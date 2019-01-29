TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020
Jason Brown
Getty Images

Kori Ade, Jason Brown’s former coach, teams up with Scott Hamilton’s academy in Nashville

By Rachel LutzJan 29, 2019, 11:56 AM EST
Coach Kori Ade will join the NHL Predators organization, the team announced on Tuesday. She will team with the Scott Hamilton Skating Academy in Nashville effective Feb. 1.

Her role includes developing skaters and coaches at two locales with the organization.

“I am elated to join forces with the Scott Hamilton Skating Academy and the Nashville Predators organization,” Ade said in a press release. “By integrating our creativity, passion and innovation in the sport with Scott’s vision for the program’s future, the Scott Hamilton Skating Academy will be the source of unrivaled growth and development for athletes of all ages.”

She coached Jason Brown from the time he was 5 years old in the Chicago area, eventually both relocating to Colorado Springs, through his Olympic debut in 2014. They split after he missed the PyeongChang team in 2018 and he moved to Brian Orser in Toronto.

Ade also coached 2018 U.S. bronze medalist Mariah Bell before she moved to California to train with Rafael Arutunian.

“I anticipate that with her leadership, intelligence, positive spirit and abundant energy she has what it takes to develop our skaters from the Nashville area to reach their full potential,” Hamilton added. “No other skating program in the country has what we have in our partner, the Nashville Predators. Their unique vision, quality management and commitment to excellence is showing up in everything they set their minds to. With the addition of Kori Ade, we now have a complete faculty to help give our figure skaters everything they need to become champions and Olympians.”

Alysa Liu tells Today show anchors why she gave her U.S. Championships gold medal to her dad

AP
By Rachel LutzJan 29, 2019, 11:27 AM EST
The newest U.S. ladies’ national champion, Alysa Liu, appeared on TODAY with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on Tuesday, adding that she’s watched her programs from Detroit.

“A few times,” she told the anchors. “Every time I watch, I’m like, ‘yes! I did this, I did this.’ I’m just looking over everything I did.”

Liu’s father, Arthur, stepped onto the TODAY set to describe his own emotions during his daughter’s performances at the championships.

“I was calm,” he said. “I had confidence in her. I knew that she was going to deliver.”

Liu gave her father her gold medal after the event because “he just helps me so much. He brings me to the rink every day. I think he puts in a lot of effort and deserves it.”

Liu, 13, is too young for the junior world championships this year, let alone the world championships. ISU rules states that participants in ISU Championships Series events must be 15 by July 1, 2018. Liu was born Aug. 8, 2005.

She will be eligible for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, however, and is looking forward to them. She would be 16 at those Games.

Check out the full interview from TODAY, below. She’s also scheduled to appear on Jimmy Fallon later Tuesday.

Can Nathan Chen, Alysa Liu lead an American skating rebound?

AP
Associated PressJan 28, 2019, 8:23 PM EST
DETROIT (AP) — The present and future of American figure skating were on display at last week’s national championships.

Nathan Chen and Alysa Liu were captivating, but it remains to be seen how much they can help the U.S. rebound on the international stage.

Chen, the reigning world champion, is rolling right along after winning a third straight title at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. His performance was expected, but the biggest new star to emerge at this competition was the 13-year-old Liu, who became the youngest person to win an individual championship in the event’s history.

“She’s the hope,” said Tara Lipinski, who won the national title at age 14 in 1997 and was supplanted by Liu as the youngest women’s champion. “Obviously, it’s been many years since there’s been a U.S. lady on an Olympic podium.”

The last time an American won an Olympic medal in women’s figure skating was in 2006, when Sasha Cohen took silver. The U.S. won bronze in the team competition at each of the past two Olympics, but the Americans came up empty in the men’s and women’s individual events in both Pyeongchang and Sochi.

In Chen, the Americans already have a high-flying star. He won the Olympic free skate last year with an unprecedented six quad jumps, and while a poor short program cost him a medal, he has three straight national titles and last year’s world title to his credit at age 19.

“He’s pushing the sport in ways that, growing up in the sport, I could have only dreamed,” said Jason Brown, who finished third over the weekend. “It’s really impressive, and he definitely pushes me to push every other boundary that I can.”

Chen defeated Vincent Zhou by over 58 points Sunday, and right now, the main question seems to be how well Chen can balance his skating with his studies at Yale. So far, so good, it seems.

“I really don’t mind the training atmosphere that I’m in. I’m really lucky and really honored to have the opportunity to be able to skate at Yale,” he said. “Some competitions have been really good, some competitions have not necessarily been so good under these circumstances, but ultimately, I feel like I’m improving competition to competition.”

Chen is skipping the Four Continents Championships in California next month but can try to defend his world title in Japan in March.

Liu, meanwhile, faces a more uncertain international future. After Lipinski won at nationals in ’97, she took gold at the Nagano Olympics the following year. Liu’s national title came three years before the next Olympics, and under the current age restriction, she’s not eligible to compete at Worlds until 2022.

That may be frustrating for those who want to see her compete on the biggest stage, but it could also stave off the pressure for a little while.

“There are some obvious places where I can be better and (I will keep) working on those,” she said. “Focusing on myself is what works for me. Just focusing on being the best version and best skater that I can be.”

Liu landed a rare triple Axel in her short program and two more in the free skate, so it’s only natural to view her as someone who can help the American women start closing the gap.

“There’s other countries that are producing talent that are 12- and 13-year-olds, doing quads and multiple quad jumps, and it’s impossible for the U.S. ladies to technically compete with that. They’re lagging so far behind,” said Lipinski, now a commentator with NBC. “Now she’s changing this, and I think she is setting the tone and is going to push the next generation of U.S. skaters.”

