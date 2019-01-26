TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020
Getty Images

Austria’s Schmidhofer wins Super-G with U.S.’ Shiffrin taking World Cup break

By Nate ClarkJan 26, 2019, 7:10 AM EST
Three-time World Cup Super-G winner this season, Mikaela Shiffrin took the week off to recharge and train while the rest of her fellow competitors headed to Garmisch-Partenkirchen, leaving the door open for a new face to grace the top of the Super-G podium. 

“It will be the first time this season that I’ve had a chance to really take a break,” Shiffrin said after winning the Super-G last week in Cortina d’Ampezzo. “My team as well. My coaches have been going non-stop since the beginning, so we’re going to take a short break, get back on the skis, get back on the slalom skis, get ready for Maribor and the World Championships.”

Shiffrin has said she does not intend to chase the Super-G title this year, but if she continues skiing the event the way she has all season, it may be her’s whether she meant to win it or not.

The U.S.’ Lindsey Vonn, who is chasing the all-time World Cup win record for a man or woman, was also absent from the startlist in Germany. Vonn made her return to the World Cup a week ago in Cortina. However, coming off a jump in Super-G training last week, Vonn felt a new pain surge in one of her knees, which hampered her for the rest of her comeback weekend. After being examined, Vonn said on Instagram she would be starting physical therapy to help lessen severe nerve pain in her knee and lower leg muscles.

For the women in attendance in GaPa, heavy snowfall ahead of competition made for a softer Super-G course at the start of the event. The speed of the course would pick up as the snow became increasingly compacted after each run. Coming out with the win was Austria’s Nicole Schmidhofer. Schmidhofer, currently the downhill World Cup points leader, crossed the finish line .23 hundredths of a second ahead of Italy’s Sofia Goggia.

Full results are here.

Goggia, one of Vonn’s closest friends on the World Cup, made her return to racing this week after fracturing her right ankle before the opening giant slalom of the season back in October.

The U.S.’ Laurenne Ross posted her best Super-G result of the season in GaPa, finishing the day in 14th.

World Cup Alpine racing is set to continue tomorrow for both the men and women. On Sunday, the women will compete in the downhill starting at 5:30 a.m. ET. Watch live on Olympic Channel or stream it on NBC Sports Gold. The women’s downhill will also air on NBCSN on Sunday night at 9:00 p.m. ET.

The men will finish their weekend in Kitzbuehel with the Super-G, starting at 7:30 a.m. ET. Watch the men race live on NBC Sports Gold.

Swedish teammates help save man’s life before WCup training

Getty Images
By Associated PressJan 26, 2019, 5:27 AM EST
Three Swedish skiers competing in this weekend’s women’s World Cup races helped save a course volunteer’s life before their first downhill training session in Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

Lisa Hoernblad, who gave the stricken man first-aid after he suffered what she thought was a heart attack, followed up by finishing second in Thursday’s run.

“It was all about keeping him alive till we got to the top,” Hoernblad told The Associated Press on Friday. “It’s a pretty crazy situation when you are stuck for 10 minutes in a gondola like that.”

Hoernblad was accompanied by teammates Lin Ivarsson and Helena Rapaport when the man, believed to be a German volunteer, suddenly collapsed during the gondola ride up the mountain. Another man was also in the gondola.

“He was not breathing. I could tell it was a heart attack,” the 22-year-old Hoernblad said. “My first reaction was to try and keep the heart going, me and the other guy. But you could see he got the air when we pumped the heart.”

Crammed in the gondola up to start of the almost 3-kilometer (1.8-mile) Kandahar course, the occupants had little room to maneuver.

“It was so tight in the gondola as we had all our skis and gear. We had to hold him up as we pumped his heart,” Hoernblad said.

Ivarsson tried calling their coaches as they frantically tried to reach anyone who could help, and Rapaport helped hold up the man as Hoernblad and the other man pumped his heart. Eventually, they made it to the top of the course.

“We dragged him out of the gondola and I continued to pump. Some minutes later the Austrian doctor arrived and he kind of took over. We were going to inspection and our coaches dragged us away,” Hoernblad said.

She said she heard the man, whom she believed to be about 60, was working with the course’s medical team.

“We saw the ambulance helicopter arriving,” Hoernblad said. “We heard that he was taken to the hospital and that he was alive. That was enough.”

Hoernblad went on to finish just behind Thursday’s leader, Rapaport was 18th and Ivarsson finished about 3 seconds off the pace.

“Later,” Hoernblad said, “we heard he had an operation on his heart and that everything was good.”

Alysa Liu jumps her way to the top of the podium at U.S. Championships

AP
By Philip HershJan 26, 2019, 2:07 AM EST
DETROIT – The top step of the awards podium at Little Caesars Arena is 1 foot, 10 inches high.

Alysa Liu, who is 4 feet, 7 inches tall, needed to get to that step after Friday’s free skate at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

Liu stood in front of the podium, quickly sized up the chances of being able to jump from the ice onto the spot she had just earned and then let Bradie Tennell and Mariah Bell reach down to pull her up to the step between them.

It was the only extraordinary leap Liu did not attempt in the past two days.

Alysa Liu is helped onto the podium by silver and bronze medalists Bradie Tennell and Mariah Bell. AP Photo

She pulled off all the others, vaulting into the record books with a combination of insouciance, enthusiasm, ambition and stunning poise under pressure for one so young.

“She is the future of U.S. ladies’ skating,” said 1998 Olympic champion Tara Lipinski. “And she will be the one to push the next generation forward.”

Liu, 13, replaced Lipinski, now an NBC commentator, in the history books as the youngest women’s national champion in history. Lipinski, 14 when she won the 1997 U.S. title, had predicted that might happen when we spoke about Liu last month.

“If Alysa does all her elements, she has a very real chance to win the event,” Lipinski said then.

Liu did all her elements. And, remarkably, three of them were triple Axels – one in the short program, two in the free skate.

She was the first U.S. woman to do a triple Axel in the short program at nationals and the first to land two in a single program.

“What a talent,” Lipinski said. “Twenty-two years ago, I tried to push the technical envelope and now Alysa has taken it to the next level.”

Age eligibility rules mean Liu won’t be able to show that talent on the senior international stage until the 2022 Olympic season and junior international events until next season. The U.S. Championships are her final consequential competition this season.

Liu and her coach, Laura Lipetsky, will not allow themselves to be frustrated by the luck of the birth date draw. Liu was five weeks too young this season for international junior events, which quadruple-jumping Russian women have dominated.

“We look at the positives,” Lipetsky said. “She is trying to grow as a skater and be better each week, each month, each season, including quads to be competitive with the Russians.

“Before we are even able to compete with the Russians, we’re trying to have the goods to compete successfully against them.”

At this nationals, Liu took advantage of her jumps and mistakes by 2018 champion Tennell to make up a nearly three-point deficit to Tennell after the short program.

Liu won with 217.51 points, including 20.05 from the two triple Axels, one of which was in combination.  Tennell, 20, who fell on one triple jump, had 213.59. Bell, 22, who also fell once, was third at 212.40.

“We have a strong field of (U.S.) ladies, both experienced and up-and-coming,” Bell said.

Skating to the score from “The Witches of Eastwick,” Liu made up for her callow artistry with eight triple jumps and a top-level step sequence and spins.

When she headed into the kiss-and-cry area to await her scores, Liu thrust her hands over her head to form a big “V.”  She did not yet know that she had would be champion, but she never pretended that was not her goal.

“I did want to win,” she said.

So, she rose to the occasion.

That’s called stepping up.

