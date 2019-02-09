Kejelcha sprints for home in Wanamaker Mile win, misses world record by .02

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha, a two-time indoor world champion in the mile, nearly broke the 22-year-old world record for the event, running the 112th NYRR Millrose Games’ Wanamaker Mile in a time of 3 minutes 48.46 seconds. He came up just .02 hundredths of a second short of setting a new world record.

Kejelcha broke his own world lead record which he set two weeks ago with a time of 3:51.70 at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, just three seconds behind the world record (3:48.45) set by Morocco’s Hicham El Guerrouj in March of 1997.

Yomif Kejelcha 3:48.46 which is 8 thousandths off the Indoor World Record #NYRRMillroseGames pic.twitter.com/pnokwfeiCF — The Armory (@ArmoryNYC) February 9, 2019

Today, Kejelcha’s race was one against the clock, with his closest competitor, Kenya’s Edward Cheserek finishing more than five seconds back. The U.S.’ Clayton Murphy finished third.

Full results are here.

A scary scene unfolded in the men’s 3000m when Jamaican pace setter Kemoy Campbell collapsed onto the infield as he led the competitors around the track. Paramedics treated Campbell trackside, eventually moving him from The Armory on a stretcher. No official word of his condition was made available.

Kemoy Campbell had an medical incident on the track, he was properly treated by multiple physicians and are thoughts and prayers are with him for a speedy recovery — The Armory (@ArmoryNYC) February 9, 2019

Campbell competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics, finishing 25th overall in the men’s 5000m.