Zubkov among 4 Russian bobsledders banned for Olympic doping

Associated PressJan 16, 2019, 1:35 PM EST
MOSCOW (AP) — Five years after the Sochi Olympics, the man who carried the Russian flag at the opening ceremony has been banned for doping at those games.

Alexander Zubkov, already stripped of two Olympic gold medals, was among four Russian bobsledders banned Wednesday until December 2020 for their part in organized doping at the 2014 Games.

They are the first cases in any sport with athletes receiving full bans as a result of Russia’s doping sample swaps at the games, rather than only being disqualified from the competition itself.

Zubkov told The Associated Press he could appeal the verdict, and won’t step down as Russian Bobsled Federation president.

“I’m going to talk it all over with my lawyer,” Zubkov said.

All four were banned for two years by the International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation, which accepted an earlier Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling that they were part of a scheme to swap steroid-tainted samples for clean urine.

The sanctions bar them from any role in the sport, which in Zubkov’s case would include his role as president of the Russian Bobsled Federation. However, that could be complicated by Zubkov’s own legal maneuvers in Russia. In November, he won a ruling from a Moscow court that the earlier CAS verdict did not apply in Russia, and an appeal by the Russian Olympic Committee was rejected last week.

Zubkov said he didn’t think the IBSF should be able to remove him as the top official in Russian bobsledding.

“I don’t see so far the link. I wasn’t elected by the federation, I was elected by the country,” Zubkov said. “I will look at what grounds they are using to remove me from the post of president. After that I will take my decision.”

The International Olympic Committee is still demanding Zubkov return his gold medals.

The other Russians banned by the IBSF were Alexander Kasyanov, Aleksei Pushkarev and Ilvir Khuzin. Of those, Pushkarev and Kasyanov have competed this season in the bobsled World Cup, recording a pair of 13th-place finishes at an event last month in Latvia.

Two more bobsledders’ cases are still ongoing, including that of Alexei Voevoda, who entered the Russian parliament in 2016.

Katelyn Ohashi’s path from injury to that viral perfect 10

Associated Press
By Rachel ThompsonJan 16, 2019, 2:14 PM EST
Before an ebullient floor routine went viral, before gymnastics fans and non-followers alike watched with smiles as she performed at the 2019 Collegiate Challenge, before a video of the routine garnered more than five million views on YouTube, and before she was an NCAA champion, Katelyn Ohashi was an injured gymnast who wondered if she would ever compete again.

Ohashi, now a senior at UCLA, received a perfect 10 this past weekend at the Collegiate Challenge for her personality-packed floor routine, helping the Bruins best three other teams (Cal, Michigan State and UC Davis) to win the event.

The 21-year-old was once a rising star in elite gymnastics. In 2011, she was the U.S. junior champion in the all-around, uneven bars, balance beam and floor. She won the 2013 American Cup, an early-season international meet, topping another gymnast who was then an up-and-coming standout: Simone Biles.

But privately, Ohashi was struggling, both with her body image and the physical pain that came with injuries. In a video published by the Player’s Tribune in August 2018, she says, “That girl you’d think would have it all, all these medals in her room…fans would tell her that she wasn’t good enough, [that] she didn’t look a certain way…I was broken.”

After dealing with serious back and shoulder injuries, Ohashi stepped away from elite competition. Doctors told her she might never return to gymnastics, and “I kind of hit rock bottom where I didn’t think I was going to be able to,” Ohashi said in an interview with FloGymnastics in 2014. She credited her then-coaches, Laurent and Cecile Landi (who now coach Biles), for helping to bring her back. “Laurent and Cecile kind of pulled me out what I was going through and helped me through everything,” she told FloGymnastics at the time.

Ohashi set her sights on competing collegiately, and in early 2015, committed to UCLA. Last season, she helped the Bruins to an NCAA team title, and was the co-champion on floor.

Her floor score last weekend was the sixth perfect 10 Ohashi has earned in her collegiate career (four on floor, two on beam). In finding her way back to gymnastics as part of a college team, Ohashi told the Player’s Tribune, “I found my joy, my voice, myself, my love for the sport.”

Goggia preparing for comeback following ankle injury

Getty Images
Associated PressJan 16, 2019, 1:33 PM EST
CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) Olympic downhill champion Sofia Goggia is planning to return from injury this month but remains in doubt for the upcoming world championships.

A spokesman for the Italian Winter Sports Federation says Goggia will participate in downhill training in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, beginning Jan. 24 with an eye toward competing in downhill and super-G races at the German resort on Jan. 26 and 27, respectively.

Goggia broke a bone in her right ankle during a fall in giant slalom training in Hintertux, Austria, in October.

Goggia’s performance in Garmisch will determine if she competes at the worlds in Are, Sweden, which open Feb. 5.

Goggia won gold in downhill at the Pyeongchang Games last season, finishing ahead of Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway and Lindsey Vonn of the United States.

Goggia also won the season-long World Cup downhill title last season.