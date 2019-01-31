Alysa Liu practices pre-competition ritual with Jimmy Fallon

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Alysa Liu appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday. She convinced Fallon to take part in her pre-competition ritual.

“My coach taught me this,” she said. “I’ve been doing it since I was younger. If I don’t do it, I’m like, ‘Oh no. I’m gonna do bad.’ So I do it every time just to make sure I do well.”

She jumps up and down three times before landing on her right leg, simulating some of her jumping elements from competition.

Liu, 13, was continuing her TV tour, which included a morning stop on TODAY with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb and an appearance on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt.

She also told Fallon that her friends joked with her about the way she sounded while crying of joy at her victory, which made her the youngest ever U.S. ladies’ champion.

Check out the interview with Fallon below:

