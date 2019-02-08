TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020
Chloe Kim wins halfpipe world title, attempts double

By Rachel ThompsonFeb 8, 2019, 5:31 PM EST
There wasn’t much for Chloe Kim to add to her resume.

But at the World Championships in Park City, Utah, on Friday, the 18-year-old managed yet another milestone, adding a world title to a list of accolades that includes an Olympic gold medal and five X Games titles.

 

 

Kim clinched the title on her first run with a score of 93.50, leading the field by nearly 10 points. She upped the level of difficulty in her third run, attempting a frontside double cork 1080, but did not stay on her feet. China’s Cai Xuetong, the 2017 world champion, finished second, and American Maddie Mastro placed third for her first medal at the World Championships.

Despite her dominance over the rest of the field, Kim tends to focus more on progression than easy victory laps: at the Olympics, she had a gold medal secured with her first run score of 93.75, but put down an even more difficult third run – including back-to-back 1080s – to increase her score to 98.25.

Kim, who said she was “stoked” about her performance, spoke with NBC’s Tina Dixon after the competition about her attempt to land the double. In October, she became the first woman to do it in the halfpipe during training, but has not yet executed it in competition.

“I was really nervous,” she said. “[I] landed my first run super clean…[and] the second run was kind of a setup for the double. I think the next contest hopefully I’ll be able to do it. I’m stoked I tried it and glad I’m walking away in one piece.”

Kim, who dominated the field to win gold in PyeongChang, hasn’t lost a competition in over a year, winning the US Open to end last season and topping the field at the Dew Tour and the X Games earlier this season.

She plans to swap technical tricks for textbooks in the fall as part of the Princeton University Class of 2023.

PyeongChang bronze medalist Scotty James won the world title in men’s halfpipe. The Australian has continued to deliver since the Olympics, where he finished behind Shaun White and Ayumu Hirano: he won a second X Games title last month and defended his 2017 world title in Park City with a technical run that included two 1260s and his signature amplitude.

Japan’s Yuto Totsuka placed second, and Pat Burgener of Switzerland finished third. American Toby Miller, an 18-year-old from Mammoth Lakes, California, finished just off the podium in fourth.

Coverage of the World Freestyle Skiing and Snowboarding Championships continues tonight with moguls, live at 9 p.m. on NBCSN.

 

 

Brittany Bowe leads U.S. women at World Single Distance Championships

By OlympicTalkFeb 8, 2019, 2:07 PM EST
INZELL, Germany — The Team USA women skated in their first events on Friday, despite it being the second day of the World Single Distance Championships.

Brittany Bowe skated to a sixth place finish with a time of 37.77 in the 500m. She was paired in the race with Austrian Vanessa Herzog, who took home the gold in a track record time of 37.12 at the Max Aicher Arena.

“The ice was great, good start, ready for the 1000m tomorrow,” Bowe said through U.S. Speedskating.

Full results are here.

Her top two events, the 1000m and the 1500m, take place Saturday and Sunday at this four-day championship.

Erin Jackson finished 15th in the 500m.

Brittany Bowe with mother Debbie, sister Brooke and father Michael, outside the Max Aicher arena in Inzell, Germany.

“We had a couple of really good openers today, which tells me that the speed is there and the power is there,” said Tom Cushman, US Speedskating head coach. “Now we’re just going to settle in and prepare for the rest of the week.”

Team USA finished seventh in the ladies’ team pursuit. The team of Carlijn Schoutens, Mia Manganello-Kilburg and Kimi Goetz finished in a time of 3:06.00. This was the first time they had ever skated the team pursuit together.

Japan won the event in a time of 2:55.77.

“We worked pretty perfectly, especially going into the race with about a half-a-day advance notice,” Manganello-Kilburg said. “We have pretty similar technique already, we went in with a pretty relaxed mindset and skated a consistent, smooth race and went out there to have fun. We skated a really solid race.”

Holdener wins Alpine combined title at worlds, again

Wendy Holdener
Associated PressFeb 8, 2019, 11:47 AM EST
ARE, Sweden — Wendy Holdener retained her Alpine combined title at the skiing world championships Friday by beating Petra Vlhova by 0.03 seconds.

Holdener, who also won the team event at last year’s Pyeongchang Olympics, has now earned gold medals at three straight major championships. She is the fifth woman to win back-to-back world titles in the combined.

The Swiss racer was in fifth place after the downhill leg, and lost time on Vlhova in the top section of the slalom. She was tied with the Slovakian skier after the third checkpoint, but made up ground in the final stretch.

Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway was third, 0.45 seconds behind Holdener.

Watch the men’s downhill on Saturday, 6:25 a.m. ET

Everything fell into place for Holdener, with her two biggest threats — Mikaela Shiffrin and Michelle Gisin — not competing in the event. Shiffrin, who won the super-G on Tuesday, was sitting it out to preserve energy for next week’s giant slalom and slalom, while Gison was sidelined because of a knee injury.

Then the downhill leg of the event was shortened because of poor visibility, giving slalom specialists — like Holdener — a crucial advantage.

She was in a good position after a clean run in the downhill, with only Ramona Siebenhofer, Ilka Stuhec and then Mowinckel ahead of her. Corinne Suter was in fourth place but decided to skip the slalom.

Unheralded Canadian skier Roni Remme went off under the floodlights at No. 3 in the slalom and held the lead until Vlhova — eighth after the downhill — claimed the lead.

Holdener went two skiers later and started with an advantage of 0.30 seconds over Vlhova. That was soon wiped out. But to the backdrop of cowbells and loud cheers by Swiss fans, Holdener clawed it back and stretched at the finish line to edge in front of Vlhova.

Mowinckel held onto third place, 0.04 seconds ahead of Siebenhofer — the leader after the downhill.

The winner of the event is determined by adding the times from one high-speed downhill run and one shorter slalom leg.

With seven skiers — including Lindsey Vonn — choosing not to take part in the slalom leg, the field was reduced to 26 competitors.

It further damages an event that is already under threat as the International Ski Federation decides on the future of Alpine skiing’s original Olympic discipline, which was introduced at the 1936 Winter Games. FIS could replace Alpine combined with parallel slalom racing at future Olympics and world championships.

The men’s combined is on Monday.