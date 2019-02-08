TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020
Getty Images

From Squaw Valley to Are, Bryce Bennett is still taking it one step at a time

By Alex AzziFeb 8, 2019, 10:07 PM EST
American alpine skier Bryce Bennett has seen the best results of his career in recent months, recording three top-five finishes in downhill since the start of the World Cup season. The 26-year-old is currently seventh in the downhill rankings and is expected to be an outside contender in the world championship downhill on Saturday in Are, Sweden.

“I think people are surprised because it seems like [the results] came out of nowhere, but for me, there was a huge process behind where I am now that’s hard to see. It’s actually impossible to see if you’re not living it,” Bennett said in a phone interview at the end of last month.

Bennett’s ‘process’ began in his hometown of Squaw Valley, California, the host of the 1960 Olympic Winter Games. The region has produced a long lineage of talented American skiers, including Julia Mancuso and Travis Ganong. Bennett’s mother worked at Alpine Meadows Resort and his dad was a telemark racer. He was skiing by age two and quickly joined the ski program at Squaw Valley.

“Ski racing is about taking steps. You start out at your club near your home. And then you race kids around your region in California – and then against [kids in] the western part of the United States, and then against all of the United States. And each level you step up, you have to start from the beginning and figure out how to be competitive at that higher level.”

That step-by-step process has continued on the World Cup circuit. The discipline of downhill, in particular, requires experience to find success. Athletes typically spend several seasons competing on the World Cup circuit before making their breakthrough. Lindsey Vonn, who has won more World Cup downhill races than anyone in history, made her downhill debut on November 29, 2001, but 26 months would pass until she reached her first downhill podium. Norway’s Aksel Lund Svindal, who is retiring after Saturday’s downhill, spent over three-and-a-half years on the World Cup circuit before recording a downhill podium finish. He’ll conclude his career with 32 – in addition to two Olympic medals in the discipline.

Bennett, who made his World Cup debut just over four years ago, says the experience he has gained the past few seasons has played a large role in his recent success. “In the past, I’d show up to a venue and the first training run would be very daunting… and now with more experience, [I’m] ready to go. You can attack or bring intensity to the first training run and refine it from there.”

Chloe Kim wins halfpipe world title, attempts double

Getty
By Rachel ThompsonFeb 8, 2019, 5:31 PM EST
There wasn’t much for Chloe Kim to add to her resume.

But at the World Championships in Park City, Utah, on Friday, the 18-year-old managed yet another milestone, adding a world title to a list of accolades that includes an Olympic gold medal and five X Games titles.

 

 

Kim clinched the title on her first run with a score of 93.50, leading the field by nearly 10 points. She upped the level of difficulty in her third run, attempting a frontside double cork 1080, but did not stay on her feet. China’s Cai Xuetong, the 2017 world champion, finished second, and American Maddie Mastro placed third for her first medal at the World Championships.

Despite her dominance over the rest of the field, Kim tends to focus more on progression than easy victory laps: at the Olympics, she had a gold medal secured with her first run score of 93.75, but put down an even more difficult third run – including back-to-back 1080s – to increase her score to 98.25.

Kim, who said she was “stoked” about her performance, spoke with NBC’s Tina Dixon after the competition about her attempt to land the double. In October, she became the first woman to do it in the halfpipe during training, but has not yet executed it in competition.

“I was really nervous,” she said. “[I] landed my first run super clean…[and] the second run was kind of a setup for the double. I think the next contest hopefully I’ll be able to do it. I’m stoked I tried it and glad I’m walking away in one piece.”

Kim, who dominated the field to win gold in PyeongChang, hasn’t lost a competition in over a year, winning the US Open to end last season and topping the field at the Dew Tour and the X Games earlier this season.

She plans to swap technical tricks for textbooks in the fall as part of the Princeton University Class of 2023.

PyeongChang bronze medalist Scotty James won the world title in men’s halfpipe. The Australian has continued to deliver since the Olympics, where he finished behind Shaun White and Ayumu Hirano: he won a second X Games title last month and defended his 2017 world title in Park City with a technical run that included two 1260s and his signature amplitude.

Japan’s Yuto Totsuka placed second, and Pat Burgener of Switzerland finished third. American Toby Miller, an 18-year-old from Mammoth Lakes, California, finished just off the podium in fourth.

Coverage of the World Freestyle Skiing and Snowboarding Championships continues tonight with moguls, live at 9 p.m. on NBCSN.

 

 

Brittany Bowe leads U.S. women at World Single Distance Championships

Getty
By OlympicTalkFeb 8, 2019, 2:07 PM EST
INZELL, Germany — The Team USA women skated in their first events on Friday, despite it being the second day of the World Single Distance Championships.

Brittany Bowe skated to a sixth place finish with a time of 37.77 in the 500m. She was paired in the race with Austrian Vanessa Herzog, who took home the gold in a track record time of 37.12 at the Max Aicher Arena.

“The ice was great, good start, ready for the 1000m tomorrow,” Bowe said through U.S. Speedskating.

Full results are here.

Her top two events, the 1000m and the 1500m, take place Saturday and Sunday at this four-day championship.

Erin Jackson finished 15th in the 500m.

Brittany Bowe with mother Debbie, sister Brooke and father Michael, outside the Max Aicher arena in Inzell, Germany.

“We had a couple of really good openers today, which tells me that the speed is there and the power is there,” said Tom Cushman, US Speedskating head coach. “Now we’re just going to settle in and prepare for the rest of the week.”

Team USA finished seventh in the ladies’ team pursuit. The team of Carlijn Schoutens, Mia Manganello-Kilburg and Kimi Goetz finished in a time of 3:06.00. This was the first time they had ever skated the team pursuit together.

Japan won the event in a time of 2:55.77.

“We worked pretty perfectly, especially going into the race with about a half-a-day advance notice,” Manganello-Kilburg said. “We have pretty similar technique already, we went in with a pretty relaxed mindset and skated a consistent, smooth race and went out there to have fun. We skated a really solid race.”

