
Sunday 6:15 a.m. Men’s 15km Mass Start OlympicChannel.com NBC Sports Gold
8:40 a.m. Women’s 12.5km Mass Start OlympicChannel.com NBC Sports Gold
4 p.m. Men’s 15km Mass Start* Olympic Channel
5 p.m. Women’s 12.5km Mass Start* Olympic Channel
6 p.m. Women’s 12.5km Mass Start* NBCSN

*Same-day delay All races stream live on NBC Sports Gold for “Snow Pass” subscribers and will have a replay of the event. Click here for more info.

BOBSLED AND SKELETON WORLD CUP — Innsbruck, Austria

Day Time (ET) Event TV Streaming
Friday 3:15 a.m. Men’s Skeleton (Run 1) OlympicChannel.com
5:05 a.m. Men’s Skeleton (Run 2) OlympicChannel.com
8:30 a.m. Women’s Skeleton (Run 1) OlympicChannel.com
9:00 a.m. Men’s Skeleton* Olympic Channel
10:00 a.m. Women’s Skeleton (Run 2) Olympic Channel OlympicChannel.com
Saturday 3:00 a.m. Women’s Bobsled (Run 1) OlympicChannel.com
4:30 a.m. Women’s Bobsled (Run 2) OlympicChannel.com
8:00 a.m. Two-Man Bobsled (Run 1) OlympicChannel.com
9:30 a.m. Two-Man Bobsled (Run 2) OlympicChannel.com
1:00 p.m. Women’s Bobsled* Olympic Channel
2:00 p.m. Two-Man Bobsled* Olympic Channel
Sunday 8:00 a.m. Four-Man Bobsled (Run 1) OlympicChannel.com
9:30 a.m. Four-Man Bobsled (Run 2) Olympic Channel OlympicChannel.com
10:00 p.m. Women’s Bobsled* NBCSN

CROSS-COUNTRY WORLD CUP — Dresden, Germany; Otepaa, Estonia

Day Time (ET) Event TV/Streaming NBC Sports Gold Streaming
Monday 12:00 a.m. M&W Team Sprint NBCSN
Saturday 6:55 a.m. M&W Sprint OlympicChannel.com NBC Sports Gold
3:00 p.m. M&W Sprint* Olympic Channel
Sunday 3:30 a.m. Women’s 10km Interval OlympicChannel.com NBC Sports Gold
7:00 a.m. Men’s 15km Interval OlympicChannel.com NBC Sports Gold
1:30 p.m. Women’s 10km Interval* Olympic Channel

*Same-day delay All races stream live on NBC Sports Gold for “Snow Pass” subscribers and will have a replay of the event. Click here for more info.

CYCLO-CROSS WORLD CUP — Pont-Chateau, France

Day Time (ET) Event TV/Streaming NBC Sports Gold Streaming
Sunday 7:30 a.m. Women’s Elite OlympicChannel.com NBC Sports Gold
9:30 a.m. Men’s Elite OlympicChannel.com NBC Sports Gold
11:00 a.m. Women’s Elite* Olympic Channel

*Same-day delay All races stream live on NBC Sports Gold for “Cycling Pass” subscribers and will have a replay of the event. Click here for more info.

FREESTYLE SKIING WORLD CUP — Lake Placid, NY; Idre Fjall, Sweden

Day Time (ET) Event TV/Streaming NBC Sports Gold Streaming
Friday 11:00 a.m. Moguls – Freestyle Cup NBC Sports Gold
7 pm. Moguls – Freestyle Cup
Saturday 5:30 a.m. Ski Cross OlympicChannel.com NBC Sports Gold
5:00 p.m. Moguls – Freestyle Cup* NBC
7:00 p.m. Aerials – Freestyle Cup NBC Sports Gold
Sunday 4:45 a.m. Ski Cross OlympicChannel.com NBC Sports Gold
5:00 p.m. Aerials – Freestyle Cup* NBC

*Same-day delay All events stream live on NBC Sports Gold for “Snow Pass” subscribers and will have a replay of the event. Click here for more info.

MEN’S HANDBALL WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day Time (ET) Event TV Streaming
Saturday 12:00 p.m. Main Round Game OlympicChannel.com
2:30 p.m. Main Round Game OlympicChannel.com
6:30 p.m. Main Round Game* Olympic Channel
7:30 p.m. Main Round Game* Olympic Channel
Sunday 12:00 p.m. Main Round Game Olympic Channel OlympicChannel.com
2:30 p.m. Main Round Game Olympic Channel OlympicChannel.com

*Same-day delay Games stream live on OlympicChannel.com.

LUGE WORLD CUP — Sigulda, Latvia

Day Time (ET) Event TV Streaming
Monday 11:00 p.m. Men’s Singles* NBCSN

*Same-day delay

NORDIC COMBINED WORLD CUP — Chaux-Neuve, France

Day Time (ET) Event TV/Streaming NBC Sports Gold Streaming
Friday 5:50 a.m. Men’s HS118 OlympicChannel.com NBC Sports Gold
9:50 a.m. Men’s 5km OlympicChannel.com NBC Sports Gold
Saturday 5:20 a.m. Men’s HS118 OlympicChannel.com NBC Sports Gold
9:35 a.m. Men’s 10km OlympicChannel.com NBC Sports Gold
Sunday 4:50 a.m. Men’s HS118 OlympicChannel.com NBC Sports Gold
7:20 a.m. Men’s 15km OlympicChannel.com NBC Sports Gold

SKI JUMPING WORLD CUP — Zao, Japan; Zakopane, Poland

Day Time (ET) Event TV/Streaming NBC Sports Gold Streaming
Friday 3:00 a.m. Women’s Individual OlympicChannel.com NBC Sports Gold
12:00 p.m. Men’s Individual (Qual) OlympicChannel.com NBC Sports Gold
1:30 p.m. Women’s Individual* Olympic Channel
Saturday 3:00 a.m. Women’s Team OlympicChannel.com NBC Sports Gold
10:00 a.m. Women’s Team* Olympic Channel
10:15 a.m. Men’s Team OlympicChannel.com NBC Sports Gold
4:00 p.m. Men’s Team* Olympic Channel
Sunday 2:00 a.m. Women’s Individual OlympicChannel.com NBC Sports Gold
10:00 a.m. Men’s Individual OlympicChannel.com NBC Sports Gold
4:00 p.m. Men’s Individual* Olympic Channel
5:00 p.m. Women’s Individual* Olympic Channel

*Same-day delay All events stream live on NBC Sports Gold for “Snow Pass” subscribers and will have a replay of the event. Click here for more info.

SNOWBOARDING WORLD CUP — Laax, Switzerland; Rogla, Slovenia

Day Time (ET) Event TV/Streaming NBC Sports Gold Streaming
Friday 6:00 a.m. Slopestyle OlympicChannel.com NBC Sports Gold
3:00 p.m. Slopestyle* Olympic Channel
Saturday 8:00 a.m. Parallel Giant Slalom OlympicChannel.com NBC Sports Gold
11:30 a.m. Halfpipe Olympic Channel NBC Sports Gold

*Same-day delay All events stream live on NBC Sports Gold for “Snow Pass” subscribers and will have a replay of the event. Click here for more info.

EUROPEAN SPEED SKATING CHAMPIONSHIPS — Collalbo, Italy

Day Time (ET) Event TV Streaming
Monday 1:00 a.m. Day 3* NBCSN

*Same-day delay

TRACK CYCLING WORLD CUP — Cambridge, New Zealand

Day Time (ET) Event TV/Streaming NBC Sports Gold Streaming
Friday 12:00 a.m. Day 1 OlympicChannel.com NBC Sports Gold
Saturday 12:00 a.m. Day 2 OlympicChannel.com NBC Sports Gold
9:00 p.m. Day 3 Olympic Channel NBC Sports Gold

Andy Murray loses in first round of Australian Open

Getty Images
Associated PressJan 14, 2019, 3:12 PM EST
MELBOURNE, Australia — If this was it for Andy Murray, if this truly was it, he gave himself — and an appreciative, raucous crowd that included his mother and brother — quite a gutsy goodbye, the type of never-give-in performance he’s famous for.

What Murray could not quite do Monday at the Australian Open was finish off a stirring comeback and prolong what might just be the final tournament of his career.

Playing on a surgically repaired right hip so painful that pulling on socks is a chore, he summoned the strength and strokes to erase a big deficit and force a fifth set before eventually succumbing to 22nd-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-7 (4), 6-2, Murray’s first opening-round loss at a Grand Slam tournament in 11 years.

“If today was my last match, look, it was a brilliant way to finish,” Murray said. “I literally gave everything that I had on the court, fought as best as I could, and performed a lot better than what I should have done with the amount I’ve been able to practice and train.”

Murray, just 31, is a year removed from his operation, and he said that he will decide in the next week or so whether to have a second one. If he opts to avoid another procedure, he might be able to play in July at Wimbledon, where he won two of his three major titles, including the first for a British man in 77 years. If he decides for further surgery, then Monday’s match might have been his last.

Even with a hitch in his gait, even as he leaned forward to rest his hands on his knees between points, Murray summoned the strength and the strokes to push the match beyond the 4-hour mark.

Murray often rested between points.

And the fans tried to will him past Bautista Agut, who had lost in straight sets all three previous matches the two men had played.

They roared when Murray managed to break back to 2-all on the way to taking the third set, with his mom, Judy, smiling widely as she stood alongside other spectators.

They chanted his name when he grabbed the fourth set.

They rose when the compelling contest ended.

“Andy deserves this atmosphere. Andy deserves (that) all the people came to watch him,” Bautista Agut said. “He’s a tough, tough fighter. A tough opponent. He gives everything until the last point. I want to congratulate him for all he did for tennis.”

Afterward, a video was shown in the stadium with tributes to Murray from various players, including rivals Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, along with Nick Kyrgios, Caroline Wozniacki, Karolina Pliskova and Sloane Stephens.

“Amazing career. Congratulations, buddy,” Federer said. “I’m your biggest fan.”

Federer opened his bid for a third consecutive Australian Open championship, and record seventh overall, with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 victory over Denis Istomin at Rod Laver Arena. Nadal, whose 17 career majors are second among men only to Federer’s 20, overpowered Australian wild-card entry James Duckworth 6-4, 6-3, 7-5 earlier.

Nadal, who had surgery on his right ankle in November, hadn’t competed since stopping during his U.S. Open semifinal in September because of a bad knee.

2009 champ Nadal won easily, as did 6-time winner Federer.

“It’s very difficult to start (again) after an injury,” Nadal said. “I know it very well.”

Other major title winners who advanced on Day 1, when the temperature approached 90 degrees (33 Celsius), included defending champion Caroline Wozniacki, Maria Sharapova — who beat Harriet Dart 6-0, 6-0 — Angelique Kerber, Sloane Stephens and Petra Kvitova.

The highest-seeded player to exit was No. 9 John Isner, who hit 47 aces but lost 7-6 (4), 7-6 (6), 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5) against 97th-ranked Reilly Opelka in an all-American match.

The most attention, though, was drawn by Murray, who is as popular for his success on the court as his attitude away from it.

The stands were dotted with British and Scottish flags and with signs of support. When Bautista Agut entered, he was greeted by a smattering of polite applause. When Murray was introduced, there were full-throated screams, followed by chants of his first name.

As play began, Murray delighted his well-wishers every so often with terrific shots on a full sprint and his trademark, quick-reflex returns. When he flubbed a shot or otherwise let a point slide by, Murray displayed the muttering and leg-slapping self-contempt the world has come to know and expect — and, let’s face it, love — from the guy.

For all that Murray accomplished over the years, including reaching No. 1 in the rankings and a pair of Olympic singles gold medals, he never was able to leave Melbourne with the trophy, finishing as the runner-up five times.

When Murray eventually succumbed to his weariness — not to mention Bautista Agut — the arena speakers blared Queen’s “We are the Champions,” with its fitting line: “And we’ll keep on fighting ’til the end.”

If this was, indeed, the end, Murray did just that.

“I’d be OK,” he said, “with that being my last match.”