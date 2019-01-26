Papadakis, Cizeron win fifth consecutive European ice dance title

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

France’s Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron won their fifth consecutive European ice dance title on Saturday in Minsk, Belarus. Other dance teams have won more European titles, but no team has ever won five in a row.

The couple held a comfortable lead after the rhythm dance that they expanded on in the free dance, where they scored 133.19 in the phase and 217.98 total points.

Russia’s Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin finished with the silver medal, totaling 125.04 points in the free dance and 206.41 overall.

Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri of Italy landed on the podium with the bronze medal, scoring 123.71 points for a total score of 199.84.

More to come…

Results: European ice dance final

