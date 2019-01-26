TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020
Ashley Cain, Timothy LeDuc win first U.S. pairs’ title in event marred by major mistakes

By Rachel LutzJan 26, 2019, 4:28 PM EST
DETROIT — Ashley Cain and Timothy LeDuc, after being doubtful they would even compete at the championships a few weeks ago, won the U.S. pairs’ title on Saturday.

Cain suffered a concussion in December after falling on her head during a lift in a competition in Croatia.

Cain and LeDuc skated last in the session, finishing their free skate and falling to their knees.

“It just was a release and I think this medal isn’t just for us but for everyone who helped us get here,” Cain said after the free skate.

“We know that we’re fierce competitors,” LeDuc said, which he reminded the both of them before they took the ice.

Haven Denney and Brandon Frazier, the 2017 U.S. champions, scored 133.32 points in the free skate for a total score of 201.64 and the silver medal.

Their softer, melodic program, set to selections from The Irrepressibles, was choreographed by 2014 Olympic ice dance champion Charlie White.

Deanna Stellato and Nate Bartholomay took home the bronze medal after scoring 131.74 in the free skate for a total score of 199.92 points. Their relatively clean skate stood out among the other teams.

“Well that’s a lesson learned,” she said in the mixed zone after being asked if she swore in disappointment after finishing the free skate. She appeared upset to have missed a feature in the team’s lift. “I was on the jumbotron, you could clearly see what I was [saying].

“That reverse lift, we win every competition with that lift. It’s fabulous. I move my arms, I’m not only balancing up there, I’m moving freely with my arms, in comparison with other teams who have been together for a decade and stay stationery. We always win with that lift and tonight I couldn’t do it. That was straight +5’s we left on the table and I knew it was going to matter.”

She said it wasn’t the placement they were looking for at the championships, but “we wanted to go to Four Continents because we desperately need points, so I’ll take the win.”

2016 U.S. champions Tarah Kayne and Danny O’Shea finished fourth. They bailed out of one of their lifts and, at the end of the program, Kayne skated off the ice in tears.

Husband and wife team Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim fell apart after a disappointing short program on Thursday. The two-time national champions (2015, 2018) missed both of their lifts, each had mistakes on their jumping passes, and two-footed the landing of a throw..

They scored 109.86 in the free skate for a total score of 171.42 for seventh place, their lowest ever as a team.

Full pairs’ results

Nathan Chen leads men’s short program, looking at three straight U.S. titles

By OlympicTalkJan 26, 2019, 2:51 PM EST
Nathan Chen is one step closer to making it three consecutive titles at the U.S. Championships. His short program score, 113.42 points, rewarded his first clean short program of the season. Chen opened with a triple Axel, followed by a quadruple flip and a quad toe, triple toe in combination.

Jason Brown scored 100.52 to slot into second place. His program opened with a triple flip, followed by his triple Axel and combination triple Lutz, triple toe. He told reporters he is planning a quad for Sunday’s free skate. Brown moved to Toronto to train under Brian Orser after missing the 2018 Olympic team, looking for a fresh start.

Vincent Zhou, 2017 world junior champion and 2018 Olympian, opened his short program with a quad Lutz attempt, though it was called under-rotated, in combination with a triple toe. He also included a quad Salchow and triple Axel. Zhou tallied 100.25 points, good enough for third place heading into Sunday’s free skate.

Results: Men’s short program

At first branded ‘Ms. Consistency,’ Bradie Tennell’s jumps lately have been more inconsistent

By Philip HershJan 26, 2019, 2:20 PM EST
DETROIT – Bradie Tennell’s rise from near obscurity to the leading U.S. women’s skater last season was built on consistency that matched her never-miss-a-day work ethic.

Going into the individual competition at the 2018 Olympics, Tennell had flawlessly landed 31 of her 32 triple jumps in major competitions last season.

Then she fell on the second jump of her combination in the Olympic short program.

And her jumping has been surprisingly inconsistent since.

In Tennell’s seven national and international competitions beginning with the 2018 Olympics, fewer than two-thirds (43 of 69) of her triple jumps or combinations with triple jumps have resulted in a positive Grade of Execution.

Many of the negatives have come from under-rotation calls, as the International Skating Union cracked down on under-rotated jumps this season. Eighteen of her 26 negative GOEs have involved under-rotations.

The calls have frustrated her coaches, Denise Myers and Jeremy Allen, who feel after watching slow-motion video of the jumps in question that the negatives are, well, uncalled for.

“Obviously, you don’t want to get those calls,” Tennell said. “All you can do is take the lesson learned and move on.”

At the 2019 U.S. Championships, in which she finished second to Alysa Liu, Tennell won Thursday’s short program with one of just two clean programs she has done among her 14 this season. (The other was in her previous competition, Golden Spin of Zagreb.)

The Friday free skate, in which she finished fourth, included a botched landing on the second jump of a triple Lutz, triple loop combination and a fall on the under-rotated triple Lutz that was to open a second triple-triple combination.

Bradie Tennell falls on a jump during her performance during her women’s free skate program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

“What we do out there is really hard and we’re only human,” Tennell said.

Myers felt the emphasis Tennell has been putting on the artistic side and artistic complexity of her skating this season may, in the short term, have contributed to lesser jump consistency.

“We want to focus on the growth Bradie has made artistically over the past season,” Myers said Saturday. “If you look at her transitions in and out of each element, I know you must see it [the growth]. It’s a process.”

Tennell, 20, has repeatedly insisted this season that she does not feel extra pressure from her suddenly acquired status as best in the U.S.

“It has never crossed my mind that I’m the woman to beat,” she said earlier this month. “I don’t think of things in terms like that. Every time I go out on the ice, I want to do the best for myself.”

MORE: Alysa Liu is the “future of U.S. ladies’ skating,” according to Tara Lipinski

