Entire 2012 Russian race walk team has now been banned at some point

Associated PressFeb 7, 2019, 1:15 PM EST
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian race walker Anisya Kirdyapkina, a two-time world championship medalist, has been banned for using performance-enhancing drugs, further dismantling one of the most successful doping programs in history.

Kirdyapkina was the only athlete from Russia’s nine-person Olympic walk team in 2012 never to have served a ban despite multiple investigations into organized doping involving her coach, her teammates and her gold medal-winning husband, Sergei.

The Russian track federation said Thursday that Kirdyapkina was banned for three years by the Court of Arbitration for Sport after her blood data showed signs of doping. She will have to cease her coaching career and is disqualified from second-place finishes from the 2011 and 2013 world championships.

Kirdyapkina originally took the bronze in 2011 but was elevated to second when the winner, Russian teammate Olga Kaniskina, was banned for doping. Kirdyapkina’s 2011 silver is set to pass to Elisa Rigaudo of Italy, the original fourth-place finisher, while Liu Hong of China is in line to inherit the 2013 medal.

Kirdyapkina has also been disqualified from her fifth-place finish at the 2012 Olympics. Russian teammate Elena Lashmanova is still officially considered the winner of that race, though she was banned in 2014 in another doping case.

Athletes from the Russian walk team’s Saransk training center won nine Olympic and 18 world championship medals from 2004-16, but head coach Viktor Chegin has since been banned for life.

In all, more than 30 athletes associated with the team and the Saransk training center have served bans. The Russian anti-doping agency said last year it had found current national team walkers traveling to a remote part of Kyrgyzstan to train under Chegin even though they were forbidden to work with him.

Woods takes ski slopestyle gold at worlds; Goepper gets bronze

Associated PressFeb 7, 2019, 8:33 AM EST
Britain’s James Woods won the world championship ski slopestyle title amid sub-optimal snow conditions Wednesday in Park City, Utah.

His best run was good enough to beat Norway’s Birk Ruud by a slim margin. American Nick Goepper finished with the bronze.

Watch a full replay of the event by clicking here.

The 27-year-old Woods won silver in slopestyle at worlds in 2013 and bronze in ’17. He just missed a podium spot at the Pyeongchang Games when he finished fourth. Goepper took Olympic silver in South Korea.

Said Woods of the challenging conditions Wednesday: “It was a bit of a wild day. Today was a pretty close call if it was going to be fair enough for us. … I lucked out a little bit.”

The women’s ski slopestyle race was postponed due to weather and the organizing committee announced Wednesday night the event won’t be made up.

“It’s obviously incredibly disappointing to have to move plans around, and to have to cancel such exciting competitions, not just for those involved in putting on these events, but in particular for the athletes,” said Calum Clark, chair of the FIS snowboard, freestyle and freeski world championships organizing committee.

Shiffrin refocusing, recuperating with eyes on slalom, GS

Associated PressFeb 6, 2019, 5:45 PM EST
ARE, Sweden — Following a stressful Olympic year, Mikaela Shiffrin has been scaling back her schedule at every opportunity this season.

Her latest move involved leaving the site of the world championships in Sweden soon after her super-G victory Tuesday to recharge and prepare for next week’s giant slalom and slalom.

Austrian media reported that Shiffrin left Are by helicopter for training in Trysil, Norway — forcing her ski technician to haul her equipment in a drive of six-plus hours across the border to catch up with her.

“She’s going off the grid for a bit, wants to keep it private,” the U.S. Ski Team told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Since she will not be competing in Friday’s Alpine combined race, Shiffrin has more than a week before her next events of giant slalom and slalom on Feb. 14 and 16. She is expected back in Are on Monday.

“The slalom and GS are her main goals and targets,” U.S. head coach Paul Kristofic said.

At last year’s Pyeongchang Olympics, Shiffrin got stressed out by schedule changes and postponements and followed her gold-medal performance in giant slalom with only a fourth-place finish in slalom — her best event.

Shiffrin will be a big favorite to win both the GS and slalom in Are, putting her in position to match Anja Paerson’s three-gold performance from the 2007 worlds at the same venue.

“She has the capacity to, absolutely,” Kristofic said.

Paerson actually won five medals in 2007, winning super-G, combined and downhill plus silver in the team event and bronze in the slalom.

Shiffrin won’t compete in Sunday’s downhill or Tuesday’s team event.

“She’s competitive in everything she starts,” Kristofic said. “It’s outstanding and astonishing and it’s hard to put into words. … It’s a huge challenge and she’s up for it all the time.”