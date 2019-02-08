TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | TOKYO 2020
Wendy Holdener
Holdener wins Alpine combined title at worlds, again

Associated PressFeb 8, 2019, 11:47 AM EST
ARE, Sweden — Wendy Holdener retained her Alpine combined title at the skiing world championships Friday by beating Petra Vlhova by 0.03 seconds.

Holdener, who also won the team event at last year’s Pyeongchang Olympics, has now earned gold medals at three straight major championships. She is the fifth woman to win back-to-back world titles in the combined.

The Swiss racer was in fifth place after the downhill leg, and lost time on Vlhova in the top section of the slalom. She was tied with the Slovakian skier after the third checkpoint, but made up ground in the final stretch.

Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway was third, 0.45 seconds behind Holdener.

Watch the men’s downhill on Saturday, 6:25 a.m. ET

Everything fell into place for Holdener, with her two biggest threats — Mikaela Shiffrin and Michelle Gisin — not competing in the event. Shiffrin, who won the super-G on Tuesday, was sitting it out to preserve energy for next week’s giant slalom and slalom, while Gison was sidelined because of a knee injury.

Then the downhill leg of the event was shortened because of poor visibility, giving slalom specialists — like Holdener — a crucial advantage.

She was in a good position after a clean run in the downhill, with only Ramona Siebenhofer, Ilka Stuhec and then Mowinckel ahead of her. Corinne Suter was in fourth place but decided to skip the slalom.

Unheralded Canadian skier Roni Remme went off under the floodlights at No. 3 in the slalom and held the lead until Vlhova — eighth after the downhill — claimed the lead.

Holdener went two skiers later and started with an advantage of 0.30 seconds over Vlhova. That was soon wiped out. But to the backdrop of cowbells and loud cheers by Swiss fans, Holdener clawed it back and stretched at the finish line to edge in front of Vlhova.

Mowinckel held onto third place, 0.04 seconds ahead of Siebenhofer — the leader after the downhill.

The winner of the event is determined by adding the times from one high-speed downhill run and one shorter slalom leg.

With seven skiers — including Lindsey Vonn — choosing not to take part in the slalom leg, the field was reduced to 26 competitors.

It further damages an event that is already under threat as the International Ski Federation decides on the future of Alpine skiing’s original Olympic discipline, which was introduced at the 1936 Winter Games. FIS could replace Alpine combined with parallel slalom racing at future Olympics and world championships.

The men’s combined is on Monday.

Brittany Bowe leads U.S. women at World Single Distance Championships

Getty
By OlympicTalkFeb 8, 2019, 2:07 PM EST
INZELL, Germany — The Team USA women skated in their first events on Friday, despite it being the second day of the World Single Distance Championships.

Brittany Bowe skated to a sixth place finish with a time of 37.77 in the 500m. She was paired in the race with Austrian Vanessa Herzog, who took home the gold in a track record time of 37.12 at the Max Aicher Arena.

“The ice was great, good start, ready for the 1000m tomorrow,” Bowe said through U.S. Speedskating.

Full results are here.

Her top two events, the 1000m and the 1500m, take place Saturday and Sunday at this four-day championship.

Erin Jackson finished 15th in the 500m.

Brittany Bowe with mother Debbie, sister Brooke and father Michael, outside the Max Aicher arena in Inzell, Germany.

“We had a couple of really good openers today, which tells me that the speed is there and the power is there,” said Tom Cushman, US Speedskating head coach. “Now we’re just going to settle in and prepare for the rest of the week.”

Team USA finished seventh in the ladies’ team pursuit. The team of Carlijn Schoutens, Mia Manganello-Kilburg and Kimi Goetz finished in a time of 3:06.00. This was the first time they had ever skated the team pursuit together.

Japan won the event in a time of 2:55.77.

“We worked pretty perfectly, especially going into the race with about a half-a-day advance notice,” Manganello-Kilburg said. “We have pretty similar technique already, we went in with a pretty relaxed mindset and skated a consistent, smooth race and went out there to have fun. We skated a really solid race.”

Memories of 2018 PyeongChang Olympics still burn bright

By Nate ClarkFeb 8, 2019, 11:18 AM EST
One year ago, the Olympic cauldron was lit at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Games. Despite the flame being extinguished, the memories of the Games remain seared in history.

Remember when Shaun White, the king of the Olympic snowboard halfpipe, made his return; throwing down back-to-back 1440’s, a double McTwist and a frontside 1260 on his way to the top of the podium?

Or when the effervescent Chloe Kim, then just 17 years old, won her first Olympic halfpipe gold medal, or Kikkan Randall and Jessie Diggins’ historic gold medal for U.S. cross-country skiing?

What about Mikaela Shiffrin’s gold in giant slalom, or Lindsey Vonn battling back to her second Olympics after missing Sochi in 2014 due to injury, to claim bronze in the downhill?

And who could forget the U.S.’ Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson’s “Oops, I did it again” shootout golden goal against Canada in the women’s hockey final, or when Mirai Nagasu’s triple axel not only helped the U.S. win figure skating team bronze, but pushed her sport past what was thought possible.

The highlights of the Games just keep coming; John Shuster and his team of “rejects” winning curling gold, Ester Ledecka, the Czech snowboarder who shocked everyone, herself included, to win Super-G gold and Nathan Chen, bouncing back from a disappointing short program, to perform the Olympic free skate of his life. While Chen’s teammate, Adam Rippon, used his grace on the ice and outspoken charisma off it to wrap the world around his finger.  

Look back at these moments and more from those 16 glorious days in South Korea as Olympians of a different sort continue to prepare as their time nears at the Games of the XXXII Olympiad next summer in Tokyo on the networks of NBC.