Shiffrin stands alone atop slalom podium, gets second win in Maribor

By Nate ClarkFeb 2, 2019, 8:20 AM EST
The U.S.’ Mikaela Shiffrin and Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova were locked in an Alpine ski battle for the second time this weekend in Maribor. A day after the two friendly rivals happily shared first place in giant slalom, Shiffrin and Vlhova laid down thier opening runs in slalom, with Shiffrin holding an edge of a full second at the break.

Vlhova pushed Shiffrin in the second run of Friday’s GS, but could she do it again in slalom, an event Shiffrin has owned on the World Cup, winning more than half the races she’s entered — 37 wins in all.

The previous slalom held this season was won by Vlhova, who’s second run was fast enough to relegate Shiffrin to second, stopping Shiffrin one win short of tying the most-consecutive World Cup slalom win record of eight.  In the last 17 slalom races staged on the World Cup stretching back to March 2017, the top podium spot has either gone to Shiffrin (13 wins) or Vlhova (4 wins).

With race time air temperatures in the mid-50s, and a second run course set to help mitigate ruts in the soft surface around the gates, Vlhova dropped in just ahead of Shiffrin, while Sweden’s Anna Swenn Larsson sat at the bottom of the hill as the current leader.

Vlhova could not produce a second run like she had in Friday’s GS to contend for the win, crossing the finish with the fourth best combined time. It’s the first time this season Vlhova has not appeared on a World Cup slalom podium.

Shiffrin, with her biggest challenger out of the podium picture, started her event closing run by picking up time early and never relenting. Despite conditions being less than ideal, Shiffrin crossed the finish to win her third-consecutive slalom in Maribor. Swenn Larsson joined Shiffrin on the podium in second with Switzerland’s Wendy Holdener finishing third.    

Full results are here.

With two slalom events remaining on the World Cup calendar this season, Shiffrin can tie the all-time slalom win record for a man or woman, set by Sweden’s Ingemar Stenmark.

The win is also Shiffrin’s 13th victory this season. The entirety of the women’s World Cup field has a combined win total of just 14.  

The women’s tour now turns its focus to the biggest event of the year, the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Are, Sweden. Shiffrin has said she plans to compete in Super-G, giant slalom and slalom and potentially the super combined. Racing kicks off with the women’s Super-G, where the U.S.’ Lindsey Vonn, who sent shockwaves through the Alpine world with her recent retirement announcement, is expected to compete. Vonn has also said she will race in the downhill.

This morning heavy snowfall in Garmisch-Partenkirchen forced the cancellation of the final men’s downhill before next week’s World Championships. The men’s giant slalom is still on the schedule for Sunday morning in GaPa, with the first run beginning at 4:30 a.m. ET and the second run at 7:30 a.m. ET. Watch the first run on OlympicChannel.com or with the NBC Sports Gold Snow Pass. Catch the second run live on TV or streaming with Olympic Channel or NBC Sports Gold.

American Mick Dierdorff wins world title in snowboard cross

Getty Images
By Rachel ThompsonFeb 1, 2019, 4:48 PM EST
Mick Dierdorff kicked off a World Championships on home soil with a win in snowboard cross on Friday in Solitude, Utah.

The 27-year-old won each of his heats en route to a victory at his first World Championships after grabbing an early lead in the final. No American man had won a world title in snowboard cross since Seth Wescott did so in 2005.

“That was the best day of my life right there,” Dierdorff said in an interview with NBC’s Tina Dixon after the race. “…This is a moment I’ve dreamed about.”

Dierdorff, who grew up in Colorado Springs, made his Olympic debut in 2018, finishing fifth. He balanced two professions in the lead-up to the Olympics, framing houses part-time while training for the Games.

The Americans brought a strong contingent to Solitude with Dierdorff, three-time Olympians Nick Baumgartner and Nate Holland and up-and-coming talent Jake Vedder. Vedder finished fifth, Baumgartner was eliminated in the quarterfinals, and Holland did not advance from the round of 32.

Five-time world champion Lindsey Jacobellis fell short of a sixth title in women’s snowboard cross after losing speed in the semi-final and failing to advance, ultimately finishing fifth.

The World Freestyle Skiing and Snowboarding Championships continue tomorrow with ski cross at 3 p.m. and freestyle skiing big air at 9 p.m., both live on Olympic Channel.

 

 

Lindsey Vonn to retire after world championships

Associated PressFeb 1, 2019, 10:56 AM EST
2 Comments

Lindsey Vonn has only two races remaining on her aching knees.

The women’s all-time leader in World Cup wins announced Friday that she will retire from ski racing after this month’s world championships in Sweden.

The 34-year-old Vonn had been planning to retire in December but changed her plans because of persistent pain in both of her knees, which she fully realized after failing to finish a race in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, last month.

“It’s been an emotional 2 weeks making the hardest decision of my life, but I have accepted that I cannot continue ski racing,” Vonn wrote on Instagram . “I will compete at the World Championships in Downhill and SG (super-G) next week in Are, Sweden and they will be the final races of my career.”

The worlds open with the women’s super-G on Tuesday (6:25 a.m. ET). It can be watched live on NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold.

The women’s downhill is scheduled for Feb. 10 at 6:25 a.m. It can be watched live on Olympic Channel (Home of Team USA) and NBC Sports Gold and will be shown at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and at 10:30 p.m. on NBCSN.

“You have consistently raised the bar, you have created a legacy that will live forever, and you have given us all some of the greatest memories in our sport,” Tiger Shaw, the president and CEO of U.S. Ski and Snowboard, wrote on Twitter.

Vonn’s right knee is permanently damaged from previous crashes. The American has also torn ACLs, suffered fractures near her left knee, broken her ankle, sliced her right thumb, had a concussion and more. She’s limited now to about three runs per day, and her aching body can’t handle the workload of other skiers.

“My body is broken beyond repair and it isn’t letting me have the final season I dreamed of,” Vonn said. “My body is screaming at me to STOP and it’s time for me to listen.”

However, with 82 World Cup wins, Vonn will not be able to match the overall record of 86 held by Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark.

“Honestly, retiring isn’t what upsets me. Retiring without reaching my goal is what will stay with me forever,” Vonn said. “However, I can look back at 82 World Cup wins, 20 World Cup titles, 3 Olympic medals, 7 World Championship medals and say that I have accomplished something that no other woman in HISTORY has ever done, and that is something that I will be proud of FOREVER!”

In her announcement, Vonn also made public for the first time that she had yet another surgery on her right knee following last season.

“A large portion of cartilage that had delaminated from my bone was removed,” Vonn said, without specifying which bone. “My crash in Lake Louise last year was much more painful than I let on, but I continued to race because I wanted to win a medal in the Olympics for my late grandfather.”

Vonn achieved that goal by winning a bronze medal in downhill at last year’s Pyeongchang Games.

But then she crashed again during training in Copper Mountain, Colorado, in November, and tore the lateral collateral ligament and sustained three fractures in her left knee.

“Despite extensive therapy, training and a knee brace, I am not able make the turns necessary to compete the way I know I can,” Vonn said.

Retiring in Sweden brings Vonn full circle.

She won the first two major championship medals of her career — two silvers — at the 2007 worlds in Are. Vonn has also won seven World Cup races at the Swedish resort, including two giant slaloms, and has 12 podiums overall there.

At last season’s World Cup finals in Are, Vonn won the downhill and finished third in the super-G.

So broken knees and all, nobody will be counting Vonn out as a contender in her final races.

“Can’t wait to see some of you in the finish in Are,” she said, “where I will give it my all one last time.”