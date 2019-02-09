Brittany Bowe wins 1000m gold at World Single Distance Championships

INZELL, Germany — Two-time Olympian Brittany Bowe broke the track record in winning the ladies’ 1000 at the World Single Distance Championships on Saturday. She is the current World Cup points leader in the 1000m and clocked 1:13.41 in her race to gold.

Bowe shot to the lead in front of Japan’s Nao Kodaira on the backstretch of the final lap at Max Aicher Arena, something she agreed was critical to her victory.

Full results are here.

“Being able to finish on the last inner (lane), you definitely have an advantage being able to see your opponent and hunt them down,” Bowe said through U.S. Speedskating. “Being paired with Nao, I knew I had to open fast so she wouldn’t get a good chase on the backstretch. I just tried to stick to my race plan, and then with one lap to go, it’s all guts and heart. I was really, really happy with the execution in that race.

“It’s been a couple of years since I stood on the top of the podium and heard my national anthem. I definitely get emotional, chills and goosebumps every time I hear the anthem. To be able to hear the anthem played for me and my country is always a dream come true.”

Another American in the field, Kimi Goetz finished 15th with a time of 1:15.89.

The World Single Distance Championships wrap up Sunday, where Bowe will race the 1500m and the mass start events will take place.

