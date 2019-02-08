Brittany Bowe leads U.S. women at World Single Distance Championships

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

INZELL, Germany — The Team USA women skated in their first events on Friday, despite it being the second day of the World Single Distance Championships.

Brittany Bowe skated to a sixth place finish with a time of 37.77 in the 500m. She was paired in the race with Austrian Vanessa Herzog, who took home the gold in a track record time of 37.12 at the Max Aicher Arena.

“The ice was great, good start, ready for the 1000m tomorrow,” Bowe said through U.S. Speedskating.

Full results are here.

Her top two events, the 1000m and the 1500m, take place Saturday and Sunday at this four-day championship.

Erin Jackson finished 15th in the 500m.

“We had a couple of really good openers today, which tells me that the speed is there and the power is there,” said Tom Cushman, US Speedskating head coach. “Now we’re just going to settle in and prepare for the rest of the week.”

Team USA finished seventh in the ladies’ team pursuit. The team of Carlijn Schoutens, Mia Manganello-Kilburg and Kimi Goetz finished in a time of 3:06.00. This was the first time they had ever skated the team pursuit together.

Japan won the event in a time of 2:55.77.

“We worked pretty perfectly, especially going into the race with about a half-a-day advance notice,” Manganello-Kilburg said. “We have pretty similar technique already, we went in with a pretty relaxed mindset and skated a consistent, smooth race and went out there to have fun. We skated a really solid race.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!