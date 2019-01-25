Alysa Liu is the youngest U.S. ladies’ champion ever, defeats Bradie Tennell

Alysa Liu made history in Detroit on Friday night, attempting and being credited with two triple Axels in her free skate. The 13-year-old phenom was the first woman to be credited with two triple Axels at the U.S. Championships; plus, she did one in the short program Thursday night.
Liu scored 143.62 points in the free skate, rising from second place after the short to win with an overall score of 217.51 points.
Another piece of trivia: Liu is now the youngest-ever U.S. ladies’ champion, even younger than Tara Lipinski was (14) when she won nationals in 1997.
Liu, despite her first-place finish, is age ineligible for both the junior world championships and the world championships later this season. The ice was flooded after her performance with plush toys and flowers.
Last year’s champion Bradie Tennell left the door open, falling on an under-rotated triple Lutz late in her free skate that was supposed to be in combination. She scored 136.99 points in the free skate for a total score of 213.59 points and the silver medal.
Mariah Bell matched her best-ever finish at a nationals with the bronze medal. Skating last of the night, Bell’s free skate earned 142.10 for a total score of 212.40.
