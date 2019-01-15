TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020
Nathan Chen prepared to capture third national title

By Rachel LutzJan 15, 2019, 1:52 PM EST
Nathan Chen called into his media teleconference from the rink last week, still on his winter break between his freshman semesters at Yale University.

The signal wasn’t great inside, he said, and it momentarily spared him from answering a direct question about his GPA his first semester as a college student.

Back on the call, the reigning world champion admitted, “I’m not gonna say the exact number, but there are some A’s and B’s sprinkled in.

“Really no complaints. I got pretty good grades. I’m pretty happy with that.”

His skating report card from the fall reads equally as impressively. Chen won the title at Skate America to open the season, followed by a come-from-behind win at Grand Prix France. To cap it all off, he won a second-consecutive Grand Prix Final title.

All this while the 2018 Olympic team event bronze medalist is across the country from his longtime coach Rafael Arutunian and trying out telecoaching for the first time.

Back in California between semesters, Chen said Raf has asked him to stay full-time.

“Since the past two weeks that I’ve been here, literally every day he’s been like, ‘you gotta come back! You gotta come back! There’s so much that you can learn at the rink. I respect what your decision is at Yale but it’s been so great having you here.’ He really wishes that I could stay here full time but at the same time, I already started this path and I don’t really want to pull out just yet.”

As for his second semester in college, Chen is signed up for about 10 courses and will have about two weeks at the beginning of term to add and drop courses. He’ll be in classes – he’s not exactly sure which, though – for a week before attempting to notch his third-straight U.S. national title.

“I selected a bunch of courses, probably selected like 10 different courses. I’ll go in and the first week I will see which courses I like, which courses I don’t like.”

Competing during the spring semester might be harder. February’s Four Continents Championships, this year to be held in Anaheim, Calif., aren’t during a scheduled academic break. Conveniently, world championships are scheduled during Yale’s spring break.

“I’m not sure yet [if he’ll compete there if named to the team],” he said. “That’s still TBD. I would love to since it’s in California, and it’s a great event. We’ll see.”

But for now, competing well in Detroit is the next step.

“I have to skate as well as I can and regardless of the external things,” he said when asked if coming in as the reigning world champion or as the favorite affects him. “Just focus on all the things that I can do right now in training to make sure that I do the best I can in competition.”

The men’s short program is Jan. 26 followed by the free skate on Jan. 27.

MORE: Adam Rippon’s new year’s resolutions

Mikaela Shiffrin wins Kronplatz giant slalom for her 10th win of the season

By Alex AzziJan 15, 2019, 11:43 AM EST
Mikaela Shiffrin won the women’s giant slalom at the World Cup stop in Kronplatz, Italy, on Tuesday, marking her 10th victory of the 2018-19 season and 53rd World Cup win of her career. Shiffrin, the 2018 Olympic giant slalom gold medalist, led France’s Tessa Worley by 1.39 seconds after the first run. Although Worley outpaced Shiffrin in the second run, Shiffrin’s massive first-run margin allowed her to win the two-run event by 1.21 seconds. Italy’s Marta Bassino placed third. Full results are here. 

Shiffrin entered Kronplatz ranked third in the World Cup giant slalom standings, but moves into first place with the win. The 23-year-old also leads the overall World Cup leader board, as well as the slalom and super-G discipline standings. Shiffrin has won seven World Cup globes in her career (two overall, five slalom).

Shiffrin has already broken multiple records this season, including becoming the youngest skier to win 50 World Cup races, and there are still more records within striking distance. Shiffrin could break the record for most World Cup wins in a single seasons; the current record (14) was set by Switzerland’s Vreni Schneider in 1988-89.

The next stop for the women’s World Cup is this weekend in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, with two downhills scheduled for Friday and Saturday, and a super-G slated for Sunday. Shiffrin plans to skip the downhills, but enter the super-G. Lindsey Vonn, who missed the start of the season with a knee injury, is expected to make her return to competition in Friday’s downhill.

How to watch Lindsey Vonn in her season debut

By Rachel ThompsonJan 15, 2019, 10:32 AM EST
Lindsey Vonn‘s return to the World Cup circuit headlines a busy week in winter sports. Vonn, a three-time Olympic medalist and the winningest female skier in World Cup history, is expected to make her season debut in Italy on Friday and set to compete in all three speed races in Cortina. The 34-year-old was sidelined in the first part of the season with a knee injury. With 82 World Cup wins to her name, she’s four shy of the all-time record held by Swedish legend Ingemar Stenmark. Vonn’s first race on Friday can be streamed live on NBC Sports Gold and will air later on NBCSN.

PyeongChang Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim will compete in a halfpipe World Cup in Laax, Switzerland, on Saturday, which will air live on Olympic Channel. Arielle Gold, who shared the Olympic podium with Kim in 2018, is also expected to compete.

And in Estonia, 2018 Olympic gold medalist Jessie Diggins will compete at a cross-country skiing World Cup, along with two-time Olympians Sophie Caldwell and Sadie Bjornsen, both of whom have made World Cup podiums this season.

ALPINE SKIING WORLD CUP — Kronplatz & Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy; Wengen, Switzerland

Day Time (ET) Event TV/Streaming NBC Sports Gold Streaming
Tuesday 4:00 a.m. Women’s Giant Slalom (Run 1) OlympicChannel.com NBC Sports Gold
7:00 a.m. Women’s Giant Slalom (Run 2) Olympic Channel NBC Sports Gold
11:30 p.m. Women’s Giant Slalom (Run 2)* NBCSN
Friday 4:30 a.m. Men’s Combined (Run 1) OlympicChannel.com NBC Sports Gold
6:00 a.m. Women’s Downhill NBC Sports Gold
8:00 a.m. Men’s Combined (Run 2) Olympic Channel NBC Sports Gold
7:00 p.m. Women’s Downhill* NBCSN
Saturday 4:30 a.m. Women’s Downhill Olympic Channel NBC Sports Gold
6:30 a.m. Men’s Downhill Olympic Channel NBC Sports Gold
Sunday 4:15 a.m. Men’s Slalom (Run 1) OlympicChannel.com NBC Sports Gold
5:00 a.m. Women’s Super-G Olympic Channel NBC Sports Gold
7:00 a.m. Men’s Slalom (Run 2) Olympic Channel NBC Sports Gold
7:00 p.m. Men’s Downhill* NBCSN
8:00 p.m. Women’s Downhill* NBCSN
9:00 p.m. Women’s Super-G* NBCSN

BIATHLON WORLD CUP — Ruhpolding, Germany

Day Time (ET) Event TV/Streaming NBC Sports Gold Streaming
Thursday 5 a.m. Men’s 10km Sprint* OlympicChannel.com NBC Sports Gold
8:30 a.m. Women’s 7.5km Sprint OlympicChannel.com NBC Sports Gold
11 a.m. Men’s 10km Sprint Olympic Channel
Noon Women’s 7.5km Sprint* Olympic Channel
Friday 8:30 a.m. Men’s 4×7.5km Relay OlympicChannel.com NBC Sports Gold
4 p.m. Men’s 4×7.5km Relay* Olympic Channel
6 p.m. Men’s 4×7.5km Relay* NBCSN
Saturday 8:30 a.m. Women’s 4x6km Relay OlympicChannel.com NBC Sports Gold
5:30 p.m. Women’s 4x6km Relay* Olympic Channel
Sunday 6:15 a.m. Men’s 15km Mass Start OlympicChannel.com NBC Sports Gold
8:40 a.m. Women’s 12.5km Mass Start OlympicChannel.com NBC Sports Gold
4 p.m. Men’s 15km Mass Start* Olympic Channel
5 p.m. Women’s 12.5km Mass Start* Olympic Channel
6 p.m. Women’s 12.5km Mass Start* NBCSN

BOBSLED AND SKELETON WORLD CUP — Innsbruck, Austria

Day Time (ET) Event TV Streaming
Friday 3:15 a.m. Men’s Skeleton (Run 1) OlympicChannel.com
5:05 a.m. Men’s Skeleton (Run 2) OlympicChannel.com
8:30 a.m. Women’s Skeleton (Run 1) OlympicChannel.com
9:00 a.m. Men’s Skeleton* Olympic Channel
10:00 a.m. Women’s Skeleton (Run 2) Olympic Channel OlympicChannel.com
Saturday 3:00 a.m. Women’s Bobsled (Run 1) OlympicChannel.com
4:30 a.m. Women’s Bobsled (Run 2) OlympicChannel.com
8:00 a.m. Two-Man Bobsled (Run 1) OlympicChannel.com
9:30 a.m. Two-Man Bobsled (Run 2) OlympicChannel.com
1:00 p.m. Women’s Bobsled* Olympic Channel
2:00 p.m. Two-Man Bobsled* Olympic Channel
Sunday 8:00 a.m. Four-Man Bobsled (Run 1) OlympicChannel.com
9:30 a.m. Four-Man Bobsled (Run 2) Olympic Channel OlympicChannel.com
10:00 p.m. Women’s Bobsled* NBCSN

CROSS-COUNTRY WORLD CUP — Dresden, Germany; Otepaa, Estonia

Day Time (ET) Event TV/Streaming NBC Sports Gold Streaming
Monday 12:00 a.m. M&W Team Sprint NBCSN
Saturday 6:55 a.m. M&W Sprint OlympicChannel.com NBC Sports Gold
3:00 p.m. M&W Sprint* Olympic Channel
Sunday 3:30 a.m. Women’s 10km Interval OlympicChannel.com NBC Sports Gold
7:00 a.m. Men’s 15km Interval OlympicChannel.com NBC Sports Gold
1:30 p.m. Women’s 10km Interval* Olympic Channel

CYCLO-CROSS WORLD CUP — Pont-Chateau, France

Day Time (ET) Event TV/Streaming NBC Sports Gold Streaming
Sunday 7:30 a.m. Women’s Elite OlympicChannel.com NBC Sports Gold
9:30 a.m. Men’s Elite OlympicChannel.com NBC Sports Gold
11:00 a.m. Women’s Elite* Olympic Channel

FREESTYLE SKIING WORLD CUP — Lake Placid, NY; Idre Fjall, Sweden

Day Time (ET) Event TV/Streaming NBC Sports Gold Streaming
Friday 11:00 a.m. Moguls – Freestyle Cup NBC Sports Gold
Saturday 5:30 a.m. Ski Cross OlympicChannel.com NBC Sports Gold
5:00 p.m. Moguls – Freestyle Cup* NBC
7:00 p.m. Aerials – Freestyle Cup NBC Sports Gold
Sunday 4:45 a.m. Ski Cross OlympicChannel.com NBC Sports Gold
5:00 p.m. Aerials – Freestyle Cup* NBC

MEN’S HANDBALL WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day Time (ET) Event TV Streaming
Saturday 12:00 p.m. Main Round Game OlympicChannel.com
2:30 p.m. Main Round Game OlympicChannel.com
6:30 p.m. Main Round Game* Olympic Channel
7:30 p.m. Main Round Game* Olympic Channel
Sunday 12:00 p.m. Main Round Game Olympic Channel OlympicChannel.com
2:30 p.m. Main Round Game Olympic Channel OlympicChannel.com

NORDIC COMBINED WORLD CUP — Chaux-Neuve, France

Day Time (ET) Event TV/Streaming NBC Sports Gold Streaming
Friday 5:50 a.m. Men’s HS118 OlympicChannel.com NBC Sports Gold
9:50 a.m. Men’s 5km OlympicChannel.com NBC Sports Gold
Saturday 5:20 a.m. Men’s HS118 OlympicChannel.com NBC Sports Gold
9:35 a.m. Men’s 10km OlympicChannel.com NBC Sports Gold
Sunday 4:50 a.m. Men’s HS118 OlympicChannel.com NBC Sports Gold
7:20 a.m. Men’s 15km OlympicChannel.com NBC Sports Gold

SKI JUMPING WORLD CUP — Zao, Japan; Zakopane, Poland

Day Time (ET) Event TV/Streaming NBC Sports Gold Streaming
Friday 3:00 a.m. Women’s Individual OlympicChannel.com NBC Sports Gold
12:00 p.m. Men’s Individual (Qual) OlympicChannel.com NBC Sports Gold
1:30 p.m. Women’s Individual* Olympic Channel
Saturday 3:00 a.m. Women’s Team OlympicChannel.com NBC Sports Gold
10:00 a.m. Women’s Team* Olympic Channel
10:15 a.m. Men’s Team OlympicChannel.com NBC Sports Gold
4:00 p.m. Men’s Team* Olympic Channel
Sunday 2:00 a.m. Women’s Individual OlympicChannel.com NBC Sports Gold
10:00 a.m. Men’s Individual OlympicChannel.com NBC Sports Gold
4:00 p.m. Men’s Individual* Olympic Channel
5:00 p.m. Women’s Individual* Olympic Channel

SNOWBOARDING WORLD CUP — Laax, Switzerland; Rogla, Slovenia

Day Time (ET) Event TV/Streaming NBC Sports Gold Streaming
Friday 6:00 a.m. Slopestyle OlympicChannel.com NBC Sports Gold
3:00 p.m. Slopestyle* Olympic Channel
Saturday 8:00 a.m. Parallel Giant Slalom OlympicChannel.com NBC Sports Gold
11:30 a.m. Halfpipe Olympic Channel NBC Sports Gold

TRACK CYCLING WORLD CUP — Cambridge, New Zealand

Day Time (ET) Event TV/Streaming NBC Sports Gold Streaming
Friday 12:00 a.m. Day 1 OlympicChannel.com NBC Sports Gold
Saturday 12:00 a.m. Day 2 OlympicChannel.com NBC Sports Gold
9:00 p.m. Day 3 Olympic Channel NBC Sports Gold

