P.K. Subban pokes fun at relationship with Lindsey Vonn

Trading his pads for a three-piece suit and a mic, Nashville Predator’s D-man P.K. Subban took the stage at the Improv in San Jose to host his own one-hour late night talk show for the NHL All-Star Weekend.

Complete with a show open featuring a pep talk from Jay Leno himself, Subban comfortably morphed into the roll of a late-night talk show host with his own opening monologue, taking aim at himself and his girlfriend, U.S. Olympic Alpine skier, Lindsey Vonn.

“For those of you who don’t know a lot about me, I can sum up my last few years in a simple sentence,” Subban said setting up his punchline. “I got traded by the Montreal Canadiens, and I got acquired by Lindsey Vonn.”

He kept going, showing himself no mercy.

“I remember our second date,” Subban reminisced. “I tried to be smooth. I said ‘Would you like to come back to my place and see my Olympic gold medal?’ She said, ‘You mean the one you have to share with 20 other guys?’”

Subban’s guests included comedian W. Kamau Bell, Indy car driver James Hinchcliffe, NHL All-Star defenseman Seth Jones, and country music star Lee Brice.

Subban is also working on a digital series with NBC Sports titled The P.K. Project available now on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and NBC Sports YouTube Channel. Click here to watch.