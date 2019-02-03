TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020
US Speedskating

Brittany Bowe wins second gold medal at World Cup Norway

By Rachel LutzFeb 3, 2019, 3:40 PM EST
Leave a comment

Brittany Bowe won the 1500m on Sunday, winning her second gold of the World Cup stop in Hamar, Norway.

Bowe, a two-time Olympian and Olympic bronze medalist, raced to 1:55.892 to win her fifth gold medal and 12th overall medal of the World Cup season.

The Netherlands’ Lotte van Beek and Joy Beune finished second and third, respectively.

“I’m really pleased with this weekend’s racing,” Bowe said through US Speedskating. “It was a great tune-up for the World Championships. I’m feeling strong, confident and ready to go head-to-head with the best in the world next weekend.”

Full results here. 

Bowe is the World Cup leader in both the 1000m and the 1500m going into the World Single Distance Championships in Inzell, Germany next weekend.

MORE: Brittany Bowe wins 11th World Cup medal this season with 1000m gold

Stuhec flies to Shiffrin’s rescue with lift offer to Sweden

Getty Images
By Associated PressFeb 3, 2019, 6:45 AM EST
Leave a comment

World Cup slalom in Slovenia on Saturday. World championship downhill training in Sweden on Monday.

Facing the challenge of traveling 1,900 kilometers (1,180 miles) from Maribor to Are as quickly as possible, Mikaela Shiffrin has gladly accepted a helping hand from Slovenian skier Ilka Stuhec.

Backed by various sponsors, Stuhec chartered a private plane, which was set to leave for a direct flight from the local airport in the Slovenian city after Saturday’s race, significantly reducing the inconvenience of a regular journey between the two ski resorts with various stopovers.

Stuhec was taking fellow ski racers Shiffrin, Switzerland’s Wendy Holdener and Italy’s Federica Brignone with her on the plane.

“We’re sharing this plane, a few of the athletes,” Shiffrin said. “We get a very easy travel to up north and that’s going to make a very big difference in preparing for (the first race) Tuesday.”

Shiffrin’s head coach, Mike Day, was also pleased with “the immediate travel.”

“We’ll get up there as quickly as we can and get settled and start to figure out exactly how we want to execute the two weeks up there,” Day told The Associated Press.

Apart from the GS and slalom in the second week of the championships, Shiffrin was planning a start in the super-G on Tuesday and probably the Alpine combined three days later.

She would need at least one training run on the downhill course to be allowed a start in the combined event, consisting of a downhill and a slalom leg.

“Just like any speed race that we decide on during the season, it comes down to mental fatigue and physical fatigue,” Day said about Shiffrin’s schedule at the worlds. “We don’t want to over-extend her and be in a bad position for the technical races, so we will be careful during the first week to make sure she is prepared for week No. 2.”

Shiffrin is a three-time world champion in slalom, and added silver in GS two years ago.

Germany’s Felix Loch wins luge race by 0.004 seconds

Getty Images
By Associated PressFeb 3, 2019, 6:25 AM EST
Leave a comment

World champion Felix Loch of Germany won a luge race by four-thousandths of a second Saturday, overtaking Austria’s Reinhard Egger for his first World Cup victory this season.

Loch’s time over two runs was 1 minute, 48.669 seconds. Germany’s Johannes Ludwig was third and the top U.S. finisher was Jonny Gustafson, 16th.

In doubles, the Austrian team of Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller won for the third time this season. They edged the German team of Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken, while Andris Sics and Juris Sics of Latvia took the bronze. Chris Mazdzer and Jayson Terdiman of the U.S. placed ninth.

The women’s race in Altenberg is Sunday, followed by a team relay. Stream the team relay live Sunday morning on OlympicChannel.com at 7:00 a.m. ET. Also on Sunday, catch the women’s singles competition on Olympic Channel on TV at 3:00 p.m. ET with more luge action from Altenberg, Germany airing on NBCSN at 10:00 p.m. ET Sunday night.