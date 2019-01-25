TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020
Getty Images

Mirai Nagasu makes commentating debut at U.S. Championships

By OlympicTalkJan 25, 2019, 8:42 PM EST
Leave a comment

By Colton Wood

DETROIT – Mirai Nagasu sat tall in a chair in front of three cameras and two LED stage lights, which brought out the features of her face and brightened the white jacket she donned.

Instead of lacing up her skates for the 13th consecutive year at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Nagasu, the first American woman to land a triple Axel in Olympic competition, was behind a desk, holding a microphone.

Nagasu had hip surgery in September; her body isn’t fully healed yet to allow her to get back to competitive figure skating.

But Nagasu couldn’t see herself confined to watching nationals at her home, especially after seeing several of her idols – Kristi Yamaguchi, Meryl Davis and Charlie White – come to nationals year after year despite no longer skating competitively.

“Yes, they might all be Olympic champions, and I may have missed those qualifications,” Nagasu said, “but at the same time, I want to give back in a way that I’m capable of.”

She then reached out to U.S. Figure Skating, hoping to find a way to come to nationals in Detroit through a different route.

Shortly after that conversation, Nagasu was given the opportunity to join the Bridgestone Ice Desk crew as an analyst for nationals.

On Thursday, just moments before the pairs’ short program commenced, Nagasu had her broadcast debut.

“I’m used to being in front of the camera, and I enjoy it,” Nagasu said, “but being out on the Jumbotron and being live and not being able to make mistakes, is something I’m not always used to.”

Nagasu said she enjoys watching a multitude of different analytical shows, and realized that to be a broadcaster, you have to be quick on your feet and deliver your answers with “your own twist and your own personality.”

Sitting between host Nick McCarvel and former competitive skater Brooke Castile, Nagasu’s smile shone bright throughout her debut.

She looked confident, which Nagasu admitted was sometimes faked.

“Fake it ’till you make it,” she joked.

Nagasu said she wants to branch out of skating as well, and the opportunity to work on the Ice Desk is a prime beginning.

“For me to be given the opportunity to be a part of the Ice Desk, is something I am really grateful for,” she said. “I’m grateful to my skating and to have found it at such a young age; I think that’s where I’m at right now – being humble and being grateful for everything I have in my life.”

MORE: Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation brings skating stars to Detroit ahead of U.S. Championships

As a reminder, you can watch the U.S. Championships live and on-demand with the ‘Figure Skating Pass’ on NBC Sports Gold. Go to NBCsports.com/gold/figure-skating to sign up for access to every ISU Grand Prix and championship event, as well as domestic U.S. Figure Skating events throughout the season. NBC Sports Gold gives subscribers an unprecedented level of access on more platforms and devices than ever before.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Skaters’ ties to Detroit add local flavor to U.S. Championships

Detroit, Little Caesars Arena
AP
By OlympicTalkJan 25, 2019, 8:07 PM EST
Leave a comment

By Colton Wood

DETROIT – When Hannah Miller was warming up for her short program on Thursday night at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, she heard an assembly of recognizable voices.

“Cheesers! Clappies! Make it happen! You’re fantabulous! We love you!” the group chanted.

The voices Miller heard came from several of her teammates at the Lansing Skating Club, where she has trained most of her life. With nationals taking place just over an hour from the Lansing SC, it gave Miller’s teammates the opportunity to watch her skate on the national level in person.

What the group said to Miller was something they have all said to each other before competitions for about 12 years.

Around 15 people, Miller said, flocked to Little Caesars Arena – home of Detroit’s Red Wings in the NHL and Pistons in the NBA – in Detroit to cheer her on during her short program.

“It’s awesome,” Miller said. “My family has been so supportive throughout my entire career. I couldn’t have asked for a better location for nationals this year because they all get to come and watch and support. It’s a chance for my family and all my trainers and all my friends to come see what it’s really like to be in a national arena.”

But Miller isn’t alone.

MORE: Behind the scenes from Day 2 at the U.S. Championships

Numerous other skaters came to nationals with Michigan roots and were able to perform in front of countless family members and friends.

“It’s so nice to be home,” said pair skater Brian Johnson, a Farmington Hills, Michigan, native and member of the Detroit SC who trains in California. “I can’t describe it. I’m the kind of person who likes winter. I actually missed all the snow and stuff. I know it sounds crazy. I love the people. I just love being home.”

Not many of Johnson’s family and friends get to experience his performances in person. His mother has to watch most of his programs from afar but will occasionally get to watch him skate in person when she goes on work trips.

With his family and friends in the crowd watching him, Johnson feels less pressure at nationals this year.

“Most of my family is here; some came from Chicago,” he said. “All my friends are here. I would say it’s almost a little calmer.”

It’s been 25 years since Detroit last hosted nationals. Since then, Detroit underwent a city revival and constructed a multimillion-dollar arena to replace the decaying Joe Louis Arena.

“It’s cool to be in Detroit in this new facility,” said 2018 Olympic team event bronze medalist Nathan Chen. “Little Caesars Arena is a really cool rink. It’s really cool to be here.”

For Lansing, Michigan, native Madison Hubbell, her extended family has rarely been able to see her skate live. She added that her uncle and cousin are obsessive sports fans.

“For them, Little Caesars Arena calls for celebration,” Hubbell said. “This big arena, we’re gonna do it the way these other sports do it. They called the arena, everyone’s confirmed that this is possible to do a tailgate. They’re arranging it and they’re doing it with Kaitlin Hawayek’s parents and Evan Bates’ parents.”

The tailgate will take place on Saturday before the free dance.

“I’m just hoping that [our families] actually make it to the event,” Hawayek joked.

MORE: Hubbell, Donohue lead ice dance field in pursuit of back-to-back titles

Gracie Gold details mental health, body image issues in New York Times interview

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkJan 25, 2019, 6:34 PM EST
Leave a comment

In an interview with the New York Times, two-time national champion Gracie Gold discussed her mental health issues in greater detail than she had in the past.

“I was suicidal for months,” she told the Times. “If I had just continued the way I was in Detroit, I’d probably be dead.”

She lived in Detroit for several months following her split with California-based coach Frank Carroll in Jan. 2017.

Gold said there were periods of time where she would sleep the entire day, then stay up for three days straight. She covered the mirrors in her Detroit-area apartment because she didn’t want to look at herself.

Gold, a 2014 Olympian, had said in Sept. 2017 that she was seeking treatment for depression, anxiety and disordered eating. She skipped the entire 2018 Olympic season.

She had discussed some of the details of what she called a “mental health crisis” in a since-deleted video interview from Oct. 2018. The Times report pinpoints her up and down weight gains and losses, the length of time she spent in an Arizona rehabilitation center, and familial strains.

After 22 months out of competition, Gold, 23, returned at Grand Prix Russia in Nov. 2018. She withdrew after a disastrous short program, but vowed at that time to be ready for the U.S. Championships in Detroit.

Just over two weeks ago, Gold withdrew from nationals to give herself more time to prepare for next season and, eventually, to try to make the team for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

MORE: Gracie Gold withdraws from nationals