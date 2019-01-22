TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020
Three questions with Alexa Scimeca Knierm and Chris Knierim before the U.S. Championships

By Rachel LutzJan 22, 2019, 8:59 AM EST
Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim have had a rocky season, to say the least. The married couple split from the coach that paired them up at the end of last season and packed up to move to Oberstdorf, Germany to train under pairs’ gold medalist Aliona Savchenko. The Knierims split with Savchenko later in the fall and moved to California and now train with coaches Jenni Meno and Todd Sand.

Amid all this, they competed and won a silver medal at Nebelhorn Trophy, placed fourth at Skate America and won a bronze at NHK Trophy in Japan. Most recently, they captured another silver at Golden Spin in December.

Or as Knierim put it, “traveling all around God’s green earth, it seems like this season.”

The 2015 and 2018 national champions spoke to reporters ahead of the U.S. championships in Detroit next weekend, adding that they’ve been training well every day leading to Nationals. They’re happy with their current situation, Knierim said.

Here’s what we learned.

1. They still believe their time in Oberstdorf was valuable, despite how it ended.

Alexa Scimeca Knierim: “There’s certain things that we learned [in Germany] that we’re going to continue to incorporate on a daily basis. It’s quite simple. It just didn’t work out. Chris and I knew when we decided to part ways that there would be no regrets leaving there because we took everything we could. We just felt like if we had stayed, there would’ve been more of a downward slope in some terms of things than others. We kind of felt like we needed to save ourselves in the moment which is why we made the switch [to Jenni and Todd] so quickly.”

2. Their new coaches, who competed as a married couple in pairs’ skating themselves, offer a fresh perspective for the Knierims.

Chris Knierim: “One thing that we really liked about Jenni and Todd is that they’ve been through everything we’re going through and have been through together. They were married. They were skating and competing while they were married. It’s a really good balance between the two of them because they get everything that’s happening.”

ASK: “Jenni and I are very similar and Todd and Chris are very similar. On the training day to day when they are both present at practice, it’s very helpful for us. After an element, if we need to dissect or break something down, or if there’s maybe some tension or emotions building, I can take my two cents and talk to Jenni and Chris can take a lap with Todd. They give us insight or opinions on what to do. In the past we’ve only had one person standing at the boards and seems a little bit more refreshing and a little bit more productive.”

3. Their pets and belongings are with Scimeca Knierim’s parents in Chicago. Eventually, they couple will get their own place in California, they hope.

All of the couple’s belongings are packed in bins in Alexa’s parents garage, as well as the cars and Chris’ beloved Camaro. Her parents already had a big dog plus five cats, and the pair left their two “giant” dogs and two more cats in Chicago.

CK: “Going into us they told us, don’t worry about it. We’re gonna watch them. Just do what you need to do in Germany or wherever you’re going. We’ll take care of it.”

ASK: “My parents are animal lovers, so it’s not a big deal to them. My parents have already said they don’t want to give them back. But we’ll be taking them back!”

CK: “Since we left Dalilah [Sappenfield], we haven’t had our own place. It’s been almost a year now that we haven’t had our own place being a married couple. It’s been a crazy season for us on and off the ice. But we knew going into this season that this was a building year for us to make a good chance and get everything lined out for the next three years leading into the Olympic Games. It’s been a hard road and it’s been up and down. We’ve traveled to Germany and been all over the country, but we’re just happy that now everything is settling down. Hopefully within the next month or two we’ll be able to get our own place in California and be with our pets. Everything will just be normal. We’re happy to get to that point, to be honest.”

How to watch the U.S. Figure Skating Championships

By Rachel LutzJan 22, 2019, 10:40 AM EST
Nathan Chen sets out for his third national title, while Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue are aiming to defend their title for the first time at the U.S. Figure Skating National Championships in Detroit Jan. 22-27.

It’s the first time Detroit has held the championships in 25 years, when Nancy Kerrigan was attacked by associates of Tonya Harding.

NBC Sports Gold’s “Figure Skating Pass” will live stream every program from Detroit from junior and senior competition. Juniors starts Tuesday with the ladies’ short program, and seniors will begin Thursday with the pairs’ short program.

NBCSN and NBC will also have live coverage of senior competition throughout the weekend.

The national championships will dictate which skaters are assigned late-season competitions, including Four Continents Championships in February and the world championships in March.

Chen, the 2018 world champion, is expected to reign supreme over the men’s field. He will likely be joined on the podium by 2014 Olympian Jason Brown and 2018 Olympian Vincent Zhou.

On the ladies’ side, last year’s champion Bradie Tennell has said this season she wants to improve her artistic side of her skating. She faces challenges in that department from Mariah Bell and 13-year-old prodigy Alysa Liu will also make a run at the podium. With Karen Chen’s and Gracie Gold’s withdrawals, the podium at nationals looks much more unclear.

Two-time pairs national championships Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim changed coaches after a tumultuous season thus far, and will have to fend off 2016 champions Tarah Kayne and Danny O’Shea. Also in the field are Ashley Cain and Timothy LeDuc. Cain recently recovered from a concussion after a scary fall in competition.

The U.S.’ top three dance teams train together in Montreal: Hubbell and Donohue, 2015 U.S. champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates, and Grand Prix Japan winners Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker.

Hubbell and Donohue most recently won the Grand Prix Final and should have no problem topping the podium in Detroit. It will be the season debut for Chock and Bates, who missed the entire autumn season with Chock’s injury. Hawayek and Baker have never been higher than fourth on the U.S. podium, but this is expected to be their breakthrough year – if it isn’t already.

U.S. Championships broadcast schedule (all times Eastern)

Tuesday

Junior ladies’ short program: 5:30 p.m. (GOLD) | STREAM LINK

Junior men’s short program: 7:30 p.m. (GOLD) | STREAM LINK

 

Wednesday

Junior pairs’ short program: 10:30 a.m. (GOLD) | STREAM LINK

Junior rhythm dance: 2:45 p.m. (GOLD) | STREAM LINK

Junior ladies’ free skate: 5:30 p.m. (GOLD) | STREAM LINK

Junior men’s free skate: 7:30 p.m. (GOLD) | STREAM LINK

 

Thursday

Junior pairs’ free skate: 11:45 a.m. (GOLD) | STREAM LINK

Pairs’ short program: 4:30 p.m. (GOLD), begins at 5 p.m. on NBCSN | STREAM LINK

Ladies’ short program: 8 p.m. (GOLD), begins at 9 p.m. on NBCSN | STREAM LINK

 

Friday

Junior free dance: 12 p.m. (GOLD) | STREAM LINK

Rhythm dance: 3:45 p.m. (GOLD), begins at 4 p.m. on NBCSN | STREAM LINK

Ladies’ free skate: 7:35 p.m. (GOLD), begins at 8 p.m. on NBC | STREAM LINK

 

Saturday

Pairs’ free skate (groups 1-3): 9:30 a.m. (GOLD) | STREAM LINK

Men’s short program (groups 1-2): 11:10 a.m. (GOLD) | STREAM LINK

Men’s short program (groups 3-4): 1:30 p.m. (GOLD) | STREAM LINK

Pairs’ free skate (groups 4-5): 3 p.m. (GOLD) | STREAM LINK

NBC will have coverage of the pairs’ free skate and men’s short program beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Free dance: 6:15 p.m. (GOLD), begins at 7 p.m. on NBCSN | STREAM LINK

 

Sunday

Men’s free skate: 2:10 p.m. (GOLD), begins at 3:30 p.m. on NBC | STREAM LINK

 

Saturday, Feb. 16

Skating Spectacular (gala exhibition): 2:30 p.m. on NBC

World, Olympic champ Biles to compete in Germany in March

Associated PressJan 22, 2019, 10:18 AM EST
World and Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles will make her 2019 debut at a World Cup meet in Germany in March.

Biles hasn’t competed since the 2018 world championships in Doha, Qatar, where she won five medals, including four golds. That pushed her overall world championship medal total to 20, tied for the most ever by a female gymnast. The 21-year-old headlines the field for the meet in Stuttgart on March 16-17.

Biles will be joined by 2010 world champion and seven-time Olympic medalist Aliya Mustafina of Russia, Elisabeth Seitz and Pauline Schaefer of Germany, Lorette Charpy of France, Hitomi Hatakeda of Japan, Carolyne Pedro of Brazil and Anne-Marie Padurariu of Canada.

Two-time Olympic medalist David Belyavskiy of Russia, two-time Olympic medalist Marcel Nguyen of Germany and Sun Wei of China lead the men’s field. American Akash Modi, Frank Baines of Britain, Teppei Miwa of Japan, Bart Deurloo of The Netherlands, Eddy Yusof of Switzerland and Petro Pakhniuk of Ukraine round out the field.

