AP

U.S. Figure Skating executives urge full investigation in John Coughlin case

Associated PressJan 24, 2019, 7:41 PM EST
DETROIT — Two U.S. Figure Skating executives urged a full investigation into abuse allegations against former skater and coach John Coughlin, who killed himself last week.

Anne Cammett, president of the federation, and David Raith, USFS executive director, held a news conference at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Thursday. Cammett mentioned abuse allegations against Coughlin, but she and Raith did not go into detail.

“Whenever an allegation of sexual misconduct comes to light, it’s upsetting for everyone,” Raith said. “We get that. We all have emotions. Those many emotions can cause pain to those who have been abused, and I want to say at the outset, if you’ve been abused, know someone who’s been abused, or is being abused, or you suspect abuse is occurring, please come forward. You are not alone.”

Coughlin, a two-time national pairs champion, received an interim suspension from the U.S. Center for SafeSport and USFS a week ago for unspecified conduct. He was barred from any activities sanctioned by the skating body or the U.S. Olympic Committee. He then was found dead in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday.

“John was well liked by many, from kids in his home rink in Kansas City, all the way to the leadership at ISU in Lausanne, Switzerland, and we were disheartened by the abuse allegations against him,” Cammett said. “But we take every allegation seriously, and we need to hear from those who may have suffered abuse, and we support them.”

Raith said the federation has reached out to SafeSport.

“We actually sent an additional email communication to them, specifically stating what we said today here, and we also suggested to them that they hire a third-party investigator or outside counsel,” Raith said.

Cammett said there wouldn’t be closure if the review were cut short.

“When allegations of abuse are made, we need to make sure the process is fair and carried out to the fullest extent under the circumstances,” Cammett said.

Scandals have plagued other Olympic sports, most notably gymnastics, in which hundreds of athletes have detailed being abused by imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar.

Kayne, O’Shea lead pairs’ short program at U.S. Championships

By Rachel LutzJan 24, 2019, 6:59 PM EST
DETROIT — 2016 national champions Tarah Kayne and Danny O’Shea lead the pairs’ short program at the U.S. Championships in Detroit on Thursday.

They skate under a new coach this year, Dalilah Sappenfield, and have said they understand the high stakes: only one U.S. pair will be sent to the world championships in March.

Kayne and O’Shea received positives Grades of Execution on each of their elements and totaled 71.83 points in the short program.

Ashley Cain and Timothy LeDuc followed with 70.47 points in second place. They told reporters after their performance that they were happy just to be skating at nationals; they almost didn’t. Cain suffered a scary fall in December when she fell on her head coming out of a lift in competition.

Haven Denney and Brandon Frazier, theb 2017 U.S. champions, sit third going into Saturday’s free skate with 68.32 points. Fourth by just 0.14 are Deanna Stellato and Nathan Bartholomay, who debuted a new short program at nationals.

Husband and wife pair and two-time national champions Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim are seventh with 61.56 points after a short program that saw an unstable twist with a step out from Scimeca Knierm as well as as step out of the side-by-side triple jumps.

Results: Pairs’ short program

Earlier Thursday, Laiken Lockley and Keenan Prochnow held their lead from the short program and won the junior pairs’ division with 163.35 points. Kate Finster and Balazs Nagy earned silver with 149.49 points and Isabelle Martins and Ryan Bedard took the bronze with 141.97 points.

Results: Junior pairs’ final

Brian Orser gives updates on students Javier Fernandez, Yuzuru Hanyu and Yevgenia Medvedeva

hanyu
Getty Images
By jean-christophe berlotJan 24, 2019, 4:53 PM EST
Brian Orser, two-time Olympic silver medalist, is gathering and developing some of the world’s elite talent at his Toronto base. He is in Minsk at the European Championships coaching Javier Fernandez, the first protégé of his that is still skating. He agreed to give an update on his many prominent students to NBCSports.com/figure-skating.

You elected to come to Europeans with Javier?

Yes. Tracy [Wilson, who teaches alongside Orser in Toronto] is in Detroit for the U.S. Nationals. You know, this is Javier’s last time. I wanted to be with him and see this.

What will Javier leaving competitive skating mean for you?

There is something special about Javier. When he came back to Toronto, a few weeks ago, to get ready for this event, the level of everybody’s skating went up all of a sudden, simply because he was there. Javi is loved by everybody – parents, skaters, and the whole club. He worked hard as always, with a good attitude.

We will miss his spirit. For me and Tracy, he is our “poster child,” the very example of what we do with our style of training and coaching. He came through the way we planned it. But you know, I’m sure we’ll see him again in the future. He’ll be up in Toronto again, just to visit!

What do you think his legacy to the sport will be?

No one has asked me this question yet… This is our eighth season together. Javier has done something great for men’s skating. He has embraced the rules and all the changes in the judging system – as we have as teachers.

He is a perfect model for what male skating should be: athletic and aesthetic, bringing a very personal style. His fan base has kept increasing through the years, and he’s been very good at it. He is also the young boy from Spain who made it. This is something very important and special about him. He promotes skating in his home country, through his shows all over Spain and skating camps.

Have you taught him how to coach?

He had already an excellent coaching base. He’s done the Alexei Mishin camps. I’ve seen him teaching. He teaches technique and style the way we do. This makes me very proud. He will be an excellent coach.

Still, my advice to him was to first do the shows. He loves them, and he is excellent at them. He’ll feel it when the time comes for switching to coaching. It will come naturally to him, and the transition should be smooth.

Can you talk about your other protégés? How do you see Jason Brown improve?

The timing is perfect at the club: Jason is in, Javier is out. They are quite similar. Both are polite, respectful, and both work hard. Jason is like a breeze of fresh air at the club. Also, he brings a fantastic style. This year the change of rules suits him quite well, too.

There was a rumor that Yevgenia Medvedeva might come to Minsk as a spectator.

(He laughs) Oh no, she had enough travel! Yevgenia is in Toronto right now, training. I’ll be jumping in both feet with her next week. She has a smaller competition planned in Russia next month, and we’re standing by for a potential spot for Worlds.

Two months ago, you had mentioned that you needed to pay attention to the body changes that she was experiencing. Where do you stand now?

The changing of her body is done now. She is 19, so it should be over. It’s a matter of getting used to it. You have a few things to relearn. Your center of gravity is higher and you need to adapt to it. She got used to do that.

The whole is a matter of pushing through and persevering. From the beginning, as she came in Toronto, we told her that she would take a few hits in the first year, but that she had to trust the program and stick to it. Trust us, trust the program, and you’ll come out of the process better. We are taking the hits this year, and it certainly hits her confidence as well. But she’s trusting the program and I feel confident for her. We have to push through, be it for boys or girls.

The same happened to us with Javier. In his first season with us, his first Europeans were not good. His first Worlds were not good – although he had already improved. Things started to happen the next year. I’m anticipating the same with her.

What about Yuzuru Hanyu?

I can’t talk much of Yuzu. His injury is feeling better. He’s back on the ice in Toronto. I’ll tell you the same as last year: he’ll be fine. His focus is Japan and Worlds. He is not a stranger to that kind of a situation anymore. It was the same last year [when Hanyu spent significant time off the ice due to injury], and he became the Olympic champion. This year he is [back] even earlier than one year ago!

