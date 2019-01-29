Kori Ade, Jason Brown’s former coach, teams up with Scott Hamilton’s academy in Nashville

Coach Kori Ade will join the NHL Predators organization, the team announced on Tuesday. She will team with the Scott Hamilton Skating Academy in Nashville effective Feb. 1.
Her role includes developing skaters and coaches at two locales with the organization.
“I am elated to join forces with the Scott Hamilton Skating Academy and the Nashville Predators organization,” Ade said in a press release. “By integrating our creativity, passion and innovation in the sport with Scott’s vision for the program’s future, the Scott Hamilton Skating Academy will be the source of unrivaled growth and development for athletes of all ages.”
She coached Jason Brown from the time he was 5 years old in the Chicago area, eventually both relocating to Colorado Springs, through his Olympic debut in 2014. They split after he missed the PyeongChang team in 2018 and he moved to Brian Orser in Toronto.
Ade also coached 2018 U.S. bronze medalist Mariah Bell before she moved to California to train with Rafael Arutunian.
“I anticipate that with her leadership, intelligence, positive spirit and abundant energy she has what it takes to develop our skaters from the Nashville area to reach their full potential,” Hamilton added. “No other skating program in the country has what we have in our partner, the Nashville Predators. Their unique vision, quality management and commitment to excellence is showing up in everything they set their minds to. With the addition of Kori Ade, we now have a complete faculty to help give our figure skaters everything they need to become champions and Olympians.”
