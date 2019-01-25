TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020
Alex Ferreira, David Wise go 1-2 on first night of X Games

By Rachel ThompsonJan 25, 2019, 12:01 AM EST
It’s safe to say Alex Ferreira has been imagining this moment for a while.

As a child, the Aspen native used to skip school with friends to watch his favorite skiers during their practice sessions. On Thursday night, the 2018 Olympic silver medalist in ski halfpipe won his first X Games title in front of a home crowd at Buttermilk Mountain.

Ferreira looked strong from the start, posting a 90.33 on his first run. But his third run – with a dizzying sequence of double corks – was even better. Two-time reigning Olympic gold medalist David Wise finished second, and New Zealand’s Nico Porteous, the PyeongChang bronze medalist, placed third.

The depth of U.S. halfpipe talent could merit a sweep on any given day. But 2017 X Games winner Aaron Blunck was unable to execute, and Gus Kenworthy, the 2014 Olympic slopestyle silver medalist, crashed in all three runs.

In women’s ski halfpipe, reigning Olympic gold medalist Cassie Sharpe of Canada proved she’s still the one to beat: known for her fearlessness and daring approach to the pipe, Sharpe won with a difficult run and incredible amplitude, ending with a 1080.

Sharpe topped Estonian phenom Kelly Sildaru, who was the youngest winter athlete to win an X Games title three years ago in slopestyle. Sildaru is competing in a trio of events this week, going for her third slopestyle title and as well as competing in big air. The 16-year-old, who hails from a country with no mountains, could become the first skier to win three medals at a single X Games.

Canada’s Rachael Karker finished third in her X Games debut. The Americans missed the podium entirely, despite having a formidable field of competitors. Brita Sigourney, the PyeongChang bronze medalist, finished fourth, while 2014 Olympic gold medalist and five-time X Games winner Maddie Bowman placed fifth.

Defending champ Bradie Tennell leads ladies’ short program at U.S. Championships

By Philip HershJan 24, 2019, 11:19 PM EST
DETROIT – The champ held off the phenom.

With her best short program of an inconsistent season, a performance that got stronger as it went along, defending champion Bradie Tennell took command of the U.S. Championships on Thursday night at Little Caesars Arena.

“There have been bright spots and not so bright spots,” Tennell said of her season leading up to nationals. “I’m just cranking away at my programs and the daily grind.”

She ground through the first part of this one, then took flight in the second half, flying unfettered across the ice and still remaining in full control of her final two jumps and two spins.

The result was a flawless 2-minutes, 50 seconds and 76.60 points, giving Tennell, 20, a lead of 2.71 points over Alysa Liu, the 13-year-old expected to take command of U.S. women’s skating in the near future.

“I just enjoyed my performance,” Tennell said. “There really wasn’t thinking involved. I just kind of went on autopilot and got into the zone.”

Results: Ladies’ short program

Liu, last season’s U.S. junior champion, became the first woman to land a triple Axel in the short program at nationals and drew a standing ovation after a program in which the only flaw was an underrotated second jump in her triple Lutz, triple toe combination.

The 4-foot, 7-inch Liu was not overwhelmed by the big stage but was overcome by how well she handled it.  She burst into tears before taking her bows.

“I was really happy,” Liu said of her emotional outpouring.

Mariah Bell, considered a title contender for the first time in her career, needed perfection to beat Liu, who piled up 10.17 of her 73.89 points for the triple Axel. Bell fell just short, underrotating the triple toe loop in her Lutz-toe combination to finish with 70.30.

“I’m pretty disappointed in myself about the combo,” Bell said.  “It hasn’t come together yet this season.  I’m being held back by the unders [under-rotations].”

The top two after Friday’s free skate will be likely go to Worlds – unless one of them is Liu, who is age ineligible not only for senior worlds until the 2021-22 season but for junior worlds until next season.

U.S. Figure Skating executives urge full investigation in John Coughlin case

AP
Associated PressJan 24, 2019, 7:41 PM EST
DETROIT — Two U.S. Figure Skating executives urged a full investigation into abuse allegations against former skater and coach John Coughlin, who killed himself last week.

Anne Cammett, president of the federation, and David Raith, USFS executive director, held a news conference at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Thursday. Cammett mentioned abuse allegations against Coughlin, but she and Raith did not go into detail.

“Whenever an allegation of sexual misconduct comes to light, it’s upsetting for everyone,” Raith said. “We get that. We all have emotions. Those many emotions can cause pain to those who have been abused, and I want to say at the outset, if you’ve been abused, know someone who’s been abused, or is being abused, or you suspect abuse is occurring, please come forward. You are not alone.”

Coughlin, a two-time national pairs champion, received an interim suspension from the U.S. Center for SafeSport and USFS a week ago for unspecified conduct. He was barred from any activities sanctioned by the skating body or the U.S. Olympic Committee. He then was found dead in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday.

“John was well liked by many, from kids in his home rink in Kansas City, all the way to the leadership at ISU in Lausanne, Switzerland, and we were disheartened by the abuse allegations against him,” Cammett said. “But we take every allegation seriously, and we need to hear from those who may have suffered abuse, and we support them.”

Raith said the federation has reached out to SafeSport.

“We actually sent an additional email communication to them, specifically stating what we said today here, and we also suggested to them that they hire a third-party investigator or outside counsel,” Raith said.

Cammett said there wouldn’t be closure if the review were cut short.

“When allegations of abuse are made, we need to make sure the process is fair and carried out to the fullest extent under the circumstances,” Cammett said.

Scandals have plagued other Olympic sports, most notably gymnastics, in which hundreds of athletes have detailed being abused by imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar.

MORE: Remembering the attack on Nancy Kerrigan at the figure skating national championships 25 years ago