TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020
Getty Images

Utah Olympic officials to seek $15M to attract sports events

Associated PressJan 30, 2019, 5:08 PM EST
Leave a comment

SALT LAKE CITY — Olympic bid officials say they will request as much as $15 million from the state Legislature to help bring more world-class sporting events to Utah in preparation for future Winter Olympics.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports the funding being sought would go through the Utah Sports Commission to be used over the next 10 to 12 years to bring in more events, like the FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships that start this weekend at Utah resorts.

The U.S. Olympic Committee in December gave Salt Lake City the green light to bid on a future Winter Games, most likely for 2030.

Fraser Bullock, co-chair of the Salt Lake Olympic Exploratory Committee, says the next big task will be preparing for venue-use agreements across the state.

Despite doping scandals, Russia bids to host European Games

AP Images
Associated PressJan 30, 2019, 4:53 PM EST
Leave a comment

MOSCOW — Russia is bidding to host the 2023 European Games in Kazan despite a backdrop of years of doping scandals.

Russian Olympic Committee president Stanislav Pozdnyakov is working with regional officials on the Kazan bid and said late Tuesday the city has “unique sports infrastructure at both the Russian and international level.”

Kazan hosted the University Games in 2013, the world swimming championships two years later, and World Cup soccer games last year. World Anti-Doping Agency investigator Richard McLaren later said the University Games were used as a “trial run” for the vast doping cover-up when Russia hosted the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

McLaren accused the host nation of leading the medals table for the University Games in part because of “a defense for the Russian athletes” — cover-up orders from the sports ministry which led to eight Russian gold medalists with failed doping tests being reported as clean.

WADA lifted a suspension on Russia’s anti-doping agency in September on condition authorities handed over data and samples from the Moscow laboratory at the center of the cover-up. Russia handed over the data this month after missing an earlier deadline, and has until June 30 to provide the samples for reanalysis. If it breaks those conditions, WADA could seek to stop Russia from hosting major international sports events.

Russian President Vladimir Putin listed Kazan alongside Sochi and St. Petersburg as a potential future host of the Olympics in a 2017 interview with Olympic historian David Miller. Russia last hosted the Summer Games in Moscow in 1980.

If Kazan is successful, it would be the third European Games in a post-Soviet country after the inaugural event in Azerbaijan in 2015 and this year’s edition in Belarus. The 2019 games were originally meant to be held in the Netherlands but the hosts dropped out in 2015, saying the event cost too much.

Despite launching in 2015 with 20 sports and a lavish opening ceremony, the European Games have struggled to attract big-name athletes. Federations in sports such as track and field, swimming and cycling have guarded their own long-running European championships and joined together to stage them simultaneously in Glasgow and Berlin last year, creating a rival to the European Games format.

The European Olympic Committees, which runs the European Games, said this month that the Polish city of Katowice had expressed interest in the 2023 event.

Maame Biney defends world junior 500m title

Getty Images
By Rachel ThompsonJan 29, 2019, 5:57 PM EST
Leave a comment

Maame Biney got an early birthday present.

The 2018 Olympian defended her title in the 500m at the World Junior Championships this past weekend in Montreal, Quebec. In the quarterfinal round, she set a junior world record with a time of 43.212.

“I love it,” Biney said of her win, according to U.S. Speedskating. “I felt really good and skated really well. It’s a really good birthday gift, because my birthday is in two days.” (She turned 19 on January 28).

“I know where I am and I know I can get better,” she said. “This is just a representation of what can happen in the future.”

Biney, who was born in Ghana and raised in Virginia by a single father, had her breakthrough moment at the World Junior Championships in 2017, when she won bronze in the 500m. The bubbly teenager had a dominant showing at the U.S. Olympic Trials in the 500m to earn a spot on her first Olympic team, becoming the first black woman to qualify for a U.S. Olympic short track team. Her best finish in South Korea was 14th in the 500m.

Since the Olympics, Biney graduated high school and started college at the University of Utah.

Biney will compete in the fifth World Cup of the 2018-19 season this weekend in Dresden, Germany.

 