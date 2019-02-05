TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020

Shiffrin wins super-G world title; Vonn crashes out

Associated Press Feb 5, 2019, 8:16 AM EST
ARE, Sweden (AP) — The celebratory smile on Mikaela Shiffrin’s face quickly turned to a look of serious concern for American teammate Lindsey Vonn.

Seconds after Shiffrin completed her winning run in the super-G at the skiing world championships Tuesday, Vonn was involved in a nasty crash.

Vonn straddled a gate mid-air and went careening into the safety nets.

Fortunately, Vonn was able to get up and ski down the hill after being tended to by medical personnel.

“Everybody, cross your fingers or hold your thumbs. That didn’t look like a nice crash,” Shiffrin said when interviewed over the public address system. “She went really hard into the fence. Hopefully she is OK.”

Vonn, the all-time leader in women’s World Cup wins, announced last week that she will retire after racing the super-G and downhill at the worlds as she battles persistent pain in both of her knees.

The women’s downhill is scheduled for Sunday at 6:25 a.m. It can be watched live on NBCSN, Olympic Channel (Home of Team USA) and NBC Sports Gold and will be replayed at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and at 10:30 p.m. on NBCSN.

On a highly technical course, many other skiers also failed to finish their runs. American teammate Laurenne Ross also crashed, as did Christina Ager of Austria.

Of the 43 starters, 14 failed to finish.

For Shiffrin, a two-time Olympic champion who is not too far behind Vonn on the all-time wins list, it marked her first major championship medal in a speed event.

Shiffrin has been unbeatable in super-G all season, winning all three World Cup super-Gs she entered and leading the discipline standings.

Still, this victory wasn’t without its complications: Shiffrin veered off line on the lower section of the course, flailed her arms mid-air to slow down and narrowly cleared the next gate, clipping it with her side.

She finished 0.02 seconds ahead of Olympic downhill champion Goggia. Corinne Suter of Switzerland was third, 0.05 behind, on a course that was shortened because of strong winds.

Getty Images
By Nate Clark Feb 5, 2019, 4:27 PM EST
It’s the busiest time of the winter sports season with world championships in both alpine skiing and freestyle skiing/snowboarding headlining this week in Olympic sports.

At the World Alpine Skiing Championships in Are, Sweden, three-time Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn is expected to close out her career. Vonn, the most successful female skier in World Cup history, plans to retire after the downhill, which airs live on Sunday at 6:25 a.m. (ET) on NBCSN/Olympic Channel. Mikaela Shiffrin opened her 2019 Worlds with a win in Tuesday’s super-G. The 23-year-old plans to skip the super combined and downhill before returning to the slopes for the giant slalom and slalom during the second week of competition.

Five-thousand miles away in Utah, the best freestyle skiers and snowboarders are also looking to earn world titles. The U.S. team is headlined by 2018 Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim, who is expected to compete in Friday’s halfpipe competition (1:00 p.m. ET on NBCSN/NBCSportsGold).

ALPINE SKIING WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP — Are, Sweden

Wednesday6:25 a.m.Men’s Super-GNBCSNNBCSN/NBC Sports Gold

Day Time (ET) Event TV Stream
Friday 5:00 a.m. Women’s Super Combined Downhill Olympic Channel Olympic Channel/NBC Sports Gold
9:00 a.m. Women’s Super Combined Downhill* NBCSN
10:00 a.m. Women’s Super Combined Slalom NBCSN NBCSN/NBC Sports Gold
Saturday 6:30 a.m. Men’s Downhill Olympic Channel Olympic Channel/NBC Sports Gold
3:30 p.m. Men’s Downhill* NBC
6:30 p.m. Men’s Downhill* NBCSN
Sunday 6:25 a.m. Women’s Downhill NBCSN/Olympic Channel NBCSN/Olympic Channel/NBC Sports Gold
3:00 p.m. Women’s Downhill* NBC
10:30 p.m. Women’s Downhill* NBCSN

*Same-day delay

BIATHLON WORLD CUP — Canmore, Alberta

Day Time (ET) Event TV Stream
Thursday 12:00 p.m. Men’s 20km Individual OlympicChannel.com/NBC Sports Gold
4:10 p.m. Women’s 15km Individual OlympicChannel.com/NBC Sports Gold
8:00 p.m. Men’s 20km Individual & Women’s 15km Individual* Olympic Channel
Friday 7:00 p.m. Men’s 20km Individual & Women’s 15km Individual* NBCSN
Saturday 2:30 p.m. Men’s 4×7.5km Relay OlympicChannel.com/NBC Sports Gold
4:45 p.m. Women’s 4x6km Relay OlympicChannel.com/NBC Sports Gold
6:00 p.m. Men’s 4×7.5km Relay* Olympic Channel
7:00 p.m. Women’s 4x6km Relay* Olympic Channel
Sunday 1:00 p.m. Men’s 15km Mass Start OlympicChannel.com/NBC Sports Gold
4:00 p.m. Women’s 12.5km Mass Start OlympicChannel.com/NBC Sports Gold
9:00 p.m. Men’s 15km Mass Start* Olympic Channel
10:00 p.m. Women’s 12.5km Mass Start* Olympic Channel

*Same-day and next-day delay

FIE FENCING GRAND PRIX — Doha, Qatar; Torino, Italy

Day Time (ET) Event TV Stream
Friday 8:00 a.m. From Doha, Qatar* Olympic Channel
Sunday 12:30 p.m. From Torino, Italy OlympicChannel.com

*Pre-recorded

FOUR CONTINENTS FIGURE SKATING CHAMPIONSHIPS — Anaheim, California

Day Time (ET) Event TV Stream
Thursday 3:30 p.m. Ladies’ Short Program NBC Sports Gold
5:00 p.m. Ladies’ Short Program NBCSN NBCSN
9:15 p.m. Men’s Short Program NBC Sports Gold
11:30 p.m. Men’s Short Program NBCSN NBCSN
Friday 2:45 p.m. Pairs’ Short Program NBC Sports Gold
6:00 p.m. Rhythm Dance NBC Sports Gold
10:00 p.m. Ladies’ Free Skate NBC Sports Gold
Midnight Ladies’ Free Skate NBCSN
Saturday 5:00 p.m. Pairs’ Free Skate NBC Sports Gold
10:00 p.m. Men’s Free Skate NBC Sports Gold
11 p.m. Men’s Free Skate NBCSN NBCSN
Sunday 4:00 p.m. Free Skate NBC Sports Gold
Midnight Free Dance NBCSN

FREESTYLE SKIING AND SNOWBOARDING WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS — Park City, Utah

Day Time (ET) Event TV Stream
Wednesday 1:00 p.m. Freeski: Slopestyle Olympic Channel Olympic Channel/NBC Sports Gold
5:00 p.m. Freeski: Slopestyle* NBCSN
9:00 p.m. Freestyle Skiing: Aerials Olympic Channel Olympic Channel/NBC Sports Gold
Thursday 12:00 a.m. Freestyle Skiing: Aerials* NBCSN
9:00 p.m. Freestyle Skiing: Team Aerials NBCSN NBCSN/NBC Sports Gold
Friday 1:00 p.m. Snowboarding: Halfpipe NBCSN NBCSN/NBC Sports Gold
9:00 p.m. Freestyle Skiing: Moguls NBCSN NBCSN/NBC Sports Gold
Saturday 1:00 p.m. Freeski & Snowboarding: Halfpipe NBC NBC/NBC Sports Gold
9:00 p.m. Freestyle Skiing: Dual Moguls Olympic Channel Olympic Channel/NBC Sports Gold
Sunday 2:00 a.m. Freestyle Skiing: Dual Moguls* NBCSN
1:00 p.m. Snowboarding: Slopestyle Olympic Channel Olympic Channel/NBC Sports Gold
4:30 p.m. Snowboarding: Slopestyle* NBC

*Same-day delay

LUGE WORLD CUP — Oberhof, Germany

Day Time (ET) Event TV Stream
Saturday 3:35 a.m. Doubles (Run 1) OlympicChannel.com
5:05 a.m. Doubles (Run 2) OlympicChannel.com
6:35 a.m. Men’s Singles (Run 1) OlympicChannel.com
8:15 a.m. Men’s Singles (Run 2) OlympicChannel.com
1:00 p.m. Doubles* Olympic Channel
1:30 p.m. Men’s Singles* Olympic Channel
Sunday 3:00 a.m. Women’s Singles (Run 1) OlympicChannel.com
4:25 a.m. Women’s Singles (Run 2) OlympicChannel.com
7:15 a.m. Team Relay OlympicChannel.com
7:00 p.m. Women’s Singles* Olympic Channel

*Same-day delay

PARA ALPINE SKIING WORLD CUP — Kranjska Gora, Slovenia; Veysonnaz, Switzerland

Day Time (ET) Event TV Stream
Saturday 4:00 a.m. Giant Slalom (Run 1) OlympicChannel.com
7:00 a.m. Giant Slalom (Run 2) OlympicChannel.com
Sunday 4:00 a.m. Giant Slalom (Run 1) OlympicChannel.com
6:30 a.m. Giant Slalom (Run 2) OlympicChannel.com

SAILING WORLD CUP — Miami, Florida

Day Time (ET) Event TV Stream
Sunday 6:00 p.m. From Miami, Florida* Olympic Channel

*Pre-recorded

SNOWBOARDING WORLD CUP — Feldberg, Germany

Day Time (ET) Event TV Stream
Saturday 4:00 a.m. Snowboard Cross OlympicChannel.com/NBC Sports Gold
Sunday 4:00 a.m. Team Snowboard Cross OlympicChannel.com/NBC Sports Gold

SKI JUMPING WORLD CUP — Ljubno, Slovenia

Day Time (ET) Event TV Stream
Friday 8:00 a.m. Women’s Individual OlympicChannel.com/NBC Sports Gold
2:00 p.m. Women’s Individual* Olympic Channel
Saturday 8:00 a.m. Women’s Team OlympicChannel.com/NBC Sports Gold
3:00 p.m. Women’s Team* Olympic Channel
Sunday 8:00 a.m. Women’s Individual OlympicChannel.com/NBC Sports Gold
3:00 p.m. Women’s Individual* Olympic Channel

*Same-day delay

WORLD SINGLE DISTANCES SPEED SKATING CHAMPIONSHIPS — Inzell, Germany

Day Time (ET) Event TV Stream
Thursday TBA Day 1 OlympicChannel.com/NBC Sports Gold
Friday TBA Day 2 OlympicChannel.com/NBC Sports Gold
8:00 p.m. Day 2* Olympic Channel
Saturday TBA Day 3 OlympicChannel.com/NBC Sports Gold
8:00 p.m. Day 3* Olympic Channel
Sunday TBA Day 4 OlympicChannel.com/NBC Sports Gold
8:00 p.m. Day 4* Olympic Channel

*Same-day delay

SHORT TRACK WORLD CUP — Torino, Italy

Day Time (ET) Event TV Stream
Saturday 9:00 a.m. World Cup Final Day 1 NBC Sports Gold
11:30 a.m. World Cup Final Day 1* Olympic Channel
Sunday 9:00 a.m. World Cup Final Day 2 NBC Sports Gold
11:00 a.m. World Cup Final Day 2* Olympic Channel

*Same-day delay

ISA SURFING

Day Time (ET) Event TV Stream
Wednesday 8:00 p.m. Season Review* Olympic Channel

*Pre-recorded

IAAF WORLD INDOOR TOUR & MILLROSE GAMES — Madrid, Spain; New York City, New York

Day Time (ET) Event TV Stream
Friday TBA IAAF from Madrid, Spain NBC Sports Gold
9:00 p.m. IAAF from Madrid, Spain* Olympic Channel
Saturday 4:30 p.m. Millrose Games NBC NBC/NBC Sports Gold

*Same-day delay

Post-concussion, Brittany Bowe back at her best

Brittany Bowe
AP
By Rachel Thompson Feb 5, 2019, 10:54 AM EST
At an Oval in Obihiro, Japan, Brittany Bowe crossed the line to win the season-opening 1500-meter World Cup race in November.

It was Bowe’s first World Cup victory in two seasons, and the time that flashed on the board marked a track record. Among the skaters who finished behind her: Ireen Wuest and Miho Takagi, the reigning Olympic gold and silver medalists in the event.

This was one more to add to the list of 17 World Cup victories Bowe already had. But winning has not lost its novelty, not after two challenging seasons that left her wondering if she could return to the level that made her one of the best.

Bowe was back, and she knew it.

“[That race] really proved to myself that I still do have what it takes to be the best in the world,” she said in a telephone interview last month.

For the past six years, Bowe, 30, has been among the sport’s top sprinting talent: she’s a world champion in both the 1000m and 1500m, a two-time sprint world champion, and an Olympic bronze medalist in team pursuit. Among the peaks of her career was the 2015-16 season, when Bowe won more individual medals at the World Single Distance Championships than any other athlete.

But in the summer of 2016, a collision during training left her with a concussion. Bowe was cleared to train a few weeks later, but her symptoms continued to linger. She had fainting spells and blood pressure issues and struggled with balance, so essential in a speed-based sport spent on ice. Though she reached the World Cup podium in December 2016, Bowe decided to end her season early, which she later called “one of the hardest decisions I’ve had to make in my life.”

Bowe returned home to Florida in early 2017, but found she felt worse without training. She then relocated to the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, hoping a daily structure would put her back on track.

Teammates admired her strength and positivity in the face of the injury. Joey Mantia, one of Bowe’s Olympic teammates, called her “mentally stronger than anyone I’ve ever met in my life…I’ve never once heard her be negative about the situation.”

But concussions, as Bowe knows all too well, can be particularly cruel. She said in April 2017, “At times I feel really opposite of optimistic. I feel like sometimes…my willpower has been taken from me, my patience has been taken from me.”

A doctor in Colorado Springs suggested Bowe print out images of herself – ones that summoned her strength and power – as reminders of all she’d accomplished already. Bowe chose a few race pictures and podium shots and hung them up in her living room as she trained for the Olympics.

The injury also came at a particularly challenging time, just before a crucial pre-Olympic season. Bowe knew first-hand that even perfect training does not always yield Olympic success: she’d been pegged as a medal favorite in the 1000m and 1500m prior to the Sochi Games, but came up short of the podium in each of her races, calling those Olympics “one of the biggest disappointments of my career.”

The concussion meant Bowe had limited training ability in the summer and fall before the Olympics, and said she felt at 75 to 80 percent of her normal capacity by the time she stepped on the ice in South Korea. But instead of worrying about a less-than-perfect lead-up to the Games, Bowe said she was simply “grateful to have the opportunity to skate again.”

Bowe finished in the top five in each of her individual races in PyeongChang, calling those performances “some of the best races of my life considering the training I was able to do leading into that competition.” The U.S. had not originally qualified in the women’s team pursuit, but was given a place after quotas were re-allocated (once it was determined that Olympic Athletes from Russia would not compete in the event). Bowe and her teammate Heather Bergsma, also a multi-world champion, were so focused on their individual events that they debated whether to skate the team pursuit. Ultimately, they agreed to go for it. After the qualification round, Bowe said, “we were like, ‘we have a real shot to do something special here.’”

Bowe, Bergsma, Mia Manganello and Carlijn Schoutens (who skated in the semi-final) won bronze in team pursuit, claiming the first medal for U.S. women in speed skating since 2002. For Bowe, winning her first Olympic medal in a team event – after all the support she’d received to get back on the ice – seemed fitting. “When I sit back and think of it, it’s kind of how it should’ve been. It took a team to get me there,” she said.

Following the Olympics, Bowe won a silver medal at the World Sprint Championships in March before taking a few months off. She got back into the yoga studio, and went on a retreat in Costa Rica, spending her days meditating, surfing and hiking.

After a strong start to the 2018-19 season, Bowe has high expectations for herself at this year’s World Single Distance Championships, which begin Thursday. She’s currently leading the World Cup standings in both the 1000m and 1500m, with three wins this season in the 1000m and two in the 1500m.

She plans to keep skating through the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, an Olympic gold medal still atop her list of career goals.

“I’m forever grateful for my team and support for bringing me that medal in the team pursuit,” she said. “But I’m still out for more.”

Bowe no longer has podium pictures of herself in the living room – she’s since moved back to Salt Lake City. But she hasn’t ruled out using them as an inspirational tool again. Or, she said, “hopefully I am my strongest and most confident going into my next winter Olympics, where I can just have that image of what I want to see in my mind.”

She could leave Worlds with another image of herself on the podium. One more to hang up on her wall, should she ever need it.