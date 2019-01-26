P.K. Subban pokes fun at relationship with Lindsey Vonn

Trading his pads for a three-piece suit and a mic, Nashville Predator’s D-man P.K. Subban took the stage at the Improv in San Jose to host his own one-hour late night talk show for the NHL All-Star Weekend.
Complete with a show open featuring a pep talk from Jay Leno himself, Subban comfortably morphed into the roll of a late-night talk show host with his own opening monologue, taking aim at himself and his girlfriend, U.S. Olympic Alpine skier, Lindsey Vonn.
“For those of you who don’t know a lot about me, I can sum up my last few years in a simple sentence,” Subban said setting up his punchline. “I got traded by the Montreal Canadiens, and I got acquired by Lindsey Vonn.”
He kept going, showing himself no mercy.
“I remember our second date,” Subban reminisced. “I tried to be smooth. I said ‘Would you like to come back to my place and see my Olympic gold medal?’ She said, ‘You mean the one you have to share with 20 other guys?’”
Subban’s guests included comedian W. Kamau Bell, Indy car driver James Hinchcliffe, NHL All-Star defenseman Seth Jones, and country music star Lee Brice.
Subban is also working on a digital series with NBC Sports titled The P.K. Project available now on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and NBC Sports YouTube Channel. Click here to watch.
After finishing with silver and bronze medals at the U.S. Championships, respectively, Bradie Tennell and Mariah Bell are headed to the world championships in March, U.S. Figure Skating announced Saturday.
Worlds are March 18-24 in Saitama, Japan.
Tennell finished sixth at the 2018 Worlds, her only appearance at the event, and Bell finished 12th in both 2017 and 2018.
Newly-minted national champion Alysa Liu is too young for the junior world championships this year, let alone the world championships. ISU rules states that participants in ISU Championships Series events must be 15 by July 1, 2018. Liu, 13, was born Aug. 8, 2005.
Tennell and Bell will be joined by Ting Cui, who finished fifth at nationals, at the Four Continents Championships that begin Feb. 5 in Anaheim, Calif.
The pairs and dance world team announcements are expected Sunday morning and the men are scheduled to be named Sunday evening.
Nathan Chen has said his status regarding competing at Four Continents, should he be named to the team, is “TBD.” He won Four Continents in 2017.
17-year-old Takeru Otsuka of Japan came out victorious under the lights at the X Games Friday night in Aspen, taking home gold in Snowboard Big Air.
Otsuka was ready for his Aspen debut, after winning the event at last year’s X Games Norway. After sketching out on his first attempt, Otsuka landed a frontside triple cork 1800 tail grab, earning hime 43.00 points from the judges. His final attempt was a squeaky clean cab triple 1620 with a locked in indy grab, which thrust Otsuka into the lead with 88.00 total points.
Canada’s Mark McMorris, who has had to make repeated comebacks from injuries over the past two years, finished with silver behind Otsuka, with Sweden’s Sven Thorgren getting bronze.
According to the Aspen Times, McMorris was just a little over a month removed from having surgery to remove pins from his leg, and riding in the X Games Big Air event on Friday was only the fifth time he had been on the white stuff since being relieved of the pins.
McMorris suffered multiple injuries after a frightening brush with death back in 2017 when he slammed into a tree while snowboarding in the backcountry. His list of injuries included fractures to his jaw, arm, pelvis, ribs, a ruptured spleen and collapsed left lung. McMorris was able to heal and compete at the 2018 PeyongChang Olympics where he won his second Olympic bronze medal in Slopestyle.
Canada’s 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Big Air gold medalist Sebastien Toutant finished off the podium in Aspen in fourth. The U.S.’ 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Big Air silver medalist Kyle Mack and bronze medalist Billy Morgan of Great Britain did not compete in Aspen.
Otsuka has also had success this season on the World Cup, posting wins in both Big Air and Slopestyle.