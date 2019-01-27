TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020

Nathan Chen three-peats as U.S. national champion

By OlympicTalkJan 27, 2019, 5:57 PM EST
DETROIT – Nathan Chen does it again.

Chen won his third consecutive U.S. Championship title on Sunday afternoon, completing four quadruple jumps and topping the field by a 58.21-point margin.

Chen extended his short program lead by scoring an eye-popping 228.80 in the free skate for an overall score of 342.22 points.

“I mean… I’m at a loss for words. Thank you so, so much for supporting me throughout that program,” he told the Little Caesars Arena crowd.

He is now the first U.S. man since Johnny Weir to win three national titles (2004-06).

Results: Men’s final

Vincent Zhou and Jason Brown were locked in a battle for the silver and bronze medals, separated by only 0.27 points after Saturday’s short program.

But on Sunday, both made mistakes. Zhou won the silver medal with a total score of 284.01 points (183.76 in the free skate) and Jason Brown – who attempted but doubled a planned quad – claimed the bronze with 273.08 points (172.56 in the free skate).

Stellato, Bartholomay’s Four Continents selection snub stuns coach

AP
By OlympicTalkJan 27, 2019, 5:21 PM EST
By Colton Wood

DETROIT – Deanna Stellato walked into the mixed zone following her free skate with Nate Bartholomay on Saturday visibly upset over her performance.

“Probably the worst throw Salchow I’ve done all week,” she said. “It was a cruddy version of a run-through we do at home. We typically do sharper run-throughs at home on a daily basis.”

But through the disappointment, Stellato, 35, found light at the end of the tunnel, believing their bronze-medal performance would send her and Bartholomay to the Four Continents Championships (beginning Feb. 5 in Anaheim, Calif.).

“We wanted to go to Four Continents because we desperately need points, so I’ll take the win,” she said. “It’s not the placement I was looking for.”

Or so she thought.

On Sunday, it was announced that the top two pairs from U.S. Championships would be going to Four Continents.

Stellato and Bartholomay were left out, as the U.S. Figure Skating International Selection Committee chose Saturday’s fourth-place finishers, Tarah Kayne and Danny O’Shea, over them for the third and final pair slot.

During his free skate with Kanye on Saturday, O’Shea missed his final lift. O’Shea thought his season was over.

“Sometimes you mess up when it counts most,” he said. “It’s hard. … I lost us 8.5 points-ish; cost us a trip anywhere else this season.”

Kayne and O’Shea received 126.81 points in the free skate, combining for a total score of 198.64, just 1.28 points from a spot on the podium.

But their performance was enough to send them to Anaheim.

“We skated our hearts out this week and performed our best two programs of the year,” said Jim Peterson, who coaches Stellato and Bartholomay, to NBCSports.com/figure-skating. “We are disappointed, what can I say? We are the U.S. bronze medalists. We defeated Kayne and O’Shea at nationals.”

Per U.S. Figure Skating, this is the selection criteria the committee votes on:

To create a pool of athletes to be considered for selection to the Four Continents Team, the International Committee will take into consideration placement, performance (which can include performance data) and the competitive field of the events listed below in priority order:

The events have been stratified into tiers from the highest value events in Tier 1 through the lowest value events in Tier 3. Events within each tier shall be evaluated at equal weight.

Tier 1

  • 2019 U.S. Figure Skating Championships
  • 2018 ISU Grand Prix Final
  • 2018 ISU World Figure Skating Championships

Tier 2

  • 2018 Grand Prix Series Competitions
  • 2018 Four Continents Figure Skating Championships

Tier 3

  • 2018 Challenger Series Events and other senior international competitions after September 1, 2018
  • 2018 U.S. Figure Skating Championships
  • 2018 World Junior Figure Skating Championships
  • 2018 ISU Junior Grand Prix Final

additional reporting by Lynn Rutherford 

Costume drama: Jason Brown’s apparel odyssey

Getty Images
By Philip HershJan 27, 2019, 3:13 PM EST
DETROIT – When Jason Brown began packing Tuesday in Toronto for his trip to Detroit for the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, he made a disconcerting discovery.

His competition costumes were nowhere to be found.

And Brown realized the only place he could have left them was the Panorama Hotel in Zagreb, Croatia, where he had stayed while winning the Golden Spin event that ended Dec. 8.

At their home in Highland Park, Illinois, Brown’s parents, Marla and Steve, immediately set out on a successful quest that seemed like an episode of “Mission Impossible,” crossing six time zones and 4,600 air miles from Detroit.

But just in case, the 2015 U.S. champion and 2014 U.S. champion put some backup costumes into his bag.

And for most of week, despite his parents’ dogged efforts, they thought he probably would wind up skating in them.

Here’s the script for “The Croatian Caper,” as retold by Marla Brown:

*As soon as their son told his parents of what likely had happened, they called the Zagreb hotel. At first, hotel staff told them no one would be able to look until Wednesday. The Browns begged the hotel to check sooner, and a sympathetic employee agreed to have housekeeping do it.

*Lo and behold, after six weeks, the costumes were still in the hotel’s housekeeping department. Now the trick would be to get them to Detroit in less than four days.

*The hotel put the costumes in a box and arranged for a FedEx pickup Wednesday. By Thursday, when the Browns had yet to receive a tracking number, they called FedEx in Croatia, learned the package was still in Zagreb and that the next steps in the process could be delayed partly because the U.S. government shutdown could affect customs’ processing.

An apologetic Friday email from a representative of a logistics company that got involved told the Browns that FedEx wouldn’t be able to deliver the costumes until “at least Monday.”

Brown was to skate his short program Saturday at 2:24 p.m., with the final warmup beginning 14 minutes earlier. He was prepared to go out there in black pants and an unadorned black turtleneck.

“Now, we know this was just costumes,” Marla Brown said. “We weren’t dealing with something serious like an injury or sickness or a death in the family, but we still decided to try everything we could to get Jason his costumes. Steve and I were determined.”

*The costumes went from Croatia to Vienna to Paris. They still were in Paris on Friday night. By Saturday morning, they were in Memphis, Tenn., where FedEx is headquartered. From there, they had to be taken out of a container, sorted and shipped to Detroit. The Browns told FedEx they would drive anywhere in the area to pick them up if it would mean getting them more quickly.

*Saturday at 11 a.m., FedEx called the Browns to say their package was at a FedEx location near Detroit Metro Airport, 22 miles from Little Caesars Arena. They got the costumes to him at the arena around 12:30 p.m., when the men’s event already was underway.

Brown eventually skated in planned black pants and a black shirt highlighted by sparkling swirls of deep blue and silver. He finished second with a flawless, flowing, exquisite performance that led the judges to rain down top-level Grades of Execution scores on him.

Truth be told, Brown’s short program skating was so sparkling by itself that no one would have noticed if he had done it wearing the emperor’s new clothes.

