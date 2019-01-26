Papadakis, Cizeron win fifth consecutive European ice dance title

France’s Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron won their fifth consecutive European ice dance title on Saturday in Minsk, Belarus. Other dance teams have won more European titles, but no team has ever won five in a row.
The couple held a comfortable lead after the rhythm dance that they expanded on in the free dance, where they scored 133.19 in the phase and 217.98 total points.
Russia’s Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin finished with the silver medal, totaling 125.04 points in the free dance and 206.41 overall.
Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri of Italy landed on the podium with the bronze medal, scoring 123.71 points for a total score of 199.84.
More to come…
Results: European ice dance final
As a reminder, you can watch the European Championships live and on-demand with the ‘Figure Skating Pass’ on NBC Sports Gold. Go to NBCsports.com/gold/figure-skating to sign up for access to every ISU Grand Prix and championship event, as well as domestic U.S. Figure Skating events throughout the season. NBC Sports Gold gives subscribers an unprecedented level of access on more platforms and devices than ever before.
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!
Trading his pads for a three-piece suit and a mic, Nashville Predator’s D-man P.K. Subban took the stage at the Improv in San Jose to host his own one-hour late night talk show for the NHL All-Star Weekend.
Complete with a show open featuring a pep talk from Jay Leno himself, Subban comfortably morphed into the roll of a late-night talk show host with his own opening monologue, taking aim at himself and his girlfriend, U.S. Olympic Alpine skier, Lindsey Vonn.
“For those of you who don’t know a lot about me, I can sum up my last few years in a simple sentence,” Subban said setting up his punchline. “I got traded by the Montreal Canadiens, and I got acquired by Lindsey Vonn.”
He kept going, showing himself no mercy.
“I remember our second date,” Subban reminisced. “I tried to be smooth. I said ‘Would you like to come back to my place and see my Olympic gold medal?’ She said, ‘You mean the one you have to share with 20 other guys?’”
Subban’s guests included comedian W. Kamau Bell, Indy car driver James Hinchcliffe, NHL All-Star defenseman Seth Jones, and country music star Lee Brice.
Subban is also working on a digital series with NBC Sports titled The P.K. Project available now on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and NBC Sports YouTube Channel. Click here to watch.
After finishing with silver and bronze medals at the U.S. Championships, respectively, Bradie Tennell and Mariah Bell are headed to the world championships in March, U.S. Figure Skating announced Saturday.
Worlds are March 18-24 in Saitama, Japan.
Tennell finished sixth at the 2018 Worlds, her only appearance at the event, and Bell finished 12th in both 2017 and 2018.
Newly-minted national champion Alysa Liu is too young for the junior world championships this year, let alone the world championships. ISU rules states that participants in ISU Championships Series events must be 15 by July 1, 2018. Liu, 13, was born Aug. 8, 2005.
Tennell and Bell will be joined by Ting Cui, who finished fifth at nationals, at the Four Continents Championships that begin Feb. 5 in Anaheim, Calif.
The pairs and dance world team announcements are expected Sunday morning and the men are scheduled to be named Sunday evening.
Nathan Chen has said his status regarding competing at Four Continents, should he be named to the team, is “TBD.” He won Four Continents in 2017.
MORE: How to watch the U.S. Championships
As a reminder, you can watch the U.S. Championships live and on-demand with the ‘Figure Skating Pass’ on NBC Sports Gold. Go to NBCsports.com/gold/figure-skating to sign up for access to every ISU Grand Prix and championship event, as well as domestic U.S. Figure Skating events throughout the season. NBC Sports Gold gives subscribers an unprecedented level of access on more platforms and devices than ever before.
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!