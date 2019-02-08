Lindsey Vonn skis abridged downhill after ‘rib kind of popped out’

Wearing bib #1, Lindsey Vonn was preparing to ski what amounted to a training run on an abbreviated downhill course in the women’s Alpine Super combined today. But minutes before her start, Vonn’s body decided to remind her what she was up against.

“Two or three minutes before in the starting gate, my rib kind of popped out,” Vonn told NBC Sports’ Andrea Joyce after her run. “I definitely did not push hard out of the start, and the upper part [of the course] was kind of weird.

“In general, I think the bottom was really good and I’m glad I was able to get back out there today.”

Vonn skied cleanly, even if she did take her foot off the gas. With thick snowflakes filling the air in Are, making visibility a concern, the start of the downhill portion of the women’s combined was postponed 30 minutes and the skiers were relocated to the Super-G start house, instead of the downhill drop-in which sits above the timber line.

It was the first time Vonn was back on the Swedish snow since her scary Super-G crash on Tuesday. But proudly baring her black eye, Vonn fought through the pain.

“Everything is so stiff,” Vonn said. “My right side, I landed on my arm and my face, and my left side I ran into the fence. I got in the hot tub a bit, got a lot of massage work.

“Thankfully my legs feel decent, minus my knees.”

Vonn, who will not ski the slalom portion of the Alpine Super combined, skied the 8th fastest time of the two-race event.

