TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020
AP

Alysa Liu makes history but wants to make more

By Philip HershJan 25, 2019, 1:53 AM EST
Leave a comment

DETROIT — Twenty-five seconds into her short program Thursday, Alysa Liu made history.

She was the first woman to land a triple Axel in the short program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

Not bad for a 13-year-old making her senior debut at nationals.

And not enough for Liu. She wants to make more.

“She definitely wants to be the youngest champion,” said her coach, Laura Lipetsky. “That’s in the back of her head.”

It won’t be easy. Liu, second after the short program, likely will need another historic performance to overcome reigning champion Bradie Tennell, who takes a 2.71-point lead into Friday’s free skate.

But one would not be wise to discount the possibility of Liu pulling it off.

After all, this is a young woman who replied to a question of whether she was confident about landing her triple Axel with a matter-of-fact, “Yeah.”

She was the third woman in U.S. history to hit one cleanly at nationals, following Tonya Harding (1991) and Kimmie Meissner (2005.)

In Friday’s free skate, Liu will try to become the first to land two in a program.

No wonder she is being talked about as the future of women’s skating in the United States, no matter that Liu will be too young to compete in senior international events for two seasons after this.

“I’ve only heard a few people say that, so I don’t think about it,” she said. “I don’t feel too much pressure.”

She seemed utterly nonplussed about moving into the big time, smiling broadly as she glided across the rink before the short program.  Liu nearly managed to pull off a flawless program, with an under-rotation on the second jump of the triple-triple combination the only error.

“I was a little bit nervous,” she admitted.

The magnitude of the moment finally hit the 4-foot, 7-inch Liu when it was over.

With the crowd standing to applaud her, Liu burst into tears. She broke down again 20 minutes later while describing the moment to the media.

“I was really happy because I did everything I wanted to,” Liu said.

And that gave her a chance to replace 1998 Olympic champion Tara Lipinski as the youngest woman to win nationals. Lipinski was 14 when she became U.S. champion in 1997.

Liu, a ninth grader from Richmond, Calif., has not let her youth deter her ambition to do such things.

“I hope to win, obviously,” Liu told me in December. “I’d never go into a competition hoping I medal. I always strive for first, even if it’s not possible.”

Lipetsky, who has coached Liu since she began skating at age 5, tries to temper but not dismiss Liu’s hopes for glory.

“We’ve told her she can’t control the results, she can only control doing her job,” Lipetsky said. “Wherever the scoring falls, it falls. We just want her to do two great programs and enjoy the experience.”

The first part of the experience made Liu cry.

And she couldn’t have been happier.

MORE: Alysa Liu with a “real chance” to win gold

As a reminder, you can watch the U.S. Championships live and on-demand with the ‘Figure Skating Pass’ on NBC Sports Gold. Go to NBCsports.com/gold/figure-skating to sign up for access to every ISU Grand Prix and championship event, as well as domestic U.S. Figure Skating events throughout the season. NBC Sports Gold gives subscribers an unprecedented level of access on more platforms and devices than ever before.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Three-time Olympic medalist Kelly Clark to retire

Getty Images
By Rachel ThompsonJan 25, 2019, 11:58 AM EST
Leave a comment

Kelly Clark’s dad once told her she could be anything she wanted to be.

When Clark said she wanted to be a professional snowboarder, he replied, “anything but that.”

Clark’s dad ultimately came around and watched his daughter become one of the sport’s most accomplished athletes, winning three Olympic medals and paving the way for others who would follow her. Clark, 35, announced her retirement plans Friday morning through Burton, her sponsor.

Born in Newport, Rhode Island, Clark grew up in West Dover, Vermont. Her father had her on skis at age two, and after some pestering, her mother bought Clark her first board when Clark was eight.

Ten years later, Clark was the youngest member of the U.S. snowboarding team at the 2002 Salt Lake Games. Despite a hard fall during practice that left her with a bruised tailbone and broken wrist, Clark scored a 47.9 out of 50 on her second run to win the first U.S. gold medal of the Salt Lake Games.

Clark fell short of a medal at the 2006 Torino Games after attempting a difficult trick, then won her second medal in Vancouver, a bronze. At the 2014 Sochi Games, her lead-up wasn’t ideal: Clark fell in all five runs in practice and in her first run in competition, but she successfully executed a 1080 in run two, which earned her a bronze medal. Clark later said, “I wouldn’t say it was my best snowboarding, [but] it’s probably one of my greatest achievements…it was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done, but one of the most rewarding.”

In 2016, Clark suffered the first serious injury of her career in 2016, tearing her hamstring and the labrum in her hip at the X Games in Europe. After surgery, she was bedridden for a month, which left plenty of time for reflection. Clark adopted a golden retriever, started working on a book, and re-evaluated what she still wanted to accomplish on the pipe. Clark said in 2016, “I guess a lot of people ask me, ‘what are you still doing here?’ If it was about winning things, I probably should have stopped a long time ago. I’m motivated by the potential that I have…I still feel like I’ve got some snowboarding to do that’s better than the snowboarding I’ve done.”

Clark missed a medal at her final Olympics, finishing fourth in PyeongChang. She watched one of the women she inspired win gold, just as she had done as a wide-eyed teenager in 2002. Years earlier, a pint-sized Chloe Kim tugged on Clark’s sleeve while waiting in line for the chairlift at Mammoth Mountain, asking if she could ride up with her. Clark obliged, and the two took a few runs together. The similarities between their snowboarding styles were easy to see: they shared an affinity for amplitude, speed, and a seemingly fearless approach to the pipe.

It’s safe to assume Clark won’t be taking it easy in retirement: she runs the Kelly Clark Foundation, which helps young snowboarders through scholarships and financial aid, and she’s launching a specialized women’s snowboard with Burton, her sponsor.

Clark’s career was full of milestones: she’s one of four snowboarders with three Olympic medals, the most of any athlete in the sport. She is one of only two American women to compete in five winter Olympics (along with cross-country skier Kikkan Randall), and she was the first female snowboarder to compete in five Games.

But Clark had more in mind for her legacy than contest results and podium finishes. Making the sport better – and inspiring the next generation – has always been her mission.

“There’s been a lot of women over the years that have progressed the sport, and I hope that I’ve been one of them,” she said in 2016. “To a place where there isn’t as big of a progression gap between men and women.”

U.S. Championships men’s preview: Nathan Chen’s imminent three-peat

Getty Images
By Rachel LutzJan 25, 2019, 10:31 AM EST
Leave a comment

Nathan Chen can capture his third national title at the U.S. Championships this weekend in Detroit. His technical prowess leaves him largely unchallenged in the field, though familiar faces to the U.S. podium will look to take home medals of their own. PyeongChang Olympian Vincent Zhou and Sochi Olympian Jason Brown are the most likely candidates.

Zhou’s focus this season has been on integrating the artistic side of his skating with his own technical ability. Brown, the 2015 U.S. champion, moved to Toronto to train this season under Brian Orser.

The men’s short program is Saturday and the free skate is Sunday. Check out the full schedule and live streaming information here.

Nathan Chen three-peat possible

The last man to win three straight U.S. national titles was Johnny Weir, who won from 2004 to 2006. Chen attempts to match that feat in Detroit, and the reigning world champion should be relatively unchallenged on the ice. Chen, the Grand Prix Final winner and Yale freshman, has largely been training alone this season. California-based coach Rafael Arutunian has been “telecoaching” him from across the country while Chen has been in at school in New Haven, Connecticut.

MORE: Nathan Chen’s ambitious spring semester kicks off with U.S. Championships

Vincent Zhou focused on growth

Zhou missed the podium at both of his Grand Prix assignments, mostly due to strict under-rotation calls this season. He told reporters ahead of nationals that he’s been working to make the rotation on his jumps clearer. “That’s one of the things I hope people will see in Detroit because I have been training better in that aspect,” he said.

MORE: 3 questions with Vincent Zhou

Jason Brown

Brown left the only coach he’s ever had at the end of last season, when he missed the 2018 Olympics. Now in Toronto with Orser and Tracy Wilson, he’s training alongside double Olympic gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan. Brown still doesn’t have a quad, but his high artistic marks keep him in the conversation. His long-term goals circle around the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.

MORE: 3 questions with Jason Brown

Others to watch

Alex Krasnozhon was last year’s favorite to win the world junior championship, but an injury on a quad loop attempt forced him to withdraw in the middle of his free skate. He struggled with getting training back on track for this season, but is still a dark horse for the podium if he successfully hits his technically difficult programs.

Jimmy Ma’s viral “Turn Down for What” program from last year’s nationals will be followed up with another one to watch – his short program is set to “Mi Gente.”

Camden Pulkinen makes his senior national debut. He trains alongside Zhou in Colorado Springs and has made the Junior Grand Prix Final the past two seasons.

Veterans Tim Dolensky and Alex Johnson make their sixth and ninth national championships appearance, respectively. Both typically place inside the top 10 thanks to their clean, artistic programs.

MORE: Bradie Tennell and Mariah Bell challenged in ladies’ field by 13-year-old

As a reminder, you can watch the U.S. Championships live and on-demand with the ‘Figure Skating Pass’ on NBC Sports Gold. Go to NBCsports.com/gold/figure-skating to sign up for access to every ISU Grand Prix and championship event, as well as domestic U.S. Figure Skating events throughout the season. NBC Sports Gold gives subscribers an unprecedented level of access on more platforms and devices than ever before.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!