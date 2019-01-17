Olympic, Paralympic champions on list of Laureus nominees

This year’s nominees for the Laureus World Sports Awards include a handful of Olympic gold medalists, including Simone Biles, Mikaela Shiffrin, Shaun White and Lindsey Vonn. Paralympic champions Oksana Masters and Bibian Mentel-Spee are also up for awards. The nominees were announced Thursday morning.
The awards recognize sports achievements during 2018 and are voted on by the Laureus World Sports Academy. Winners will be announced in Monaco on February 18.
Among the nominees for world sportsman of the year is LeBron James, 2018 Ballon d’Or winner Luka Modric, and Eliud Kipchoge, who won both the London and Berlin Marathons in 2018, breaking the world record by 78 seconds in Berlin.
Biles and Shiffrin are both nominated for world sportswoman of the year, as is double Olympic champion Ester Ledecka, who won gold medals in both snowboarding and alpine skiing in PyeongChang.
The World Comeback of the Year category includes Tiger Woods, Lindsey Vonn, two-time Olympic figure skating champion Yuzuru Hanyu as well as Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris, who overcame a life-threatening injury to win a second straight Olympic bronze medal in PyeongChang. Paralympic snowboarder Bibian Mentel-Spee, who won two gold medals in PyeongChang shortly after finishing cancer treatment, is also nominated in that category.
Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas and US Open champion Naomi Osaka are nominated for breakthrough athletes of the year. Chloe Kim, Shaun White, and Austria’s Anna Gasser, the inaugural Olympic gold medalist in big air, are up for awards in the action sports category.
Four-time Paralympian Oksana Masters, who won two gold medals in PyeongChang, is nominated in the category of athletes with disabilities.
A full list of nominees is below:
World Sportsman of the Year
Novak Djokovic (Serbia) Tennis
Lewis Hamilton (UK) Motor Racing
LeBron James (USA) Basketball
Eliud Kipchoge (Kenya) Athletics
Kylian Mbappé (France) Football
Luka Modric (Croatia) Football
World Sportswoman of the Year
Simone Biles (USA) Gymnastics
Simona Halep (Romania) Tennis
Angelique Kerber (Germany) Tennis
Ester Ledecka (Czech Republic) Skiing / Snowboarding
Daniela Ryf (Switzerland) Ironman Triathlon
Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) Skiing
World Team of the Year
European Ryder Cup Team – Golf
France Men’s Football Team
Golden State Warriors (USA) Basketball
Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team (Germany)
Norway Winter Olympics Team
Real Madrid (Spain) Football
World Breakthrough of the Year
Ana Carrasco (Spain) Motor Cycling
Sofia Goggia (Italy) Skiing
Jakob Ingebrigtsen (Norway) Athletics
Naomi Osaka (Japan) Tennis
Geraint Thomas (UK) Cycling
Briana Williams (Jamaica) Athletics
World Comeback of the Year
Yuzuru Hanyu (Japan) Skating
Mark McMorris (Canada) Snowboarding
Bibian Mentel-Spee (Netherlands) Snowboarding
Vinesh Phogat (India) Wrestling
Lindsey Vonn (USA) Skiing
Tiger Woods (USA) Golf
World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability
Henrieta Farkasova (Slovakia) Skiing
Diede de Groot (Netherlands) Wheelchair Tennis
Brian McKeever (Canada) Cross-country Skiing
Oksana Masters (USA) Cross-country Skiing
Grigorios Polychronidis (Greece) Boccia
Markus Rehm (Germany) Athletics
Laureus World Action Sportsperson of the Year
Maya Gabeira (Brazil) Surfing
Anna Gasser (Austria) Snowboarding
Stephanie Gilmore (Australia) Surfing
Chloe Kim (USA) Snowboarding
Gabriel Medina (Brazil) Surfing
Shaun White (USA) Snowboarding